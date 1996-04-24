Burst Scalp

Burst Scalp - Professional Trading Assistant EA

Transform Your Trading Workflow with AI-Powered Precision

Burst Scalp is a comprehensive trading management tool designed for active traders who demand precision, speed, and control. Whether you're scalping indices, trading forex pairs, or managing swing positions, this EA streamlines your entire trading process from analysis to execution.

🎯 Key Features

Smart Position Sizing

  • Visual Pip Measurement: Click two points on your chart to measure exact entry-to-stop distance
  • Risk-Based Calculation: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk amount and pip distance
  • Math Operations: Built-in calculator lets you modify values on-the-fly (divide, multiply, add, subtract)
  • Multi-Asset Support: Works flawlessly on Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto

One-Click Trade Execution

  • BUY/SELL Buttons: Execute trades instantly with pre-calculated position sizing
  • Automatic Stop Loss: SL set at your measured distance
  • Smart Take Profit: Configurable risk-to-reward ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, or custom)
  • Toggle TP On/Off: Perfect for both scalping and swing trading styles

Advanced Position Management

  • Manage Position: Close 50% of your position and move SL to break even with one click
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Activate intelligent trailing that maintains your SL distance while trailing every 0.5x of that distance
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Handles all broker filling modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN) automatically

EMA/VWAP Cross Alerts

  • Never Miss a Setup: Get notified when 9 EMA approaches or crosses Daily VWAP
  • Multi-Channel Alerts: Popup, push notifications to mobile, and email alerts
  • Configurable Threshold: Set how close (in pips) triggers an alert
  • Smart Cooldown: Prevents alert spam while keeping you informed

Professional UI Dashboard

  • Clean, Modern Design: Works on any chart color scheme
  • Template-Friendly: Saves with your chart templates
  • Intuitive Layout: All controls organized logically
  • Real-Time Status: Clear feedback on every action

🚀 Perfect For:

  • Scalpers managing multiple quick trades
  • Day Traders who need fast execution
  • Swing Traders using trailing stops
  • Risk-Conscious Traders who calculate every position
  • Multi-Market Traders switching between assets

⚙️ Fully Customizable Settings

Trading Parameters:

  • Default Risk Amount (default: $100)
  • Enable/Disable Take Profit
  • Risk:Reward Ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, or any custom ratio)

Alert Settings:

  • Enable/Disable Cross Alerts
  • Alert Threshold (pips)
  • Push Notifications to Mobile
  • Email Notifications
  • Popup Alerts
  • Cooldown Period

📊 How It Works

Setup Your Trade:

  1. Click "Start Measure"
  2. Click your entry point on chart
  3. Click your stop loss point
  4. Pip distance calculated automatically
  5. Enter your risk amount (or use default)
  6. Lot size calculates in real-time

Execute:

  1. Click BUY or SELL
  2. Position opens with SL and TP set
  3. Trade executed at calculated lot size

Manage:

  1. Click "Manage Position" to take 50% profit and move SL to breakeven
  2. Click "Trail" to activate intelligent trailing stop
  3. Let the EA protect your profits automatically

💡 Unique Advantages

No Manual Calculations: Everything computed automatically ✅ Visual Measurement: See exactly what you're trading ✅ Built-in Calculator: Modify values with +, -, *, / operations ✅ Template Support: Loads perfectly from saved templates ✅ Multi-Broker Compatible: Works with any broker, any asset ✅ Clean Code: Professional, optimized, and reliable ✅ No DLL Dependencies: Pure MQL5, no external libraries ✅ Real-Time Monitoring: Trails stops and alerts continuously

📈 Trading Workflow Example

Scalping US30:

  1. 9 EMA crosses VWAP → Alert received on phone
  2. Measure 20-point stop loss on chart
  3. EA calculates 0.50 lot size for $100 risk
  4. Click BUY → Position opens with 20pt SL, 60pt TP (1:3 R:R)
  5. Price moves 10 points → Click "Manage Position"
  6. 50% closed at profit, remaining 50% at breakeven
  7. Click "Trail" → Remaining position trails automatically
  8. Full automation, zero stress

