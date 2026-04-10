Secura Trends | Multi-Timeframe Confluence Indicator

Know the trend. Trade with confidence.

Secura Trends is a professional-grade, all-in-one trend analysis indicator built for serious traders who demand clarity across multiple timeframes without cluttering their charts. Everything you need to read market direction, momentum, and structure is consolidated into a single, clean interface — no second-guessing, no switching between tools.

What It Does

Secura Trends runs a proprietary multi-layer trend engine directly on your chart, combining dynamic channel analysis, adaptive moving averages, and momentum filtering to identify high-probability trend conditions in real time.

The indicator continuously evaluates market structure across all 9 timeframes simultaneously — from M1 to Monthly — and presents the results in an elegant dashboard panel so you always know the bigger picture, even when you're focused on a lower timeframe entry.

Key Features

Dynamic Trend Channels Price-adaptive channels that tighten in low volatility and expand in high volatility, helping you identify genuine breakouts from noise.

Color-Coded Hull Moving Average A smoothed trend line that shifts color in real time — instantly communicating whether momentum is building or fading without any manual interpretation.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence Panel A compact 5-indicator × 9-timeframe matrix gives you a full market alignment view at a glance. Each cell lights green or red so you can assess confluence across timeframes in seconds. Timeframe weighting is fully configurable so you can prioritize the TFs that matter most to your strategy.

Trend Strength Meter A dedicated panel scores the overall market bias from weak to very strong, with a gradient direction display that reflects the balance of bullish vs bearish pressure across all active timeframes.

Multi-Pair Dashboard Monitor up to 16 currency pairs (fully customizable) from a single chart. Each row displays live percentage change, pip movement, Average Daily Range, a trend rating score, MACD momentum, and open trade P&L — all updating in real time. Click any pair to switch to it instantly.

Envelope Bands Dual-layer dynamic envelope channels that serve as visual support, resistance, and volatility reference zones.

Trailing Structure Lines Real-time trailing levels that follow price structure during trending conditions, helping you stay in trades longer and identify potential reversal zones early.

Buy / Sell Signal Markers Non-repainting signals that appear only when multiple internal conditions align with the prevailing trend direction. Signals are suppressed until meaningful trend continuation is confirmed, reducing false entries in choppy conditions.

Trend Flip Markers Visual dots mark every confirmed trend direction change so you never miss a structural shift on your chart.

Built-In Alert System Optional pop-up, sound, and email alerts on signal events so you never miss a setup even when you step away from the screen.

Who It's For

Trend-following traders who want one clean tool instead of five separate indicators

Swing and intraday traders who rely on multi-timeframe confluence before entering

Traders who manage multiple pairs and need a fast visual summary without opening multiple charts

Anyone who has struggled with indicator overload and wants structure and simplicity without sacrificing depth

Technical Highlights

Zero repainting on signals

Fully incremental calculations — minimal CPU impact even on 16-pair dashboards

All panels respond instantly to chart resizing, timeframe changes, and symbol switches

Configurable for any trading style — scalping to position trading

Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

Settings Overview

All major parameters are grouped and labeled clearly in the inputs panel:

Group What You Control NanoTrader Channel Channel sensitivity, signal display, alert types Hull Moving Average Period, speed, trend line segments, up/down colors Half Trend Swing amplitude sensitivity EMA Baseline Baseline period FL Envelopes Dual envelope periods and multipliers MTF Panel Indicator periods, TF weighting coefficients, corner position Trend Meter Toggle on/off Dashboard Pair list, position, P&L column toggle

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Chart type: Any

Recommended timeframes: M5 and above for swing/intraday; M15–H4 for position trading

Minimum bars required: 200+

Secura Trends — Built for traders who trade with conviction.