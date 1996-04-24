Transform Your Trading Workflow with AI-Powered Precision

Burst Scalp - Professional Trading Assistant EA

Burst Scalp is a comprehensive trading management tool designed for active traders who demand precision, speed, and control. Whether you're scalping indices, trading forex pairs, or managing swing positions, this EA streamlines your entire trading process from analysis to execution.

🎯 Key Features

Smart Position Sizing

Visual Pip Measurement : Click two points on your chart to measure exact entry-to-stop distance

: Click two points on your chart to measure exact entry-to-stop distance Risk-Based Calculation : Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk amount and pip distance

: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk amount and pip distance Math Operations : Built-in calculator lets you modify values on-the-fly (divide, multiply, add, subtract)

: Built-in calculator lets you modify values on-the-fly (divide, multiply, add, subtract) Multi-Asset Support: Works flawlessly on Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto

One-Click Trade Execution

BUY/SELL Buttons : Execute trades instantly with pre-calculated position sizing

: Execute trades instantly with pre-calculated position sizing Automatic Stop Loss : SL set at your measured distance

: SL set at your measured distance Smart Take Profit : Configurable risk-to-reward ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, or custom)

: Configurable risk-to-reward ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, or custom) Toggle TP On/Off: Perfect for both scalping and swing trading styles

Advanced Position Management

Manage Position : Close 50% of your position and move SL to break even with one click

: Close 50% of your position and move SL to break even with one click Trailing Stop Loss : Activate intelligent trailing that maintains your SL distance while trailing every 0.5x of that distance

: Activate intelligent trailing that maintains your SL distance while trailing every 0.5x of that distance Multi-Asset Compatibility: Handles all broker filling modes (FOK, IOC, RETURN) automatically

EMA/VWAP Cross Alerts

Never Miss a Setup : Get notified when 9 EMA approaches or crosses Daily VWAP

: Get notified when 9 EMA approaches or crosses Daily VWAP Multi-Channel Alerts : Popup, push notifications to mobile, and email alerts

: Popup, push notifications to mobile, and email alerts Configurable Threshold : Set how close (in pips) triggers an alert

: Set how close (in pips) triggers an alert Smart Cooldown: Prevents alert spam while keeping you informed

Professional UI Dashboard

Clean, Modern Design : Works on any chart color scheme

: Works on any chart color scheme Template-Friendly : Saves with your chart templates

: Saves with your chart templates Intuitive Layout : All controls organized logically

: All controls organized logically Real-Time Status: Clear feedback on every action

🚀 Perfect For:

Scalpers managing multiple quick trades

managing multiple quick trades Day Traders who need fast execution

who need fast execution Swing Traders using trailing stops

using trailing stops Risk-Conscious Traders who calculate every position

who calculate every position Multi-Market Traders switching between assets

⚙️ Fully Customizable Settings

Trading Parameters:

Default Risk Amount (default: $100)

Enable/Disable Take Profit

Risk:Reward Ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, or any custom ratio)

Alert Settings:

Enable/Disable Cross Alerts

Alert Threshold (pips)

Push Notifications to Mobile

Email Notifications

Popup Alerts

Cooldown Period

📊 How It Works

Setup Your Trade:

Click "Start Measure" Click your entry point on chart Click your stop loss point Pip distance calculated automatically Enter your risk amount (or use default) Lot size calculates in real-time

Execute:

Click BUY or SELL Position opens with SL and TP set Trade executed at calculated lot size

Manage:

Click "Manage Position" to take 50% profit and move SL to breakeven Click "Trail" to activate intelligent trailing stop Let the EA protect your profits automatically

💡 Unique Advantages

✅ No Manual Calculations: Everything computed automatically ✅ Visual Measurement: See exactly what you're trading ✅ Built-in Calculator: Modify values with +, -, *, / operations ✅ Template Support: Loads perfectly from saved templates ✅ Multi-Broker Compatible: Works with any broker, any asset ✅ Clean Code: Professional, optimized, and reliable ✅ No DLL Dependencies: Pure MQL5, no external libraries ✅ Real-Time Monitoring: Trails stops and alerts continuously

📈 Trading Workflow Example

Scalping US30:

9 EMA crosses VWAP → Alert received on phone Measure 20-point stop loss on chart EA calculates 0.50 lot size for $100 risk Click BUY → Position opens with 20pt SL, 60pt TP (1:3 R:R) Price moves 10 points → Click "Manage Position" 50% closed at profit, remaining 50% at breakeven Click "Trail" → Remaining position trails automatically Full automation, zero stress

🎨 Interface Highlights

2x2 Button Grid : BUY, SELL, Manage Position, Trail

: BUY, SELL, Manage Position, Trail Real-Time Status : Always know what's happening

: Always know what's happening Color-Coded Feedback : Green for success, red for errors, yellow for warnings

: Green for success, red for errors, yellow for warnings Responsive Design : Works on any screen size

: Works on any screen size Dark Theme: Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions

🔧 Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Language : MQL5

: MQL5 Dependencies : None (uses standard MQL5 libraries)

: None (uses standard MQL5 libraries) Chart Types : All

: All Timeframes : All

: All Assets : Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks

: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks Execution : Market orders with customizable deviation

: Market orders with customizable deviation Position Management: Full position control with partial closes

📦 What You Get

Burst Scalp EA (.ex5)

Full source code (.mq5)

Comprehensive user guide

Free updates

Support via MQL5 messaging

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Burst Scalp is a tool to assist your trading decisions, not an automated trading system. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

🎁 Special Launch Offer

Get Burst Scalp today and take control of your trading workflow. Professional-grade tools shouldn't be complicated - they should make your life easier.

Download Now and Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

📞 Support

Questions? Feature requests? Contact us through MQL5 messaging or leave a comment. We're committed to making Burst Scalp the best trading assistant on the market.

Version: 1.00

Updated: January 2026

Developer: Orikri Tim-Efobi