🎨 Interface Highlights

  • 2x2 Button Grid: BUY, SELL, Manage Position, Trail
  • Real-Time Status: Always know what's happening
  • Color-Coded Feedback: Green for success, red for errors, yellow for warnings
  • Responsive Design: Works on any screen size
  • Dark Theme: Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Language: MQL5
  • Dependencies: None (uses standard MQL5 libraries)
  • Chart Types: All
  • Timeframes: All
  • Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks
  • Execution: Market orders with customizable deviation
  • Position Management: Full position control with partial closes

📦 What You Get

  • Burst Scalp EA (.ex5)
  • Full source code (.mq5)
  • Comprehensive user guide
  • Free updates
  • Support via MQL5 messaging

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Burst Scalp is a tool to assist your trading decisions, not an automated trading system. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

🎁 Special Launch Offer

Get Burst Scalp today and take control of your trading workflow. Professional-grade tools shouldn't be complicated - they should make your life easier.

Download Now and Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

📞 Support

Questions? Feature requests? Contact us through MQL5 messaging or leave a comment. We're committed to making Burst Scalp the best trading assistant on the market.

Version: 1.00
Updated: January 2026
Developer: Orikri Tim-Efobi


Produtos recomendados
FJ Universe LOT Price Analyzer
Frantisek Juris
Utilitários
FJUNIVERSE | MT5 Ferramenta de Instantâneo do Preço Mínimo por Lote Uma maneira simples e eficaz de entender o risco por negociação. Este script foi projetado para ajudar traders iniciantes a visualizar claramente o risco potencial associado à negociação do tamanho mínimo de lote em cada símbolo listado na sua janela de "Observação do Mercado". Com um clique, o script calcula o valor estimado de uma posição aberta com o tamanho mínimo de lote, utilizando o preço atual do mercado (ask) e o taman
Chart in Chart mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Utilitários
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 4 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Indicadores
PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicadores
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant Demonstration Video;  https://youtu.be/JEsU5Qic_bo?si=-feUD0Zr3qdPjomg Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilitários
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilitários
Click trade manager é o nosso melhor produto até agora! A melhor solução tanto para os comerciantes principiantes como para os profissionais da empresa de adereços! Proteja a sua firma FTMO/MFF ou as suas contas pessoais contra a violação dos limites de levantamento de crédito. A EA fecha automaticamente todas as transacções, para que nunca atinjam os seus limites de levantamento de crédito. Avisa-o se uma operação puder violar o seu limite de levantamento de crédito. Encerra automaticamente a
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Indicadores
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitários
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicadores
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Indicador de Painel MT5 Este é um indicador personalizado criado para a plataforma MT5 que oferece aos traders uma visão completa do que está acontecendo no mercado. Ele usa dados em tempo real para analisar o mercado e exibir todas as informações necessárias para negociações bem-sucedidas. INSTALAÇÃO: Antes de anexar este indicador ao gráfico, vá para o painel “Observação do Mercado” no seu MT5 e OCULTE todos os pares de moedas que você não usa ou não negocia, deixando ap
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilitários
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
PivotMT5
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilitários
This EA is designed to calculate and draw Pivot Point, Support and Resistance for your selected time frame on the chart. Works on all currency pair and on any time frames available on MT5. To make sure the EA works, you need to select the pivot time frame as well as the candle shift that you want to calculate the pivot. 0 = Current candle on chart 1 = Previous 1 candle on the chart
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
Assuma o controle de sua rotina de negociação sem esforço com o revolucionário Trades Time Manager. Essa ferramenta potente automatiza a execução de ordens em horários designados, transformando sua abordagem de negociação. Crie listas de tarefas personalizadas para diversas ações de negociação, desde a compra até a definição de pedidos, tudo sem intervenção manual. Guia de instalação e entradas do Trades Time Manager Se você deseja receber notificações sobre o EA, adicione nosso URL ao terminal
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Deal Tracker Dashboard
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicadores
