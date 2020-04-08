Fibonacci based FVG

Master Smart Money Concepts with Precision.

The  FVG Pro with Fibonacci Zones is a sophisticated Price Action tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the identification of Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) and simultaneously projects key Fibonacci retracement levels within those gaps.

In Smart Money trading, a Fair Value Gap (FVG) often acts as a magnet for price. However, knowing  where inside the gap price will reverse is the challenge. This indicator solves that by automatically plotting the  50% (Equilibrium) and  61.8% (Golden Pocket) levels inside every detected gap.

Whether you are scalping or swing trading, this tool helps you identify high-probability reversal zones where institutional orders are likely resting. Stop guessing the fill—trade the mitigation with precision.

Key Features

  • Automated FVG Detection: Instantly highlights Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps based on your specific size threshold (Gap %).

  • Integrated Fibonacci Levels: automatically draws the 0.5 (Equilibrium) and 0.618 (Golden Ratio) retracement lines inside every active gap.

  • Smart Mitigation Tracking:

    • Detects when price fills (mitigates) a gap.

    • Options to  Remove,  Ghost, or  Change Style of the box once the gap is filled to keep your chart clean.

    • Choose between "Wick" or "Close" price for mitigation validation.

  • Dynamic Alert System:

    • Get notified when a gap is formed.

    • Granular Alerts: Receive specific alerts when price touches the 0.50 or 0.618 levels inside a gap (crucial for entry timing).

  • Chart Hygiene Control:

    • Limit the maximum number of active gaps.

    • Auto-hide gaps that have extended beyond a certain bar count without being filled.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, line styles, transparency, and gap sensitivity to match your trading theme.


Индикаторы
Преимущество, которого вам не хватает, чтобы стать профессионалом. Следуйте за пошаговой системой, которая обнаруживает самые мощные прорывы! Изучите рыночные модели, которые дают возможность получить значительную прибыль на основе проверенной и протестированной стратегии. Воспользуйтесь своим важным преимуществом Получите его здесь www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 Версия надежного советника Автоматизируйте сигналы Breakout EDGE с помощью "EA Breakout EDGE" ссылка У вас есть доступ к уник
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор предназначен помогать в принятии решения выбора направления торговли (бай или селл). Представляет собой сканер истории, ищущий совпадения текущего паттерна (комбинации нескольких текущих баров) с историческими данными в процентном соотношении по относительному вертикальному положению свечей относительно друг друга, размеров каждой свечи, размеров тела свечи и теней свечи. На истории найденные совпадения обозначаются вертикальными линиями на свече начала искомого паттерна. После каждого
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
«„Naturu“ — это ручной индикатор, который использует симметрию природы в качестве алгоритма. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости! При загрузке индикатора вы увидите две линии — Верхнюю (Top) и Нижнюю (Bottom). Нажмите на линию один раз, чтобы активировать её. Чтобы переместить её, просто кликните на ту свечу, куда хотите её поставить. Вы задаёте точку максимума и точку минимума, а индикатор автоматически рассчитывает: магентовую зону, показывающую, где интересы быков
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Индикаторы
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
Индикаторы
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
