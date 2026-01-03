Epic Flow

1. Manual-Assisted Trading via On-Chart Dashboard

  • Fully graphical dashboard panel rendered directly on the chart.

  • Customizable panel size and colors via input parameters.

  • All trading actions are controlled by buttons and edit fields, not automatic indicators.

2. Ultra-Fast Interval-Based Order Execution

  • Trades are opened using a millisecond-level timer ( EventSetMillisecondTimer(1) ).

  • User-defined order interval in milliseconds (10 ms to 60,000 ms).

  • Orders are placed strictly based on elapsed time, not price conditions or indicators.

  • Uses GetTickCount() for precise timing control.

3. Buy / Sell Toggle Trading Modes

  • BUY mode: continuously opens buy trades at the specified interval.

  • SELL mode: continuously opens sell trades at the specified interval.

  • Buy and Sell modes are mutually exclusive (activating one disables the other).

  • Visual button color changes indicate active mode.

4. Real-Time Parameter Editing (Without Restart)

  • Lot size editable directly on the dashboard.

  • Order interval editable in real time (milliseconds).

  • Input validation ensures:

    • Lot size is within broker limits and respects volume step.

    • Interval remains within safe execution bounds.

5. Centralized Trading Control Buttons

  • BUY – starts timed buy execution.

  • SELL – starts timed sell execution.

  • STOP – halts all trading activity instantly.

  • CLOSE ALL – immediately closes all open positions for the current symbol.

6. Ultra-Fast “Close All Positions” Mechanism

  • Closes all positions without waiting for responses.

  • Sends close requests in a loop for maximum speed.

  • Uses higher price deviation for faster execution.

  • Filters positions by current symbol only.

  • Designed for emergency exit scenarios.

7. Session-Level Trade Tracking

  • Counts and displays:

    • Current EA status (BUY RUNNING / SELL RUNNING / STOPPED).

    • Total orders placed in the current session.

  • Counters reset automatically when a new mode is activated.

8. Robust Trade Request Handling

  • Uses MqlTradeRequest / MqlTradeResult (no deprecated trade functions).

  • Supports:

    • IOC filling mode.

    • Magic number isolation.

    • Proper bid/ask price selection.

  • Includes error logging for failed order submissions.

9. No Indicator or Market Logic Dependency

  • No indicators

  • No signals

  • No strategy logic

  • Trading is purely time-driven and user-controlled

This makes the EA suitable for:

  • Manual grid trading

  • Latency testing

  • Execution stress testing

  • Broker behavior analysis

  • High-frequency manual strategies

10. Clean Lifecycle Management

  • Proper object cleanup on deinitialization.

  • Timer safely started and stopped.

  • Dashboard objects managed using a consistent prefix.


