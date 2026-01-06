Price Action Range Intelligence
- Göstergeler
- Clemence Benjamin
- Sürüm: 2.40
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
P A R Intelligence is a multi-strategy trading indicator designed for professional traders who demand precision, flexibility, and advanced market analysis. This powerful tool combines two proven trading methodologies into one seamless interface, providing institutional-grade support/resistance detection with intelligent breakout and pattern recognition systems.
✨ Why This Is Your Ultimate Trading Edge
DUAL-STRATEGY ARCHITECTURE
Choose between - or combine - two powerful trading approaches:
🎯 PATTERN STRATEGY
- Advanced candlestick pattern recognition (Pin Bars, Engulfing, Inside Bars)
- Smart zone-based filtering for high-probability setups
- Professional Wingdings arrow visualization
⚡ BREAKOUT STRATEGY
- Intelligent impulse breakout detection
- Automated TP/SL calculation with Risk:Reward management
- Real-time breakout alerts with retracement guidance
INTELLIGENT ZONE DETECTION
Smart Support/Resistance Levels: Automatically identifies key market zones using swing point analysis
Three-Tier Zone System:
BUY RANGE (Support Zone) - Clear entry levels for bullish positions
SELL RANGE (Resistance Zone) - Precise resistance for bearish entries
PROFIT RANGE - Safe trading area between zones
Professional Visual Display: Crystal-clear zone visualization with comprehensive labeling
📊 KEY FEATURES
🏆 Professional-Grade Analysis
Adaptive Zone Detection: Dynamic calculation based on market conditions
Intelligent Pattern Filtering: Only shows patterns within valid trading zones
Multi-Timeframe Ready: Works on all timeframes from 1-minute to monthly charts
Smart Alert System: Configurable alerts (Popup, Email, Push) with deduplication
🎨 Visual Experience
Professional Color Coding: Customizable color schemes for different traders
Enhanced Zone Labels: Full price level display with zone sizes
Wingdings Arrows: Distinct arrow styles for different pattern types
Clean Interface: Non-intrusive design that enhances chart analysis
⚙️ Complete Control & Customization
Modular Strategy Selection: Enable/disable strategies independently
Adjustable Sensitivity: Fine-tune zone detection and pattern recognition
Risk Management Integration: Built-in TP/SL calculation with R:R management
Global Variables: Ready for EA integration and automated trading
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
STRATEGY CONFIGURATION
- Pattern Strategy: Pin Bars, Engulfing Patterns, Inside Bars
- Breakout Strategy: Impulse breakouts with momentum validation
- Zone Analysis: 150-bar lookback with adjustable sensitivity
- Alert Systems: Separate configuration for each strategy
VISUAL SETTINGS
- Custom Colors: Buy/Sell/Profit zone colors, pattern colors, breakout colors
- Transparency Control: Adjustable zone transparency (0-100%)
- Label Options: Show/hide zone labels with professional formatting
- Arrow Styles: Various Wingdings arrows for visual distinction
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Auto TP/SL: Calculates optimal take-profit and stop-loss levels
- Risk:Reward Ratios: Configurable from 1:1 to 5:1+
- Breakout Validation: Minimum size requirements for valid signals
- Impulse Checking: Filters out weak, non-impulsive breakouts
🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?
Perfect For:
Professional Traders seeking institutional-grade tools
Price Action Purists who trade support/resistance levels
Swing Traders looking for high-probability zone entries
Day Traders needing clear intraday levels
Algorithmic Traders who need reliable EA inputs
Trading Educators who want to demonstrate key concepts
Trading Styles Supported:
Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading
Manual Trading, Semi-Automated Trading, EA Integration
📈 WHAT YOU'LL ACHIEVE
✅ Trading Benefits:
Clear Market Structure: Understand where institutional players are positioned
High-Probability Entries: Enter trades at optimal support/resistance levels
Professional Risk Management: Trade with calculated TP/SL levels
Reduced Noise: Filter out low-quality market movements
Confidence in Trades: Backed by dual validation systems
✅ Psychological Benefits:
Eliminate Guesswork: Trade with clear, objective levels
Reduce Screen Time: Let the indicator do the heavy analysis
Improve Consistency: Follow proven trading methodologies
Enhance Discipline: Trade only when conditions are optimal
🛠 SETUP & USAGE
Quick Start:
Attach to Chart: Load on any timeframe or instrument
Configure Strategies: Enable your preferred trading approach
Set Alerts: Configure notifications for your trading style
Start Trading: Follow the clear visual signals
Advanced Usage:
Combine Strategies: Use pattern confirmations with breakout signals
EA Integration: Access zones via global variables for automated trading
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Compare zones across different timeframes
Custom Optimization: Fine-tune parameters for your specific trading style
💼 PROFESSIONAL APPLICATION
Institutional Features:
Global Variable Access: Perfect for hedge funds and proprietary trading firms
Multi-Asset Support: Tested on Forex, Stocks, Crypto, and Commodities
Backtest Compatible: Works with MT5 strategy tester
Low Resource Usage: Optimized for performance
Educational Value:
Learn Price Action: See how professional traders analyze markets
Understand Market Structure: Visualize support/resistance concepts
Develop Trading Plans: Build strategies around clear market levels
Risk Management Training: Practice proper position sizing and stop placement
📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES
Communicate via private messaging and receive updates directly on the market.
Continuous Improvement:
Regular Updates: Based on user feedback and market changes
Feature Additions: New trading tools and enhancements
Compatibility Updates: Support for new MT5 builds and features
Performance Optimization: Ongoing code improvements
💰 INVESTMENT JUSTIFICATION
Value Proposition:
One-Time Purchase: No subscriptions, no recurring fees
Multiple Strategies: Two professional systems in one product
Time Savings: Reduces analysis time by 80%+
Trading Edge: Provides institutional-level analysis at retail cost
Risk Reduction: Built-in risk management features
ROI Potential:
Lifetime Value: Continuous updates and improvements at no extra cost
🎁 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER