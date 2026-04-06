The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 3 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 0.00 × 1 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real26 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 0.50 × 24 Exness-MT5Real34 1.75 × 4 Exness-MT5Real39 3.65 × 23 Exness-MT5Real12 4.38 × 86 Exness-MT5Real31 12.33 × 3 FxPro-MT5 14.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real3 15.20 × 210 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 22.70 × 90 Exness-MT5Real28 24.13 × 8 ICMarketsSC-MT5 27.89 × 112 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor