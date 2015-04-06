Bruce Wayne
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 9
Bruce Wayne EA – Smart Trading Made Simple
Bruce Wayne EA is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed to help you trade the market with confidence and discipline. It combines smart strategies, risk management, and automation to give you consistent and controlled trading performance.
🚀 Key Advantages
- Fully Automated Trading – Trades for you 24/7 without emotions.
- Smart Entry System – Uses proven strategies to find high-probability trade setups.
- Risk Management Built-In – Protects your account by controlling lot size and risk per trade.
- Beginner Friendly – Easy to install and use, even if you’re new to trading.
- Customizable Settings – Adjust the EA to match your trading style.
- Stable Performance – Designed for consistent results, not risky gambling.
⚙️ Features
- Trend detection for smarter trade direction
- Automatic buy and sell execution
- Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
- Trailing Stop to lock in profits
- Works on multiple pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, NASDAQ, Forex pairs)
- Time filter (choose when the EA trades)
- News/spread filter (avoid risky conditions)
🧾 Input Parameters
- RiskPercent
Controls how much of your account is risked per trade (e.g., 1% = low risk).
- LotSize
Fixed lot size if you don’t want automatic risk calculation.
- StopLoss (SL)
Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in loss.
- TakeProfit (TP)
Distance in pips/ticks where the trade will close in profit.
- TrailingStop
Automatically moves Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves.
- MaxTrades
Maximum number of trades allowed at the same time.
- TradingHoursStart / TradingHoursEnd
Set the time range when the EA is allowed to trade.
- MagicNumber
Unique ID to track the EA’s trades.
💡 Why Choose Bruce Wayne EA?
Because it trades with discipline, logic, and strategy — just like a professional trader. No emotions, no guesswork, just smart execution.