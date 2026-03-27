Triple Session Breakout

4.33

Triple Session Breakout — это полностью автоматический торговый советник, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1.


Советник отслеживает ценовые диапазоны, сформированные во время азиатской, лондонской и нью-йоркской сессий. При выполнении заданных условий пробоя он может размещать отложенные ордера возле границ сессионного диапазона и автоматически сопровождать открытые позиции.


Принцип работы


- Определяет максимум и минимум каждой включенной торговой сессии

- Отслеживает выполнение условий пробоя цены

- Размещает ордера Buy Stop, Sell Stop или лимитные ордера в соответствии с выбранными настройками

- Учитывает требования брокера к Stop Level и минимальному расстоянию для размещения ордеров

- Сопровождает открытые позиции с помощью Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break Even и частичного закрытия

- Адаптирует расчет сессий к серверному времени брокера


Управление рисками


Советник поддерживает фиксированный лот и расчет размера позиции на основе заданного процента риска. В настройках можно изменить Stop Loss, Take Profit, максимальное количество отложенных ордеров и функции сопровождения позиций.


В конфигурации по умолчанию используются:


- Stop Loss: 60 пунктов (pips)

- Максимальный Take Profit: 400 пунктов (pips)


Итоговый результат позиции может отличаться от заданного Take Profit, если включены Trailing Stop, Break Even или частичное закрытие.


Triple Session Breakout не использует сетки, мартингейл или стратегии восстановления с увеличением лота. Каждая позиция сопровождается в соответствии с заданными параметрами риска и выхода.


Рекомендуемые настройки


- Символ: XAUUSD или соответствующий символ золота у брокера

- Таймфрейм: H1

- Рекомендуемый минимальный баланс: 100 USD

- Тип счета: ECN, RAW Spread или другой счет с низким спредом

- VPS: рекомендуется для непрерывной работы


Основные входные параметры


- Фиксированный лот или расчет лота по проценту риска

- Размер фиксированного лота

- Процент риска

- Stop Loss и Take Profit

- Trailing Stop

- Break Even

- Частичное закрытие

- Фильтры азиатской, лондонской и нью-йоркской сессий

- Максимальное количество отложенных ордеров

- Настройки размещения ордеров


Важная информация


Спецификация брокера, спред, комиссия, проскальзывание, скорость исполнения, название символа, количество знаков в котировке и требования Stop Level могут влиять на работу и результаты советника.


Рекомендуемый минимальный баланс не гарантирует, что выбранные настройки риска подходят для каждого счета. Перед использованием проверьте размер лота и параметры риска.


Перед запуском на реальном счете протестируйте советник в Тестере стратегий и на демо-счете, используя данные и торговые условия, максимально близкие к условиям выбранного брокера.


Торговля связана с риском. Исторические тесты и предыдущие результаты не гарантируют будущую доходность.


Отзывы 8
stefcrema
234
stefcrema 2026.06.08 09:27 
 

The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.

Carlosp298
19
Carlosp298 2026.05.16 02:16 
 

Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.

myuru
50
myuru 2026.05.14 18:27 
 

I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.

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Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Эксперты
PHALANX NEURAL AI — Нейросетевой эксперт для XAUUSD Phalanx Neural AI — это эксперт-советник для MT5, разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуется интеллектуальная нейросетевая система для XAUUSD, ориентированная на анализ потока, микроструктуру рынка и определение высококачественных торговых контекстов. EA использует нейронную модель DNN63 , оптимизированную для торговли золотом на таймфрейме M30, без сетки, без мартингейла и со стабильным исполнением на ECN и prop-firm счетах. Этот эксперт с
Orion Pulse
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Эксперты
Orion Pulse   — это   высокоточный советник для MetaTrader 5 , разработанный специально для   XAUUSD (Gold) . Основанный на   структурированной логике пробоев   и работающий на   нейросети DNN63 , система предназначена для   устранения слабых сигналов   и совершения только   высоковероятностных сделок . ЭТО НЕ СЕТКА. ЭТО НЕ БЕСКОНТРОЛЬНЫЙ МАРТИНГЕЙЛ. ЭТО ДИСЦИПЛИНИРОВАННОЕ, СТРУКТУРИРОВАННОЕ ИСПОЛНЕНИЕ ПРОБОЕВ С AI-ФИЛЬТРАЦИЕЙ. НЕЙРОЯДРО – DNN63 AI ENGINE В основе системы
Фильтр:
Kipyegon2026
71
Kipyegon2026 2026.08.04 06:56 
 

