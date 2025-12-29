Gold Scalper Evolution

🔷 Gold Scalper Evolution – Adaptive News-Safe Trading System for XAUUSD

📌 Special price for now


📌 Overview

Gold Scalper Evolution is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor, designed exclusively for XAUUSD, combining directional scalping, AI-assisted decision making, and independent risk management.

Unlike traditional EAs based on rigid rules (RSI, moving averages, martingale), this system uses a context-aware and adaptive architecture, where AI supports the trading decision without ever controlling risk.

🧠 Core Architecture (How it Works)

The system operates through a structured and transparent pipeline:

  1. Strong Trend Detection
    Identification of genuine trend conditions (no random ranging)

  2. Fast Scalping Signal Generation
    Rapid entries strictly aligned with the dominant trend

  3. Context Builder

    • Economic news (MT5 Economic Calendar)

    • Dynamic support and resistance levels

    • Market sentiment and volatility

    • Lot sizing calculated using the Kelly Formula

  4. Historical Memory Injection
    Inclusion of similar past trades to enrich the AI decision context

  5. AI Decision Engine (DeepSeek)

    • Structured prompt

    • JSON-based response

    • AI decision weight: 70%

    • AI does not manage risk

  6. Trade Execution Layer

    • Independent risk management

    • No martingale

    • No grid strategies

  7. Adaptive Trailing Stop

    • Profit protection

    • Drawdown reduction

  8. Full Logging & Learning

    • All trades are logged

    • Data foundation for future AI improvements

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Risk management is fully decoupled from AI, preventing overfitting and unstable behavior.

✔ Kelly Formula–based position sizing
✔ Controlled maximum exposure
✔ No aggressive recovery systems
✔ No revenge trading

🔒 News Protection (Key Feature)

Automatic trade blocking system:

  • 30 minutes before high-impact news

  • 15 minutes after the news

  • Based on the MT5 Economic Calendar

  • Block status visible in real time on the dashboard

🖥️ Real-Time Dashboard (No Black Box)

The on-chart dashboard displays:

  • AI status (active / inactive)

  • News gate status (ON / OFF)

  • Countdown to the next news event

  • Active AI parameters (PARM)

  • Session and context status

👉 Full transparency, no hidden decisions.


AI Decision Support (DeepSeek) – How It Works

This Expert Advisor includes an optional AI Decision Support module based on the DeepSeek API.

The AI component is designed to:

  • enrich market context (symbol, timeframe, filters, internal state),

  • generate a qualitative assessment or confidence score (e.g. trade allowed / no trade / elevated risk),

  • optionally assist adaptive logic when enabled.

The AI module is not mandatory.
The EA can operate in a fully non-AI mode with traditional rule-based logic only.

When AI support is enabled, the EA sends HTTP requests (WebRequest) to the selected provider and uses the response strictly as supplementary input, while all risk, session, spread, and news filters remain enforced by the EA.

Requirements

To use the AI module, the following are required:

  • Active internet connection from the MetaTrader 5 terminal

  • Explicit WebRequest permission enabled in MT5

  • A valid API key provided by the AI service provider

Creating a DeepSeek API Key

  1. Log in to your DeepSeek developer account.

  2. Generate a new API key and store it securely.

  3. In MetaTrader 5, open:
    Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

  4. In the section “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”, add:

    https://api.deepseek.com

  5. Click OK to save the settings.

If WebRequest is not enabled, the EA will notify the user in the log and continue running in non-AI mode (or with AI features disabled).

Entering the API Key in the EA

Open the EA properties (Inputs tab) and insert your API key in the dedicated parameter (e.g. DeepSeekApiKey ).

Important:
Do not share set files or screenshots containing your private API key.

Security and Privacy

  • Only market-related and technical data required for the AI evaluation are sent (symbol, timeframe, derived indicators).

  • No personal or account-identifying information is transmitted.

  • AI responses are used for internal decision support and are logged only in a summarized or diagnostic form (if enabled).


⚙️ Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Recommended timeframe: M5 / M15

  • Broker: ECN / Raw Spread recommended

  • Account type: Demo / Live

  • Leverage: ≥ 1:100

  • Recommended deposit: Adequate for risk management (not suitable for micro accounts)

📊 Backtesting & Usage Notes

  • This EA is not designed for traditional backtesting
    (AI logic relies on dynamic context that cannot be accurately simulated)

  • Intended for forward demo testing and controlled live usage

  • Optimized for high-liquidity trading sessions

🚫 Who This EA Is NOT For

❌ Traders looking for guaranteed profits
❌ Under-capitalized accounts
❌ Users who disable news protection
❌ Martingale or grid strategy seekers

✅ Who This EA Is For

✔ Advanced traders
✔ Risk-aware users
✔ Traders seeking a modern, adaptive, and transparent EA
✔ Users interested in AI-assisted trading, not AI-driven gambling

🔮 Roadmap (Planned)

  • AI memory expansion

  • Multi-symbol framework

  • Advanced regime detection

  • Chat GPT Integration

  • VPS / prop-firm–friendly version

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor is a decision-support tool, not a guaranteed profit system.


