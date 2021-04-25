Furia

The Fúria indicator was developed to work when the market is in trend, that is, you will rarely see any signs in consolidation zones. It can be used for both Forex and Binary Options.

The signs plotted on the graph do not repaint or recalculate, even if you close and reopen your MT4 / MT5 they will be there.

Wait for the signal to set on the candle before you can enter the next candle.

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* BUFFERS: 0 (CALL) and 1 (PUT);
* TYPE OF ENTRY: next candle;
* EXPIRATION: end of the candle;
* RECOVERY: 1 Martingale (recommended);
* GRAPHIC TIME: all. But I especially recommend M15 (M5 for those "in a hurry" - use with caution!)
* ASSETS: all;
* HOURS: from 00:00 to 15:00 (avoid operating at times when there is little volume / movement on the graph);
* NEWS: do not operate at times when news is published. See the Investing website.

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FINAL CONSIDERATIONS

This indicator was developed with the purpose of being profitable and not perfect! So you will not get 100% of the transactions right, this is impossible !.

When placing it on the chart, check the past candlesticks (not all, of course!) If the assertiveness in that asset and timing is good. Switch between graphical assets and times to find the most assertive ones.

Respect your management always. Hit the goal, get out!

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LEARN MORE

+ Don't be rushed, bridges are not built overnight.

+ Shortcuts to success can lead to failure.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Indicador Furia
Osaeldi Honorato De Jesus
Indicators
The Fúria indicator was developed to work when the market is in trend, that is, you will rarely see any signs in consolidation zones. It can be used for both Forex and Binary Options. The signs plotted on the graph do not repaint or recalculate, even if you close and reopen your MT4 / MT5 they will be there. Wait for the signal to set on the candle before you can enter the next candle. ================================================== * BUFFERS: 0 (CALL) and 1 (PUT); * TYPE OF ENTRY: next
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