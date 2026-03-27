Triple Session Breakout

4.33

Triple Session Breakout 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为在 H1 时间周期交易 XAUUSD 而开发。


EA 会监控亚洲、伦敦和纽约交易时段形成的价格区间。当检测到设定的突破条件时，它可以在交易时段区间附近放置挂单，并自动管理由此产生的持仓。


工作原理


- 识别每个已启用交易时段的最高价和最低价

- 监控价格是否满足突破条件

- 根据所选设置放置 Buy Stop、Sell Stop 或限价订单

- 检查经纪商的 Stop Level 和最小挂单距离要求

- 使用 Stop Loss、Take Profit、Trailing Stop、Break Even 和部分平仓管理持仓

- 根据经纪商服务器时间调整交易时段的计算


风险管理


EA 支持固定手数以及根据风险百分比计算仓位。用户可以通过输入参数调整 Stop Loss、Take Profit、最大挂单数量和持仓管理功能。


默认配置使用：


- Stop Loss：60 pips

- 最大 Take Profit：400 pips


启用 Trailing Stop、Break Even 或部分平仓时，持仓的最终结果可能与设定的 Take Profit 不同。


Triple Session Breakout 不使用网格、马丁格尔或通过增加手数进行亏损恢复的策略。每个持仓均按照用户设定的风险和退出参数进行管理。


建议设置


- 交易品种：XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的相应黄金品种

- 时间周期：H1

- 建议最低余额：100 USD

- 账户类型：ECN、RAW Spread 或其他低点差账户

- VPS：建议用于持续运行


主要输入参数


- 固定手数或按风险百分比计算手数

- 固定手数大小

- 风险百分比

- Stop Loss 和 Take Profit

- Trailing Stop

- Break Even

- 部分平仓

- 亚洲、伦敦和纽约交易时段过滤器

- 最大挂单数量

- 订单放置设置


重要信息


经纪商的合约规格、点差、佣金、滑点、执行速度、品种名称、报价位数和 Stop Level 要求都可能影响 EA 的交易行为和结果。


建议最低余额并不保证所选风险设置适合所有账户。使用前请检查手数和风险参数。


在实盘账户运行之前，请使用与目标经纪商相近的数据和交易条件，在策略测试器和模拟账户中测试 EA。


交易存在风险。历史测试和过去的结果不能保证未来表现。

评分 8
stefcrema
234
stefcrema 2026.06.08 09:27 
 

The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.

Carlosp298
19
Carlosp298 2026.05.16 02:16 
 

Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.

myuru
50
myuru 2026.05.14 18:27 
 

I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.

