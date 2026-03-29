Omega Indicator V1

Omega Indicator — Advanced Trend Execution System

Omega Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to replicate the core logic of the Omega Trading system in a fully visual format.

It provides a structured, rule-based view of market conditions, allowing traders to identify high-probability setups with precision and clarity.

Strategy Logic

The system is built on a multi-timeframe trend continuation model:

H4 Regime Detection EMA-based directional bias ADX trend strength validation

H1 Execution EMA pullback entries Breakout continuation logic Candle strength confirmation

Smart Filters RSI exhaustion control ATR-based proximity filtering EMA distance control to avoid late entries



Key Features

Real-time BUY and SELL signals

Dynamic EMA entry zones

Automatic Entry, SL, TP1 and TP2 levels

Integrated risk box visualization

Pyramiding signals with controlled scaling

H1 and H4 EMA overlays

Live dashboard showing market mode, bias, strength and trade state

Designed For

Traders who want full visibility of system logic

Manual execution using structured rules

Validating and understanding EA behaviour

Whats New:

- Added Guppy trend strength display to the dashboard.

- Added optional Guppy EMA lines on the chart.

- Dashboard now shows Bull Strong, Bull Weak, Bear Strong, Bear Weak, Mixed, Compression, or Loading.

- Guppy logic uses closed-bar timeframe data to keep the display stable.

- Added new Guppy display inputs for timeframe, slope lookback, ATR separation, and ADX confirmation.

- Improved dashboard layout and cleanup handling.

- Core Omega signal logic, zones, pyramiding, and trade-map behaviour remain unchanged.



Works With Omega Gold Pro EA





This indicator mirrors the logic used in the Omega Gold Pro EA

Use the indicator for analysis and confirmation, and the EA for full automation.





Trading Conditions

Optimized for trend continuation markets

Filters out low-quality and ranging conditions

Signals are based on closed candles (no repainting)

Best used during London and New York sessions

Summary

Omega Indicator delivers a clear and disciplined trading framework focused on trend, timing and risk control.

Built for traders who prioritize quality setups over frequency.