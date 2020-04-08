Fibonacci based FVG

Master Smart Money Concepts with Precision.

The  FVG Pro with Fibonacci Zones is a sophisticated Price Action tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the identification of Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) and simultaneously projects key Fibonacci retracement levels within those gaps.

In Smart Money trading, a Fair Value Gap (FVG) often acts as a magnet for price. However, knowing  where inside the gap price will reverse is the challenge. This indicator solves that by automatically plotting the  50% (Equilibrium) and  61.8% (Golden Pocket) levels inside every detected gap.

Whether you are scalping or swing trading, this tool helps you identify high-probability reversal zones where institutional orders are likely resting. Stop guessing the fill—trade the mitigation with precision.

Key Features

  • Automated FVG Detection: Instantly highlights Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps based on your specific size threshold (Gap %).

  • Integrated Fibonacci Levels: automatically draws the 0.5 (Equilibrium) and 0.618 (Golden Ratio) retracement lines inside every active gap.

  • Smart Mitigation Tracking:

    • Detects when price fills (mitigates) a gap.

    • Options to  Remove,  Ghost, or  Change Style of the box once the gap is filled to keep your chart clean.

    • Choose between "Wick" or "Close" price for mitigation validation.

  • Dynamic Alert System:

    • Get notified when a gap is formed.

    • Granular Alerts: Receive specific alerts when price touches the 0.50 or 0.618 levels inside a gap (crucial for entry timing).

  • Chart Hygiene Control:

    • Limit the maximum number of active gaps.

    • Auto-hide gaps that have extended beyond a certain bar count without being filled.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, line styles, transparency, and gap sensitivity to match your trading theme.