Deal Tracker Dashboard – Visual Trade Performance Analyzer A professional trade analysis dashboard designed to visualize and evaluate your real trading performance directly on the chart. Deal Tracker Dashboard displays closed trades at their exact price levels and provides smart performance statistics to help you understand results with clarity and precision. Key Highlights: Visual tracking of closed trades on chart Smart performance statistics panel Clear profit & loss visualization Fully custo
BTC Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Experts
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems runn
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
Trade Assistant EA
Andras Bessenyei
Utilitários
More about ATR:   www.atr-trading.com Introducing the Trade Assistant EA, a comprehensive tool designed for traders seeking advanced control. With this manager, you can effortlessly set stop loss and take profit at preferred distances in Points or ATR (Average True Range), and conveniently determine Breakeven and Trailing sizes. Enjoy the flexibility of trailing on candle close or in real-time, utilizing trailing distances based on points or ATR. Adjust Preview SL and TP lines based on % or l
Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
3.92 (78)
Utilitários
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
BoS CHoCH Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicadores
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
Horizontal Level
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicadores
Horizontal Level indicator - reflects, using a histogram, the horizontal volumes of transactions at a certain price without reference to time. At the same time, the histogram appears directly in the terminal window, and each column of the volume is easily correlated with the quote value of the currency pair. The volume of transactions is of great importance in exchange trading, usually an increase in the number of concluded contracts confirms the trend, and their reduction indicates an imminent
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilitários
Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
Experts
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicadores
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
ClickDrag MT5 Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
Utilitários
ClickDrag desenha linhas e move objectos no gráfico facilmente. Clique e depois Drag para começar a desenhar uma linha de tendência. Movendo o rato na horizontal, desenha uma linha de preço. Movendo o rato na vertical, desenha uma linha de data. As linhas e objectos existentes podem ser movidos pela Click&Drag. Mostra o preço e a diferença de tempo entre o ponto inicial e o ponto final. Após o ponto inicial Click&Drag, Sacudir a esquerda e a direita para mudar a cor. Sacudir para cima
FREE
Bybit Charts
Issam Kadhi
Utilitários
Product Description Bybit Charts Utility for MetaTrader 5 — a streamlined tool designed for traders who use Bybit. This utility provides you with the convenience of automatically drawing all charts of Bybit within MetaTrader 5, enabling seamless time-frame switching and efficient market visualization. MQL5  Key Features Automatically draws every timeframe (starting from M1) for charts of Bybit. MQL5 Enables smooth navigation between different time-frames, just like viewing regular charts. MQL5
Trade Management MT5
Jonas Elias Ott
Utilitários
O sistema permite um cálculo preciso do risco por operação e uma configuração simples do RR (relação risco-recompensa), enquanto monitora todos os parâmetros de negociação de relance. Simplifica a abertura de novas ordens através da função One-Click, gerencia suas operações com opção de fechamento parcial, Break-Even e outras funções úteis para controlar completamente cada uma de suas operações - tudo com a operação mais simples, extensas possibilidades de personalização, execução ultra-rápida,
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (17)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitários
Copie os sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT5.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilitários
Auto Trade Copier é projetado para copiar comércios entre contas MT5 / terminais múltiplos com uma precisão absoluta. Com esta ferramenta , você pode agir como quer provedor ( fonte ) ou receptor (destino). Cada ações negociadas será clonado a partir de provedor para o receptor sem demora. A seguir são características de destaque :     Alternar entre Provider ou papel Receiver dentro de uma ferramenta.     Um provedor pode copiar comércios de contas da multi- receptor.     Absoluto compatível
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitários
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitários
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilitários
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitários
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitários
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário