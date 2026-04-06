- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
582
Profit Trades:
474 (81.44%)
Loss Trades:
108 (18.56%)
Best trade:
65.07 USD
Worst trade:
-116.39 USD
Gross Profit:
3 310.99 USD (1 737 376 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 464.56 USD (893 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (232.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.71 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
3.01%
Max deposit load:
32.04%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
287 (49.31%)
Short Trades:
295 (50.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.45 USD
Average Profit:
6.99 USD
Average Loss:
-22.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-65.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.83 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
31.18%
Annual Forecast:
378.27%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
317.88 USD (41.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.05% (258.98 USD)
By Equity:
14.84% (105.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|367
|BTCUSD
|215
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|154
|BTCUSD
|692
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|BTCUSD
|772K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.07 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +232.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.33 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.20 × 210
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|24.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
t.me/TheBusterEA
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
749%
0
0
USD
USD
401
USD
USD
20
20%
582
81%
3%
1.34
1.45
USD
USD
49%
1:500
The provider's transaction history shows that the trades are closed with a profit, but the subscriber's transactions are closed with a loss.