推荐产品
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
指标
Auto Optimized RSI   是一款智能且易于使用的箭头指标，旨在实现精准交易。它利用基于历史数据的模拟，自动识别当前品种和时间周期中最有效的 RSI 买入和卖出水平。 该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以结合您的其他交易策略一起使用。尤其适合日内交易者使用。 与传统 RSI 指标使用固定的 70/30 水平不同， Auto Optimized RSI   会根据真实的价格行为和回测结果动态调整水平。它会跟踪胜率、回撤和平均盈亏等关键指标，从而适应市场当前的走势，并基于“实际有效”的逻辑发出信号。 当 RSI 穿越经过优化的关键区域时，指标会在图表上显示 Buy 和 Sell 箭头，帮助交易者找到成功率更高的进场机会。 购买后请务必联系我，以获取额外赠送的工具和专属交易建议！ 祝您交易顺利，稳步盈利！
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
指标
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
专家
Moving Average Surfer – MT5 精准趋势捕捉系统 使用 Moving Average Surfer 乘风破浪，这款 EA 专为追求精准、高效与自动风险管理的交易者打造。它结合快速与慢速移动平均线的趋势洞察，并加入高级市场过滤器，用于识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 双移动平均线分析： 利用快/慢 MA 判断市场方向，提高交易精确度。 集成 RSI 过滤： 提供动能验证，避免低质量交易并保持与趋势一致。 动态风险管理： 可自定义的最大风险百分比与自适应手数保护资金安全。 灵活的交易方向控制： 可选择只做多、只做空或双向交易。 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈： 自动计算 SL 与 TP，适用于各种市场环境。 自定义时间周期： 适配任何周期，从剥头皮到波段交易。 独立 Magic Number： 多图表运行安全稳定。 为何交易者选择 Moving Average Surfer： 它是一款结合趋势判定、动能验证与智能风险控制的全自动EA，适合希望拥有纪律化系统的交易者。所有参数均可调整，既灵活又可靠。 让 Moving Average Surfer 帮你精准捕捉高概率交易
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
指标
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
指标
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
指标
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
指标
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
指标
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
指标
Hull移动平均线（HMA）MT5版——高速、平滑、近乎零滞后的专业趋势指标 Hull移动平均线（HMA）是一款为MT5平台打造的高性能趋势分析指标。它能够在保持极度平滑的同时实现接近零滞后的响应速度，比传统的SMA、EMA或WMA更快、更精准地反映市场方向变化，并有效过滤噪音，特别适合剥头皮交易者和日内交易者使用。 该指标基于高效的加权移动平均算法，严格按照Alan Hull公式计算，输出真实、稳定且不重绘的趋势线，让交易者能够清晰识别趋势的加速、减速、反转与延续。HMA不仅运行轻量、绘图顺畅，还兼容EA，可通过iCustom轻松调用。 核心优势 几乎零滞后的即时趋势响应 曲线极度平滑，噪音过滤效果优秀 比SMA/EMA/WMA更精准、更快速 完全不重绘，EA友好，可用于自动化策略 适用于所有交易品种：外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等 适用场景 趋势方向识别、顺势入场、回调买卖点、反转信号、离场确认、自动化策略开发等。 这是一款干净、稳定、快速的HMA指标，专为追求精准和效率的专业交易者打造。
FREE
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
指标
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
指标
采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
指标
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
指标
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
指标
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
指标
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
“Naturu” 是一个使用大自然对称性作为算法的手动指标。 用简单策略和隐藏智慧，掌控市场！ 加载指标后，您会看到两条线——上线（Top）和下线（Bottom）。 单击一次即可激活某条线。要移动，只需点击您想放置该线的那根K线。 您设定一个高点和一个低点，指标会自动计算： 洋红色区域，显示多空双方兴趣最接近之处，也就是最有可能成为支撑/阻力的区域。 灰色区域，标示下一层次的关注区。 青绿色线条，表示多方的目标价位。 金色线条，表示空方的目标价位。 手动指标赋予您完全的控制和灵活性，让您根据实时市场环境和个人直觉调整级别。它们迫使您更深入地亲自分析价格走势，帮助您真正理解支撑、阻力和形态是如何形成的。依靠人工判断，可以过滤掉自动系统常常误判的大量“噪音”，减少错误信号。而且，因您亲自设定每个级别，可在突发新闻或极端行情时立即调整，无需等候代码更新。 隐藏于简单游戏背后的神圣力量！
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
指标
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
指标
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
指标
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Smart Stop Indicator – 智能化止损逻辑，直接呈现在您的图表上 概述 Smart Stop Indicator 是为希望以清晰、系统、非情绪化方式设置止损的交易者量身打造的工具。它将经典的价格结构逻辑（更高的高点、更低的低点）与现代突破识别技术相结合，精准标记真正合理的止损位置。无论是趋势、盘整还是快速突破行情，指标都会在图表上直接显示最佳 SL 区域及其状态（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）并且现在新增 SL 与 %ADR 的距离显示。 亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损识别 • 根据市场结构与实时价格行为自动识别关键止损位置。 智能突破适应能力 • 能适应突破与快速方向变化，不会强迫过早调整止损。 SL %ADR 显示 • 显示止损距离占平均日波动范围 ADR 的百分比与 Smart Stop Scanner 完全一致帮助交易者即时识别紧密机会或已延伸的行情。 内置警报逻辑 • 当止损水平变为“new”、“valid”或“broken”时触发警报包含准确的状态切换与冷却逻辑。 破损级别的淡化显示 • 对于“broken”状态的方向、价格、S
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
指标
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
指标
支撑和阻力筛选器是 MetaTrader 的一个级别指标，它在一个指标内提供多种工具。 可用的工具有： 1. 市场结构筛选器。 2. 看涨回调区。 3. 看跌回调区。 4.每日枢轴点 5.每周枢轴点 6. 每月枢轴点 7. 基于谐波形态和成交量的强大支撑和阻力。 8. 银行级区域。 限时优惠：HV 支撑和阻力指示器仅售 50 美元且终生可用。 （原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有带有分析示例的高级指标： 单击此处 主要特点 基于谐波和音量算法的强大支撑和阻力区域。 基于谐波和成交量算法的看涨和看跌回调区域。 市场结构筛选器 每日、每周和每月的枢轴点。 文档 所有支持和阻力筛选器文档（说明）和策略详细信息均可在我们 MQL5 博客的这篇文章中找到： 单击此处。 接触 如果您有任何问题或需要帮助，请通过私信联系我。 作者 SAYADI ACHREF，金融科技软件工程师，Finansya 创始人。
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
指标
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
指标
Trend Line PRO   指标是一个独立的交易策略。 它显示趋势变化，交易的入口点，以及自动计算三个级别的止盈和止损保护 Trend Line PRO  非常适合所有元交易者符号：货币，金属，加密货币，股票和指数 该指标用于真实账户交易，这证实了该策略的可靠性 您可以在这里找到使用   Trend Line PRO   和真实信号的机器人：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/neurofx/seller 目前，Trend Line PRO指标的售价为75美元。 促销后价格为 149 美元 。 趋势线专业的优点 永远不要重绘它的信号; 将其作为独立策略的可能性; 它有三个自动水平止盈和止损水平  该指标具有iCustom信号缓冲区，允许您基于它创建交易机器人 具有通知功能 该指标已证明其在真实账户交易中的有效性 如何设置和优化趋势线PRO指标: 通过更改幅度参数以及 TP 和 SL 水平，将重点放在指标面板上的利润上 您可以使用以下方式自动优化指标参数： Optimizer Utility 详细说明（ENG）： 这里 趋势线PRO指标如何工作:
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
作者的更多信息
Strong Bull Spike Killer
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Strong Bull V7 B&C  The ultimate M5 indicator for Boom & Crash indices, providing clear, filtered buy/sell signals to eliminate market noise and enhance your trading precision. Benefit-Focused Master the volatile Boom & Crash markets with Strong Bull V7 B&C . This intelligent indicator provides clear visual arrows and text labels for high-probability setups on the M5 timeframe. Its unique symbol-filtering technology automatically hides conflicting signals (no buys on Crash, no sells on Boom), en
Trend Duration Forecast
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Trend Duration Forecast It utilizes a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect trend direction and statistically forecasts the probable duration of the current move based on historical market behavior. Key Features Smooth Trend Detection:   Uses the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to filter noise while minimizing lag, providing clean Bullish/Bearish signals. Real-Time Duration Counter:   Displays a dynamic label at the start of the current trend showing the   "Real Length"   (number of bars the trend has b
FREE
Buy Sell Range
