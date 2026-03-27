Triple Session Breakout
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.31
- 更新: 12 四月 2026
- 激活: 7
Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.
I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.
Not Good enough, Small Profits and Brutal Sl, Wiped my account in 3 Months. Update; Nothing like aggressive settings were used in my account & the lot size was always 0.01. The EA is Crap.
The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.
Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.
I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.
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just got it. will update here in a month :)
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Wow! You offer such a great system this cheap? Really nice! I’m really happy with the first results. All were winners. I’m a breakout scalping trader on Gold and BTC. This EA is a great addition for my huge portfolio. Important is to use the right broker with fast execution and lowest possible spread on raw account. Then It will work amazing! I like that the Dev keep going to improve the EA. That shows me he is serious to provide us quality and longterm stability. So far I give 5 stars! Thanks!
The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.