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专家
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专家
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专家
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专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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Atlas Core
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
专家
什么是 ATLAS CORE？ Atlas Core 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的全自动智能交易系统。其策略用于识别已经确认的结构性高点和低点，并在这些价位直接放置 Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop 挂单。 只有当价格突破已识别的价位时，交易才会被触发。本 EA 不使用 Martingale、Grid 或加仓摊平策略。 所有交易都设置明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit。当持仓达到设定的盈利距离后，Trailing Stop 系统可以跟随价格走势，并逐步保护交易利润。 只要 MetaTrader 5 保持连接并启用算法交易，Atlas Core 就可以自动运行。 它如何工作？ 在所选时间周期的每根新蜡烛图开始时，Atlas Core 会分析近期历史数据，寻找已经确认的 swing high 和 swing low。 当发现有效结构时，EA 会检查当前价格是否满足设定的最小距离。如果所有条件均符合，系统会在识别出的价位放置挂单。 买入和卖出交易分别独立管理： 在确认的结构性高点上方放置 Buy Stop 在确认的结构性低点下方放置 Sell Sto
Tornado Engine Pro
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
专家
Tornado Engine Pro   是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）设计的高性能突破型专家顾问，结合了趋势方向、波动率过滤和智能执行。 它不追逐市场。它等待合适的条件，并精确执行。 每笔交易都经过多层逻辑验证，包括： 趋势一致性（快/慢指数移动平均线） 波动率确认（平均真实范围过滤器） 突破结构 可选动量验证 这形成了一种干净、结构化的交易方法，注重质量而非数量。 策略核心 该系统运用： 趋势和突破逻辑 基于市场条件的自适应执行 智能挂单放置 自动处理不同经纪商的小数位数（2 / 3 ） 挂单会根据市场条件变化进行动态管理和移除。 交易概况 中等交易频率 专注于高概率入场 每笔交易严格的风险控制 专为稳定性和一致性而设计 规格参数 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架：M15 最低入金：100美元 推荐入金：250美元以上 执行：任何经纪商（针对低点差环境优化） 特点 无网格 无马丁格尔 每笔交易都设有止损和止盈 内置追踪止损系统 自动手数计算或固定手数选项 回撤保护系统 智能挂单管理 集成性能面板（每日、每周、每月统计） 建议 使用原始点差账户以获得最佳性能 建议使用VPS
Ultron Conflux
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
5 (1)
专家
Ultron Conflux – 概述 Ultron Conflux 是一款专为 1 分钟周期（M1）设计的自动交易智能系统（EA）。 它结合了两个技术指标——布林带（Bollinger Bands）和随机震荡指标（Stochastic Oscillator），以明确且客观的规则识别精准的交易机会。 系统完全自动化，不使用马丁格尔、网格或对冲策略，从而确保风险可控且有纪律性。 所有风险参数均可根据交易者的个人风格进行自定义。 技术信息 推荐交易品种： EURGBP、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF、EURJPY、XAUUSD — 如需优化后的参数，请私下联系我获取 set 文件。 工作周期：M1（必需） 回测模式：1 分钟 OHLC（推荐） 最低入金：100 美元（建议 200+） 最低杠杆：1:50 推荐账户类型：Standard 推荐经纪商：低点差 Standard 账户（如 ICMarkets、ICTrading） 主要功能 无马丁 无网格 无对冲 全自动交易 布林带 + 随机指标信号共振 风险管理：止损（SL）、止盈（TP）、移动止损（Trailing
Aurum Range Matrix
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
专家
Aurum Range Matrix 专家：Angelo Marcelo Serafin 版本：1.0 激活次数：10 Aurum Range Matrix 是一款用于交易 USTEC 和 US30 交易时段区间突破的智能交易系统。 该 EA 会记录所配置交易时段内形成的最高价和最低价。它可以在记录的区间附近设置挂单，并根据所选设置管理已开仓位。 交易结果取决于市场状况、交易品种规格、点差、滑点、经纪商执行情况以及所选择的风险参数。 预设文件 USTEC H1 和 US30 H1 的预设文件可在产品评论区中获取。 请将 USTEC 预设用于 USTEC H1，并将 US30 预设用于 US30 H1。使用不同的交易品种规格、时间周期、点差或执行设置时，结果可能会有所不同。 推荐设置 平台：MetaTrader 5 支持的交易品种：USTEC 和 US30 推荐时间周期：H1 使用与所选交易品种对应的预设文件 运行测试前请检查 GMT 配置 运行模式 该 EA 包含三种运行模式： 保守型 稳健型 激进型 每种模式采用不同的交易时段窗口、保护距离、目标距离、移动止
Golden Vortex EA
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
专家
GOLDEN VORTEX EA Breakout Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) DESCRIPTION Golden Vortex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a structured breakout approach. The system is designed to identify price expansions following key breakout levels , focusing on controlled risk and consistent execution rather than aggressive exposure. The logic is based on objective market conditions, avoiding discretionary decisions and ensuring stable behavior across
Dominion Gold
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
4.25 (4)
专家
Dominion Gold EA Dominion Gold EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的 Expert Advisor，适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） ，专为在 纽约交易时段 运行而设计，基于价格行为分析以及 预先定义价位的突破 进行交易。 该 EA 根据纽约交易时段开盘前形成的特定市场条件执行交易，在检测到较高波动性条件时进行操作。该策略被设计为 每个交易周期仅执行一笔单向交易 ，并自动管理挂单。 EA 内置 可选的亏损恢复机制 ，在连续出现亏损结果后，可对手数进行受控调整。所有与恢复相关的参数——包括倍数和最大恢复步数——均可由用户自由配置。 为确保时间同步的准确性，Dominion Gold EA 提供**自动检测经纪商服务器时间（Auto GMT）**的功能，同时也支持在 Strategy Tester 中进行手动 GMT 设置。这可确保无论使用哪家经纪商，交易都能在预定时间执行。 内置的 趋势过滤器 可用于减少在不利市场条件下的入场。当启用该过滤器时，系统会优先执行与当前主要价格方向一致的交易，这可能会降低交易频率。 该 Expert Advisor
Phalanx Neural AI
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
专家
PHALANX NEURAL AI — XAUUSD（黄金）神经AI专家顾问 Phalanx Neural AI 是一款专为MT5平台设计的专家顾问，面向寻求智能神经系统的黄金交易者，专注于资金流分析、市场微观结构和高质量交易情境的识别。 该EA采用优化的DNN63神经网络模型，在M30时间框架交易黄金，无网格，无马丁格尔策略，在ECN账户和基金公司账户上稳定运行。 本EA旨在提供选择性交易流，过滤市场噪音，仅优先处理统计上有利的时机，这是应用于XAUUSD的AI系统的典型特征。 购买后，建议通过私信联系以获取安装指导、优化参数和使用建议。 购买 Phalanx Neural AI 顾问后，您可免费获得 Dominion Gold EA 的许可证，该许可证可绑定最多两个交易账户。 购买后，请发送购买确认和产品激活的截图。 请进入 MQL5 中的“购买”菜单，并发送显示 Phalanx Neural AI 激活状态的截图。 确认后，免费许可证将被发放。 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344696 价格政策 初始价格：169美元 计划最
Orion Pulse
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
专家
Orion Pulse   是一款专为   XAUUSD（黄金）   设计的高精度   MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 。 基于   结构化突破逻辑   并由   DNN63 神经网络   驱动，该系统旨在   剔除弱信号 ，仅执行   高概率交易 。 这不是网格。这不是失控的马丁格尔。这是纪律严明、结构化、AI过滤的突破执行。 神经核心 – DNN63 AI引擎 系统核心是一个   4-4-5-3 深度神经网络（63个权重） ，分类： 买入概率 、 卖出概率 、 中性概率 。 AI评估： 影线/实体比例 、 K线结构 、 方向压力 、 趋势背景 。 每项策略都有独立的   买入/卖出阈值 ，并带有   MaxDiff归一化   以防止信号失真。 结果： •   更少交易 •   更高选择性 •   更干净执行 双策略结构 日线突破（M30）   – 交易前一日高/低的突破，带有方向延续逻辑。 H1区间突破（固定引擎）   – 日交易周期结束后，系统使用N根K线构建结构化H1区间，并交易带有缓冲和乘数的扩展突破。
筛选:
Kipyegon2026
71
Kipyegon2026 2026.08.04 06:56 
 

