🔷 Gold Scalper Evolution – Adaptive News-Safe Trading System for XAUUSD

📌 Overview

Gold Scalper Evolution is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor, designed exclusively for XAUUSD, combining directional scalping, AI-assisted decision making, and independent risk management.

Unlike traditional EAs based on rigid rules (RSI, moving averages, martingale), this system uses a context-aware and adaptive architecture, where AI supports the trading decision without ever controlling risk.

🧠 Core Architecture (How it Works)

The system operates through a structured and transparent pipeline:

Strong Trend Detection

Identification of genuine trend conditions (no random ranging) Fast Scalping Signal Generation

Rapid entries strictly aligned with the dominant trend Context Builder Economic news (MT5 Economic Calendar)

Dynamic support and resistance levels

Market sentiment and volatility

Lot sizing calculated using the Kelly Formula Historical Memory Injection

Inclusion of similar past trades to enrich the AI decision context AI Decision Engine (DeepSeek) Structured prompt

JSON-based response

AI decision weight: 70%

AI does not manage risk Trade Execution Layer Independent risk management

No martingale

No grid strategies Adaptive Trailing Stop Profit protection

Drawdown reduction Full Logging & Learning All trades are logged

Data foundation for future AI improvements

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Risk management is fully decoupled from AI, preventing overfitting and unstable behavior.

✔ Kelly Formula–based position sizing

✔ Controlled maximum exposure

✔ No aggressive recovery systems

✔ No revenge trading

🔒 News Protection (Key Feature)

Automatic trade blocking system:

⛔ 30 minutes before high-impact news

⛔ 15 minutes after the news

Based on the MT5 Economic Calendar

Block status visible in real time on the dashboard

🖥️ Real-Time Dashboard (No Black Box)

The on-chart dashboard displays:

AI status (active / inactive)

News gate status (ON / OFF)

Countdown to the next news event

Active AI parameters (PARM)

Session and context status

👉 Full transparency, no hidden decisions.



AI Decision Support (DeepSeek) – How It Works This Expert Advisor includes an optional AI Decision Support module based on the DeepSeek API. The AI component is designed to: enrich market context (symbol, timeframe, filters, internal state),

generate a qualitative assessment or confidence score (e.g. trade allowed / no trade / elevated risk),

optionally assist adaptive logic when enabled. The AI module is not mandatory.

The EA can operate in a fully non-AI mode with traditional rule-based logic only. When AI support is enabled, the EA sends HTTP requests (WebRequest) to the selected provider and uses the response strictly as supplementary input, while all risk, session, spread, and news filters remain enforced by the EA. Requirements To use the AI module, the following are required: Active internet connection from the MetaTrader 5 terminal

Explicit WebRequest permission enabled in MT5

A valid API key provided by the AI service provider Creating a DeepSeek API Key Log in to your DeepSeek developer account. Generate a new API key and store it securely. In MetaTrader 5, open:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors In the section “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”, add: https: //api.deepseek.com Click OK to save the settings. If WebRequest is not enabled, the EA will notify the user in the log and continue running in non-AI mode (or with AI features disabled). Entering the API Key in the EA Open the EA properties (Inputs tab) and insert your API key in the dedicated parameter (e.g. DeepSeekApiKey ). Important:

Do not share set files or screenshots containing your private API key. Security and Privacy Only market-related and technical data required for the AI evaluation are sent (symbol, timeframe, derived indicators).

No personal or account-identifying information is transmitted.

AI responses are used for internal decision support and are logged only in a summarized or diagnostic form (if enabled).





⚙️ Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: M5 / M15

Broker: ECN / Raw Spread recommended

Account type: Demo / Live

Leverage: ≥ 1:100

Recommended deposit: Adequate for risk management (not suitable for micro accounts)

📊 Backtesting & Usage Notes

This EA is not designed for traditional backtesting

(AI logic relies on dynamic context that cannot be accurately simulated)

Intended for forward demo testing and controlled live usage

Optimized for high-liquidity trading sessions

🚫 Who This EA Is NOT For

❌ Traders looking for guaranteed profits

❌ Under-capitalized accounts

❌ Users who disable news protection

❌ Martingale or grid strategy seekers

✅ Who This EA Is For

✔ Advanced traders

✔ Risk-aware users

✔ Traders seeking a modern, adaptive, and transparent EA

✔ Users interested in AI-assisted trading, not AI-driven gambling

🔮 Roadmap (Planned)

AI memory expansion

Multi-symbol framework

Advanced regime detection

Chat GPT Integration

VPS / prop-firm–friendly version

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a decision-support tool, not a guaranteed profit system.