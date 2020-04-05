Pips Navigator EA

Pips Navigator EA

Navigate the Market with Precision and Discipline

Welcome to Pips Navigator EA, an intelligent automated trading system developed for traders who want disciplined execution, controlled risk, and continuous market monitoring without spending the entire day watching charts.

Pips Navigator analyzes market conditions, waits for qualified opportunities, and executes trades according to its programmed rules. It is not designed to force entries or trade continuously. Some days may provide several opportunities, while other days may produce only one trade—or no trade at all.

This selective approach is intentional. The EA prioritizes quality, structure, and risk control over trading frequency.

Intelligent Automated Execution

Pips Navigator combines market analysis, order execution, and trade management in one complete Expert Advisor.

Once properly installed and configured, the EA can handle the trading process automatically—from identifying a potential setup to managing the active position.

The system is designed primarily for:

  • XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Major forex currency pairs
  • Selected forex crosses

Pips Navigator also includes adaptive settings that help it work with different market conditions, broker specifications, account sizes, and trading environments.

Key Features

Selective Trading Opportunities

Pips Navigator does not enter the market simply because price is moving. It waits until its internal trading conditions are satisfied before preparing an entry.

This helps reduce unnecessary trades during weak, uncertain, or unsuitable market conditions.

Automated Order Management

The EA automatically handles order placement and validates important broker requirements before submitting a trade.

It can also manage opposite pending orders so that once one direction is activated, the unnecessary order may be cancelled automatically.

Built-In Risk and Money Management

Traders can choose between:

  • Fixed lot-size trading
  • Percentage-based automatic lot calculation

The EA checks the broker’s minimum lot, maximum lot, volume step, and available margin before placing an order.

When the selected lot size is too large for the account, the system can automatically adjust the volume according to the broker’s requirements and available margin.

Complete Trade Protection

Pips Navigator includes configurable trade-management features such as:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Break-even protection
  • Partial profit-taking
  • Trailing Stop management
  • Maximum daily loss protection
  • Maximum daily profit control
  • Maximum entries per trading day

These settings allow traders to manage exposure according to their preferred level of risk.

Broker Compatibility

The EA automatically checks important trading conditions, including:

  • Broker price digits
  • Tick size
  • Minimum order distance
  • Minimum and maximum trading volume
  • Volume step
  • Margin requirements
  • Symbol trading sessions
  • Symbols with broker prefixes or suffixes

This helps Pips Navigator operate more consistently across different broker environments.

Designed for Patient Traders

Pips Navigator is built for traders who understand that good opportunities do not appear every hour.

The EA does not chase the market. It does not open positions only to remain active. It follows a structured process and waits until the required conditions are present.

Its trading philosophy focuses on:

Patience before entry
Risk control before profit
Quality before frequency
Discipline before emotion

Pips Navigator handles the monitoring and execution while the trader remains in control of the account, lot size, and risk settings.

Recommended Setup

Recommended Broker: Dupoin

Recommended Account Type

Standard Account or ECN Account

An ECN or low-spread account is recommended for better execution conditions, especially during active trading sessions.

Recommended Leverage

1:500

Recommended Starting Capital

$500

The recommended starting capital should be combined with conservative lot sizing. The appropriate volume will still depend on the broker’s leverage, contract size, margin requirements, and the trader’s personal risk tolerance.

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended VPS

Zomro VPS

A stable VPS is strongly recommended so Pips Navigator EA can remain connected to MetaTrader 5 and monitor the market throughout the trading week.

Using a VPS helps reduce interruptions caused by:

  • Computer shutdowns
  • Internet disconnections
  • Power interruptions
  • MetaTrader closing unexpectedly
  • Unstable home internet connections

For better execution, choose a VPS location that is close to your broker’s trading server whenever possible.

Simple Installation

Install Pips Navigator in MetaTrader 5, attach it to the recommended chart, select the appropriate risk settings, and enable Algo Trading.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it first on a demo account using the same broker, symbol, leverage, and account type planned for live trading.

Pips Navigator EA

The market provides the opportunity. Pips Navigator helps you execute it with discipline.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, GOLD, and CFDs involves significant financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses and drawdown.

Backtests, historical results, and previous performance do not guarantee future results. Trading activity will vary according to market conditions, and there may be periods with limited or no trades.

Users should test the EA on a demo account before live deployment, apply responsible risk management, and trade only with capital they can afford to lose.


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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.86 (507)
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4.5 (20)
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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4.7 (44)
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ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
ToTheMoon MT5
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5 (6)
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
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5 (1)
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Wall Street Robot MT5
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