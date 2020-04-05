Pips Navigator EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.33
- 激活: 5
Navigate the Market with Precision and Discipline
Welcome to Pips Navigator EA, an intelligent automated trading system developed for traders who want disciplined execution, controlled risk, and continuous market monitoring without spending the entire day watching charts.
Pips Navigator analyzes market conditions, waits for qualified opportunities, and executes trades according to its programmed rules. It is not designed to force entries or trade continuously. Some days may provide several opportunities, while other days may produce only one trade—or no trade at all.
This selective approach is intentional. The EA prioritizes quality, structure, and risk control over trading frequency.
Intelligent Automated Execution
Pips Navigator combines market analysis, order execution, and trade management in one complete Expert Advisor.
Once properly installed and configured, the EA can handle the trading process automatically—from identifying a potential setup to managing the active position.
The system is designed primarily for:
- XAUUSD / GOLD
- Major forex currency pairs
- Selected forex crosses
Pips Navigator also includes adaptive settings that help it work with different market conditions, broker specifications, account sizes, and trading environments.
Key Features
Selective Trading Opportunities
Pips Navigator does not enter the market simply because price is moving. It waits until its internal trading conditions are satisfied before preparing an entry.
This helps reduce unnecessary trades during weak, uncertain, or unsuitable market conditions.
Automated Order Management
The EA automatically handles order placement and validates important broker requirements before submitting a trade.
It can also manage opposite pending orders so that once one direction is activated, the unnecessary order may be cancelled automatically.
Built-In Risk and Money Management
Traders can choose between:
- Fixed lot-size trading
- Percentage-based automatic lot calculation
The EA checks the broker’s minimum lot, maximum lot, volume step, and available margin before placing an order.
When the selected lot size is too large for the account, the system can automatically adjust the volume according to the broker’s requirements and available margin.
Complete Trade Protection
Pips Navigator includes configurable trade-management features such as:
- Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Break-even protection
- Partial profit-taking
- Trailing Stop management
- Maximum daily loss protection
- Maximum daily profit control
- Maximum entries per trading day
These settings allow traders to manage exposure according to their preferred level of risk.
Broker Compatibility
The EA automatically checks important trading conditions, including:
- Broker price digits
- Tick size
- Minimum order distance
- Minimum and maximum trading volume
- Volume step
- Margin requirements
- Symbol trading sessions
- Symbols with broker prefixes or suffixes
This helps Pips Navigator operate more consistently across different broker environments.
Designed for Patient Traders
Pips Navigator is built for traders who understand that good opportunities do not appear every hour.
The EA does not chase the market. It does not open positions only to remain active. It follows a structured process and waits until the required conditions are present.
Its trading philosophy focuses on:
Patience before entry
Risk control before profit
Quality before frequency
Discipline before emotion
Pips Navigator handles the monitoring and execution while the trader remains in control of the account, lot size, and risk settings.Recommended Setup
Recommended Broker: Dupoin
Recommended Account Type
Standard Account or ECN Account
An ECN or low-spread account is recommended for better execution conditions, especially during active trading sessions.
Recommended Leverage
1:500
Recommended Starting Capital
$500
The recommended starting capital should be combined with conservative lot sizing. The appropriate volume will still depend on the broker’s leverage, contract size, margin requirements, and the trader’s personal risk tolerance.
Trading Platform
MetaTrader 5Recommended VPS
Zomro VPS
A stable VPS is strongly recommended so Pips Navigator EA can remain connected to MetaTrader 5 and monitor the market throughout the trading week.
Using a VPS helps reduce interruptions caused by:
- Computer shutdowns
- Internet disconnections
- Power interruptions
- MetaTrader closing unexpectedly
- Unstable home internet connections
For better execution, choose a VPS location that is close to your broker’s trading server whenever possible.
Simple Installation
Install Pips Navigator in MetaTrader 5, attach it to the recommended chart, select the appropriate risk settings, and enable Algo Trading.
Before using the EA on a live account, test it first on a demo account using the same broker, symbol, leverage, and account type planned for live trading.Pips Navigator EA
The market provides the opportunity. Pips Navigator helps you execute it with discipline.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex, GOLD, and CFDs involves significant financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses and drawdown.
Backtests, historical results, and previous performance do not guarantee future results. Trading activity will vary according to market conditions, and there may be periods with limited or no trades.
Users should test the EA on a demo account before live deployment, apply responsible risk management, and trade only with capital they can afford to lose.