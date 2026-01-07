Robot King Gold Auto Trade Xauusd Raw Grid Scalper
is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, optimized for RAW / low-spread accounts and hedging mode.
It combines a MA-triggered basket entry with a controlled grid (multi-position) recovery and basket exit logic to handle intraday volatility with disciplined rules.
Core Trading Logic (Simple & Transparent)
-
Signal trigger: A new basket starts when price behavior around a Moving Average indicates a directional setup (MA-based trigger on close prices).
-
Grid expansion: If price moves against the initial position, the EA can add positions at a fixed grid step (points). Lot sizing can be scaled using a multiplier (adjustable).
-
Basket exit (2 modes):
-
Points Mode: closes the whole basket when price returns past the volume-weighted breakeven plus a configurable buffer (points).
-
Profit Mode: closes the basket when total floating profit reaches a target amount (account currency).
-
-
Optional protections: per-trade SL (points), and trailing stop for the first trade only (optional).
-
Filters (optional & adjustable): spread, ATR range, ADX range, RSI range, time/session window, cooldown, and candle activity filters.
Account & Execution Requirements (Important)
-
Account type: RAW / ECN (low spread) strongly recommended.
Wider-spread Standard/Cent accounts can significantly increase risk and can cause heavy drawdown.
-
Mode: Hedging account (recommended).
-
Symbol / TF: XAUUSD, M1 only (single-symbol EA).
-
VPS: recommended for M1 scalping (low latency execution).
Money Management (User Controlled)
You can configure:
-
initial lot per basket (example: 0.01),
-
maximum positions per basket and maximum baskets,
-
grid distance (points) and multiplier,
-
basket closure rules (Points Mode / Profit Mode),
-
SL / trailing / profit target behavior.
Backtest Summary (1 Year, XAUUSD M1)
Test period: 2025.01.02 – 2025.12.31
-
Initial deposit: $300
-
Total net profit: $1,044.74
-
End balance/equity: $1,344.74
-
Profit factor: 2.59
-
Total trades: 957
-
Max equity drawdown: 28.03% (≈ $139.56)
-
Max balance drawdown: 6.53% (≈ $35.10)
Note: Backtests are not a guarantee of future performance. Real results depend heavily on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed).
Recommended Starting Deposit
-
Minimum: from $30 (very aggressive risk; not recommended for stability)
-
Recommended: $300+ for safer grid behavior and better margin resilience.
Who This EA Is For
✅ Traders who use RAW/ECN low spread, want M1 auto trading, and understand grid basket risk.
❌ Not suitable for traders who expect fixed-risk single-entry systems or use wide-spread accounts.
Promo & Price
-
Intro price: $33 (first 2 buyers only)
-
Regular price: $99