Not Good enough, Small Profits and Brutal Sl, Wiped my account in 3 Months. Update; Nothing like aggressive settings were used in my account & the lot size was always 0.01. The EA is Crap.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1281
来自开发人员的回复 Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.08.04 12:39
This is the only negative review among many positive experiences, and it does not reflect the recommended use of the EA. Triple Session Breakout was developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe and requires proper risk management. A wider Stop Loss in points does not automatically mean excessive risk—the real risk depends mainly on the lot size used. Aggressive settings or oversized positions can damage any trading account, regardless of the strategy.
stefcrema
234
stefcrema 2026.06.08 09:27 
 

The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1281
来自开发人员的回复 Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.06.08 11:31
You raised a very important point regarding the trailing stop. The current implementation is intentionally conservative, aiming to protect profits and reduce market exposure. However, this can sometimes limit the potential gains during stronger breakout movements. I am currently working on improving the trailing stop logic to give profitable trades more room to develop and potentially capture larger breakout moves. That said, a wider trailing stop is always a trade-off. While it may increase profit potential, it can also lead to larger losses or allow more profit to be given back before a position closes. For this reason, every adjustment must be carefully tested to maintain the balance between profitability and risk management. The goal is to find the best possible balance between protecting capital and maximizing returns over the long term.
Carlosp298
19
Carlosp298 2026.05.16 02:16 
 

Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.

myuru
50
myuru 2026.05.14 18:27 
 

I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1281
来自开发人员的回复 Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.05.15 01:00
Thank you very much for your feedback and for testing the EA for 10 days.
I’m very happy to hear that you are satisfied with the overall results. Regarding the larger loss compared to the accumulated profits, this is something we are already working to improve in the next updates, especially focusing on smarter risk management, trade filtering, and recovery optimization. Your feedback is extremely valuable because it helps us continue refining the system to make it even more stable and consistent over the long term. Thank you again for your trust and support! 🚀
Mateusz Winter
695
Mateusz Winter 2026.04.09 10:00 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1281
来自开发人员的回复 Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.09 11:44
Thank you, Mateusz! 🙌
Glad to hear you joined through a recommendation — that really shows trust in the system.
Now it’s all about testing and consistency over time, which is where the Triple Session Breakout really performs. 🚀
If you have any questions during use, feel free to reach out!
Russell Leeon Tan
305
Russell Leeon Tan 2026.04.08 19:06 
 

just got it. will update here in a month :)

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1281
来自开发人员的回复 Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.08 19:25
Thank you, Russell! 🙌
Great to have you onboard.
The real power of the Triple Session Breakout comes with consistent testing over time — I’m confident you’ll see the results.
Looking forward to your update! 🚀
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
732
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS 2026.04.07 18:31 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1281
来自开发人员的回复 Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.07 18:43
Thank you very much for your feedback!
I’m really glad to hear that the EA exceeded your expectations and that you are satisfied with its performance and interface.
Your support means a lot and motivates me to keep improving the project.
Feel free to reach out anytime if you need any assistance 👍
Jens Bruns
2263
Jens Bruns 2026.04.04 05:31 
 

Wow! You offer such a great system this cheap? Really nice! I’m really happy with the first results. All were winners. I’m a breakout scalping trader on Gold and BTC. This EA is a great addition for my huge portfolio. Important is to use the right broker with fast execution and lowest possible spread on raw account. Then It will work amazing! I like that the Dev keep going to improve the EA. That shows me he is serious to provide us quality and longterm stability. So far I give 5 stars! Thanks!

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