Recommended products
AI Stochastic
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Stochastic Pro — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the AI PRO EA series, which means that the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. This is a professional trading algorithm that transforms the classic Stochastic oscillator into a powerful trend and counter-trend system thanks to a unique Price Action filter. Trading Logic and Strategy: Unlike standard robots that blindly enter the ma
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Murrey Math Advisor
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
3.67 (6)
Experts
Unlock Unmatched Precision with the MurreyMath XAUUSD Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Gold Trading Companion Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet the MurreyMath XAUUSD Expert Advisor , a revolutionary tool designed to offer unparalleled precision in trading gold (XAUUSD). Whether you’re an experienced trader or a novice looking to enter the world of algorithmic trading, this EA combines the timeless power of Murrey Math with sophisticated candlestick pattern recognition to p
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
The Last Fractals MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals,   is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it y
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Breaking Hull EURUSD
Davide Sanzio
Experts
What we are offering you is not a simple expert, but a real strategy backtested for more than 1 year every day, after a lot of work we managed to automate it, making it simple and customizable for anyone, adapting it to any of your needs Our EA is based on the breaking of the Hull moving average and uses 2 indicators, the vwap daily and the Hull moving average, completely automatic and programmable according to your personal requests based on the options that I list here è stato testato e progra
GRV Grid MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
UV Samurai
Banh Thanh Vi
Experts
UV Samurai  UV Samurai   is a specially designed   Expert Advisor (EA)   that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals ( Distance ) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner. The EA operates based on a   multiplier distance mechanism   for each subsequent trade, combined with the   DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)   risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions. The Recommended 
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Katana Gold
Hisanobu Kawabata
Experts
KATANA Gold Real Tick Tested Conservative Trend Follower for XAUUSD Concept KATANA Gold is a low-frequency, selective-entry trend-following EA developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Instead of focusing on flashy backtest numbers, this EA is designed with priority on stability and reproducibility in real tick trading environments. Characteristics Based on Real Data Trade frequency: Low (average 0.5–1 trade per day) Focuses on Risk / Reward, not win rate Average profit > average loss No Grid
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
Crude Oil Futures
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE. Crude Oil Futures was built with real futures market data on 1 hour time frames from Jan 2022- Dec 2022.  Test these dates for back test and analysis.  Optimize when needed. Trade from real futures market or if trading any derivative of Oil test the parameters to see how it fits the data and broker you are using.  Futures is centrally located data and all data is the same for all. The inputs are for the EMA, fixed lots system and ATR SL and TP levels.
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Experts
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
BullTaming Phoenix MT5
Maikel Adel Michaeel Bastawrous
Experts
Launch Promo Price: 299$ Next Price : 499$ A sophisticated  State-of-the-art Expert Advisor leveraging Price action movements , Stress-tested for Over 10 Years  and THOUSANDS of trades to adapt to EVERY situation and can perform in very volatile markets . Not using any of the risky strategies (NO  Martingale   NO  GRID)  Expert uses 3 different strategies FULLY Customizable so you can generate multiple techniques according to your trading style.                            Expert was Tested
Bull Bat
Ryuki Ohno
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a simple yet reliable logic based on the divergence between short-term and long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) — specifically EMA20 and EMA200 — and enters positions in the direction of the trend when the price crosses EMA200. It is designed to capture strong trending markets with a breakout-style, trend-following approach that aims for large price movements. Recommended Settings: Currency Pair: USDJPY Timeframe: H1 (can be adjusted based on backtesting res
Force Strategy MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Force Strategy MT5 — Automated Trading System Force Strategy MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Force Strategy MT5 Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built‑in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changing ma
Gold Scalper Mini
Pawan Kumar Sharma
Experts
Gold Scalper Mini – Smart & Fast XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Scalper Mini is a lightweight, efficient, and highly optimized scalping EA designed specifically for small accounts trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. It uses a smart moving-average micro-scalping logic combined with spread-filtering, trend confirmation, and protective risk controls to generate fast and consistent trades. This EA is ideal for beginners, small balance accounts, prop-firm trading, and low-risk gold scalping. Key Featu
One Trade Gold pro
Handy Ban
Experts
OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe , designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic. Optimized for stability, simplicity , this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics. 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD) Metric Value Initial Deposit $100 Net
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Bollinger Band Scalper
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
Bollinger Band Scalper EA This EA opens trades when the price hits and bounces off the Bollinger Bands, it closes the trade when it reaches the opposite Bollinger band or if the price reverses into the trailing stoploss. Posisitions are sized dynamically depending on the user's account balance. The EA waits for the price to cross the Bollinger Band and then opens a market order at a set percentage of the bandwidth from the band chosen by the user. The position is sized a percentage of the user's
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensiv
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review