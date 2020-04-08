Fibonacci based FVG

Master Smart Money Concepts with Precision.

The FVG Pro with Fibonacci Zones is a sophisticated Price Action tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the identification of Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) and simultaneously projects key Fibonacci retracement levels within those gaps.

In Smart Money trading, a Fair Value Gap (FVG) often acts as a magnet for price. However, knowing where inside the gap price will reverse is the challenge. This indicator solves that by automatically plotting the 50% (Equilibrium) and 61.8% (Golden Pocket) levels inside every detected gap.

Whether you are scalping or swing trading, this tool helps you identify high-probability reversal zones where institutional orders are likely resting. Stop guessing the fill—trade the mitigation with precision.

Key Features