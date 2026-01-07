Snapback X0 EA

SnapBack EA – Mean Reversion Trading System Version 1.10

SnapBack EA is a robust mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, leveraging popular technical indicators to spot potential pullback opportunities in ranging markets.

Strategy Overview

  • Enters trades based on extreme price levels combined with momentum confirmation
  • Buy on oversold conditions; Sell on overbought setups
  • Strict one position at a time rule (no hedging, no grid, no martingale)
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for disciplined risk management
  • Executes only on new bar formation to filter noise

Key Features

  • Compatible with any symbol and timeframe (excels on major forex pairs)
  • Automatic lot size adjustment to match broker rules
  • Built-in margin verification – skips trades if funds are insufficient
  • Efficient MT5-native code with CTrade class
  • Safe and clean: No risky lot escalation or averaging

Recommended Settings

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.
  • Timeframe: H1 (optimal), also effective on M30, D1
  • Lot Size: 0.01 (default – ideal for micro accounts)
  • Risk Levels: Customizable SL/TP in points
  • Indicator periods fully adjustable

Why SnapBack EA?

  • Straightforward, reliable logic you can trust
  • Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards
  • Great for automated trading with low maintenance
  • Focuses on controlled drawdowns via proper money management

Important Notes

  • Thrives in sideways or choppy markets
  • Use additional trend filters in strong trends for best results
  • Demo test recommended before live deployment
  • Trading involves risk; no guarantees on profits

Input Parameters

  • LotSize – trading volume
  • StopLoss – in points
  • TakeProfit – in points
  • Indicator settings (periods & deviations)

Automate smart pullbacks with SnapBack EA – simple, safe, and effective!

Happy Trading! Mutiara Widya


