Fibonacci based FVG
- インディケータ
- Israr Hussain Shah
- バージョン: 1.2
- アクティベーション: 5
Master Smart Money Concepts with Precision.
The FVG Pro with Fibonacci Zones is a sophisticated Price Action tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the identification of Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) and simultaneously projects key Fibonacci retracement levels within those gaps.
In Smart Money trading, a Fair Value Gap (FVG) often acts as a magnet for price. However, knowing where inside the gap price will reverse is the challenge. This indicator solves that by automatically plotting the 50% (Equilibrium) and 61.8% (Golden Pocket) levels inside every detected gap.
Whether you are scalping or swing trading, this tool helps you identify high-probability reversal zones where institutional orders are likely resting. Stop guessing the fill—trade the mitigation with precision.
Key Features
-
Automated FVG Detection: Instantly highlights Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps based on your specific size threshold (Gap %).
-
Integrated Fibonacci Levels: automatically draws the 0.5 (Equilibrium) and 0.618 (Golden Ratio) retracement lines inside every active gap.
-
Smart Mitigation Tracking:
-
Detects when price fills (mitigates) a gap.
-
Options to Remove, Ghost, or Change Style of the box once the gap is filled to keep your chart clean.
-
Choose between "Wick" or "Close" price for mitigation validation.
-
-
Dynamic Alert System:
-
Get notified when a gap is formed.
-
Granular Alerts: Receive specific alerts when price touches the 0.50 or 0.618 levels inside a gap (crucial for entry timing).
-
-
Chart Hygiene Control:
-
Limit the maximum number of active gaps.
-
Auto-hide gaps that have extended beyond a certain bar count without being filled.
-
-
Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, line styles, transparency, and gap sensitivity to match your trading theme.