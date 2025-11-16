Secura Smart Scalper

Secura Smart Scalper - Advanced Dual Direction Trading EA

🚀 Next-Generation Smart Trading Technology

Secura Smart Scalper represents the evolution of automated trading systems, combining sophisticated progression algorithms with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions. This isn't just another grid or martingale EA - it's a carefully engineered system designed for sustainable growth.

Live Signal: <Click Here>

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message for guidance

🔥 Key Features That Set Us Apart

🎯 Smart Progression System
Choose from three progression modes tailored to your risk preference:

  • Smart Mode: Balanced approach with controlled increments

  • Pure Multiplier: Advanced position sizing for experienced traders

  • Fixed Increment: Predictable, linear growth pattern

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Dynamic Drawdown Reduction (DDR): Our proprietary technology that automatically reduces risk exposure during challenging market conditions

  • ATR-Based Position Sizing: Adapts to current market volatility

  • Comprehensive Basket Management: Monitors entire position groups as single entities

📊 Intelligent Market Filters

  • Live News Filter: Avoids trading during high-impact economic events (Note: This feature significantly enhances live performance beyond backtest results)

  • Volatility Control: Automatically adjusts to market conditions

  • Time-Based Trading: Operates during optimal market hours

⚡ Performance Optimized for GBP/USD

Default settings are meticulously optimized for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe, leveraging the pair's characteristic movements and volatility profile. The EA's algorithms are specifically tuned to capitalize on GBPUSD's unique price action patterns.

💡 Important Trading Notes

For Small Accounts ($1,000 - $5,000):

  • Use Stop Loss between 100-500 pips based on your risk tolerance

  • Recommended: Start with 100 pips SL and adjust as you gain confidence

  • Perfect for cautious growth with controlled risk

For Larger Accounts ($10,000+):

  • Can operate effectively WITHOUT stop loss

  • EA's internal risk management handles position safety

  • Ideal for maximum capital utilization

🕒 Flexible Timeframe Compatibility

Primary Recommendation: H1 Timeframe

  • Optimal balance between signal quality and trade frequency

  • Perfect for the EA's daily level breakout strategy

Also Works Excellent On:

  • M1, M5, M15, M30 for more active trading

  • All timeframes from M1 to H1 are fully supported

🎨 Professional Dashboard & Controls

Monitor everything at a glance with our comprehensive dashboard:

  • Real-time basket status and P/L tracking

  • Live filter status (News, Volatility, Trading Hours)

  • Performance metrics and risk monitoring

  • Manual controls for pausing progression or closing baskets

⚠️ Critical Performance Note

Live trading performance will significantly OUTPERFORM backtest results due to our advanced news filter technology. While backtests show solid performance, the live avoidance of economic news events provides substantial additional protection and improved win rates that cannot be replicated in historical testing.

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Recommended Broker SwitchMarkets and ICMarkets or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread account

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Currency Pairs: Optimized for GBPUSD, works on most majors

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (recommended $10,000+ for optimal performance)

  • Timeframes: M1 to H1 (H1 recommended)

  • Trading Style: Daily breakout with smart progression

🛡️ Safety First Design

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Margin level monitoring

  • Emergency stop functionality

  • Comprehensive error handling

  • Automatic recovery systems

Ready to experience the next level of automated trading? Secura Smart Scalper combines sophisticated technology with practical risk management to deliver what others promise but rarely deliver - consistent, sustainable growth.

Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

