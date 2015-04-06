Bruce Wayne EA – Smart Trading Made Simple

Bruce Wayne EA is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed to help you trade the market with confidence and discipline. It combines smart strategies, risk management, and automation to give you consistent and controlled trading performance.

🚀 Key Advantages

Fully Automated Trading – Trades for you 24/7 without emotions.

– Trades for you 24/7 without emotions. Smart Entry System – Uses proven strategies to find high-probability trade setups.

– Uses proven strategies to find high-probability trade setups. Risk Management Built-In – Protects your account by controlling lot size and risk per trade.

– Protects your account by controlling lot size and risk per trade. Beginner Friendly – Easy to install and use, even if you’re new to trading.

– Easy to install and use, even if you’re new to trading. Customizable Settings – Adjust the EA to match your trading style.

– Adjust the EA to match your trading style. Stable Performance – Designed for consistent results, not risky gambling.

⚙️ Features

Trend detection for smarter trade direction

Automatic buy and sell execution

Stop Loss and Take Profit protection

Trailing Stop to lock in profits

Works on multiple pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, NASDAQ, Forex pairs)

Time filter (choose when the EA trades)

News/spread filter (avoid risky conditions)

🧾 Input Parameters

RiskPercent

Controls how much of your account is risked per trade (e.g., 1% = low risk).

Controls how much of your account is risked per trade (e.g., 1% = low risk). LotSize

Fixed lot size if you don’t want automatic risk calculation.

Fixed lot size if you don’t want automatic risk calculation. StopLoss (SL)

Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in loss.

Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in loss. TakeProfit (TP)

Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in profit.

Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in profit. TrailingStop

Automatically moves Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves.

Automatically moves Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves. MaxTrades

Maximum number of trades allowed at the same time.

Maximum number of trades allowed at the same time. TradingHoursStart / TradingHoursEnd

Set the time range when the EA is allowed to trade.

Set the time range when the EA is allowed to trade. MagicNumber

Unique ID to track the EA’s trades.

💡 Why Choose Bruce Wayne EA?

Because it trades with discipline, logic, and strategy — just like a professional trader. No emotions, no guesswork, just smart execution.