Not Good enough, Small Profits and Brutal Sl, Wiped my account in 3 Months. Update; Nothing like aggressive settings were used in my account & the lot size was always 0.01. The EA is Crap.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1280
Ответ разработчика Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.08.04 12:39
This is the only negative review among many positive experiences, and it does not reflect the recommended use of the EA. Triple Session Breakout was developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe and requires proper risk management. A wider Stop Loss in points does not automatically mean excessive risk—the real risk depends mainly on the lot size used. Aggressive settings or oversized positions can damage any trading account, regardless of the strategy.
stefcrema
234
stefcrema 2026.06.08 09:27 
 

The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1280
Ответ разработчика Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.06.08 11:31
You raised a very important point regarding the trailing stop. The current implementation is intentionally conservative, aiming to protect profits and reduce market exposure. However, this can sometimes limit the potential gains during stronger breakout movements. I am currently working on improving the trailing stop logic to give profitable trades more room to develop and potentially capture larger breakout moves. That said, a wider trailing stop is always a trade-off. While it may increase profit potential, it can also lead to larger losses or allow more profit to be given back before a position closes. For this reason, every adjustment must be carefully tested to maintain the balance between profitability and risk management. The goal is to find the best possible balance between protecting capital and maximizing returns over the long term.
Carlosp298
19
Carlosp298 2026.05.16 02:16 
 

Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.

myuru
50
myuru 2026.05.14 18:27 
 

I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1280
Ответ разработчика Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.05.15 01:00
Thank you very much for your feedback and for testing the EA for 10 days.
I’m very happy to hear that you are satisfied with the overall results. Regarding the larger loss compared to the accumulated profits, this is something we are already working to improve in the next updates, especially focusing on smarter risk management, trade filtering, and recovery optimization. Your feedback is extremely valuable because it helps us continue refining the system to make it even more stable and consistent over the long term. Thank you again for your trust and support! 🚀
Mateusz Winter
694
Mateusz Winter 2026.04.09 10:00 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1280
Ответ разработчика Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.09 11:44
Thank you, Mateusz! 🙌
Glad to hear you joined through a recommendation — that really shows trust in the system.
Now it’s all about testing and consistency over time, which is where the Triple Session Breakout really performs. 🚀
If you have any questions during use, feel free to reach out!
Russell Leeon Tan
305
Russell Leeon Tan 2026.04.08 19:06 
 

just got it. will update here in a month :)

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1280
Ответ разработчика Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.08 19:25
Thank you, Russell! 🙌
Great to have you onboard.
The real power of the Triple Session Breakout comes with consistent testing over time — I’m confident you’ll see the results.
Looking forward to your update! 🚀
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
732
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS 2026.04.07 18:31 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1280
Ответ разработчика Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.07 18:43
Thank you very much for your feedback!
I’m really glad to hear that the EA exceeded your expectations and that you are satisfied with its performance and interface.
Your support means a lot and motivates me to keep improving the project.
Feel free to reach out anytime if you need any assistance 👍
Jens Bruns
2263
Jens Bruns 2026.04.04 05:31 
 

Wow! You offer such a great system this cheap? Really nice! I’m really happy with the first results. All were winners. I’m a breakout scalping trader on Gold and BTC. This EA is a great addition for my huge portfolio. Important is to use the right broker with fast execution and lowest possible spread on raw account. Then It will work amazing! I like that the Dev keep going to improve the EA. That shows me he is serious to provide us quality and longterm stability. So far I give 5 stars! Thanks!

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