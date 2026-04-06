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Indra Yugi

Telegram TheBusterEA exness

Indra Yugi
Indra Yugi

Indra Yugi

3.5 (6)
4 products 5 signals
1 review
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 749%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
582
Profit Trades:
474 (81.44%)
Loss Trades:
108 (18.56%)
Best trade:
65.07 USD
Worst trade:
-116.39 USD
Gross Profit:
3 310.99 USD (1 737 376 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 464.56 USD (893 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (232.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.71 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
3.01%
Max deposit load:
32.04%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
287 (49.31%)
Short Trades:
295 (50.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.45 USD
Average Profit:
6.99 USD
Average Loss:
-22.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-65.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.83 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
31.18%
Annual Forecast:
378.27%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
317.88 USD (41.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.05% (258.98 USD)
By Equity:
14.84% (105.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 367
BTCUSD 215
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 154
BTCUSD 692
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
BTCUSD 772K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.07 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +232.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real34
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real31
12.33 × 3
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.20 × 210
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real28
24.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
t.me/TheBusterEA 
Average rating:
Gulom Jumanov
284
Gulom Jumanov 2026.04.06 15:33 
 

The provider's transaction history shows that the trades are closed with a profit, but the subscriber's transactions are closed with a loss.

2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.02 02:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.01 16:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 23:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.28 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.27 15:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 01:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 00:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 02:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 06:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.07 22:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.03 19:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 20:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.27 06:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.25 09:46
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.21 11:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 08:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.12 10:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.12 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Telegram TheBusterEA exness
30 USD per month
749%
0
0
USD
401
USD
20
20%
582
81%
3%
1.34
1.45
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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