Secura Trends

Secura Trends | Multi-Timeframe Confluence Indicator

Know the trend. Trade with confidence.

Secura Trends is a professional-grade, all-in-one trend analysis indicator built for serious traders who demand clarity across multiple timeframes without cluttering their charts. Everything you need to read market direction, momentum, and structure is consolidated into a single, clean interface — no second-guessing, no switching between tools.

Indicator User Manual: <Click Here>

What It Does

Secura Trends runs a proprietary multi-layer trend engine directly on your chart, combining dynamic channel analysis, adaptive moving averages, and momentum filtering to identify high-probability trend conditions in real time.

The indicator continuously evaluates market structure across all 9 timeframes simultaneously — from M1 to Monthly — and presents the results in an elegant dashboard panel so you always know the bigger picture, even when you're focused on a lower timeframe entry.

Key Features

Dynamic Trend Channels Price-adaptive channels that tighten in low volatility and expand in high volatility, helping you identify genuine breakouts from noise.

Color-Coded Hull Moving Average A smoothed trend line that shifts color in real time — instantly communicating whether momentum is building or fading without any manual interpretation.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence Panel A compact 5-indicator × 9-timeframe matrix gives you a full market alignment view at a glance. Each cell lights green or red so you can assess confluence across timeframes in seconds. Timeframe weighting is fully configurable so you can prioritize the TFs that matter most to your strategy.

Trend Strength Meter A dedicated panel scores the overall market bias from weak to very strong, with a gradient direction display that reflects the balance of bullish vs bearish pressure across all active timeframes.

Multi-Pair Dashboard Monitor up to 16 currency pairs (fully customizable) from a single chart. Each row displays live percentage change, pip movement, Average Daily Range, a trend rating score, MACD momentum, and open trade P&L — all updating in real time. Click any pair to switch to it instantly.

Envelope Bands Dual-layer dynamic envelope channels that serve as visual support, resistance, and volatility reference zones.

Trailing Structure Lines Real-time trailing levels that follow price structure during trending conditions, helping you stay in trades longer and identify potential reversal zones early.

Buy / Sell Signal Markers Non-repainting signals that appear only when multiple internal conditions align with the prevailing trend direction. Signals are suppressed until meaningful trend continuation is confirmed, reducing false entries in choppy conditions.

Trend Flip Markers Visual dots mark every confirmed trend direction change so you never miss a structural shift on your chart.

Built-In Alert System Optional pop-up, sound, and email alerts on signal events so you never miss a setup even when you step away from the screen.

Who It's For

  • Trend-following traders who want one clean tool instead of five separate indicators
  • Swing and intraday traders who rely on multi-timeframe confluence before entering
  • Traders who manage multiple pairs and need a fast visual summary without opening multiple charts
  • Anyone who has struggled with indicator overload and wants structure and simplicity without sacrificing depth

Technical Highlights

  • Zero repainting on signals
  • Fully incremental calculations — minimal CPU impact even on 16-pair dashboards
  • All panels respond instantly to chart resizing, timeframe changes, and symbol switches
  • Configurable for any trading style — scalping to position trading
  • Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

Settings Overview

All major parameters are grouped and labeled clearly in the inputs panel:

Group What You Control
NanoTrader Channel Channel sensitivity, signal display, alert types
Hull Moving Average Period, speed, trend line segments, up/down colors
Half Trend Swing amplitude sensitivity
EMA Baseline Baseline period
FL Envelopes Dual envelope periods and multipliers
MTF Panel Indicator periods, TF weighting coefficients, corner position
Trend Meter Toggle on/off
Dashboard Pair list, position, P&L column toggle

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Chart type: Any
  • Recommended timeframes: M5 and above for swing/intraday; M15–H4 for position trading
  • Minimum bars required: 200+

Secura Trends — Built for traders who trade with conviction.


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4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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