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands. Key Features Dynamic Range Filtering : Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification : Clearly visualizes the current trend dir
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Major Swing Fibonacci Indicator - Professional Trading Tool What It Does Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fibonacci support in uptrends SELL  Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute in
FREE
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Spike Blaster Pro – The Ultimate Spike Detection Tool Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro powerful is its 5 Core Strategies built into one system, giving traders a multi-layer confirmation before signals appear. This ensures high accuracy and reduces false alerts. 5 Core Strategies B
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
FREE
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Crash Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
FREE
Big Bull Scalper
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Big bull scalper Short Description Master market structure with the precision of the popular Big bull scalper  This tool automatically identifies key pivot highs and lows, plotting unique "angling" trend lines that dynamically define market context. It visually confirms Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), removing all guesswork from your analysis. Key Features:    Automatic Pivot Detection Instantly spots significant swing highs and lows.    Dynamic Angling Lines Visual
FREE
Super Trend Live
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
super trend version is to help you to have real time view of market move it will help you to get a live view of current market  buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market crypto gold 
FREE
Trade Like Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
A Smart Price Imbalance Tool with Arrows, Labels, and FVG Zones The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or inefficiencies , often highlight areas where price may return to "rebalance" liquidity. Many professional traders consider these levels as high-probability zones for potential reversals, retrace
Auto Analysis
Israr Hussain Shah
5 (1)
指标
FiboPivot TrendLines - Comprehensive Market Analysis Indicator This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool. Key Features : - Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculates and displays R1-R3, Pivot, and S1-S3 levels using previous day's data - Fractal-Based Trend Lines: Automatically draws channel trend lines based on fractal patterns - Interactive
FREE
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Smart trend pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish) Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles Interactive GUI Panel Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears) Current signal display (Buy/Se
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
FREE
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
FREE
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects     dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:     once liquidity i
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Smart Risk Manager – Risk/Reward Ratio & Position Sizing Tool for MT5 Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control over their capital. Full Description Trading without proper risk management is like driving without brakes. The Smart Risk Manager for MT5 gives you full control over your position siz
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structu
Deriv Intelligence Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide 1. Reaction Engine 2.0 Purpose : Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window.   How it works : Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing.   Trading use : Strong positive values indicate buying pressure Strong negative values indicate selling pressure Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals 2. Flow Pattern Detector Purpose : Identifie
Color schemes
Israr Hussain Shah
实用工具
Colors schemes powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC. How to Use: In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Fractals_Price Indicator Description The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward fractals with colored arrows and can display price labels at these points. Key Features  Identifies upward fractals (magenta arrows) marking potential resistance levels Identifies downward fractals (blue arrows)
Trend Analysis Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
The   Trend Analysis Dashboard   is a powerful, all-in-one technical analysis tool designed for traders who need a clear, consolidated view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Instead of cluttering your chart with numerous separate indicators, this tool aggregates signals from four key oscillators (Stochastic, RSI, and dual CCI) into a single, easy-to-read panel. It calculates the directional bias (Buy, Sell, or Neutral) for each enabled timeframe and provides a visual summary of over
Trade Manger
Israr Hussain Shah
实用工具
You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart. It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected. If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only clo
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
实用工具
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Traders Master pack
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way 1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It hel
Order Blocks Trading
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
What It Does Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle , and bear candle
FVG with Volume
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
1. Tool Description The   Dynamic Liquidity HeatMap Profile   is an advanced technical indicator originally designed by BigBeluga (Pine Script) and ported to MQL5. Unlike a standard Volume Profile which shows where volume   has   occurred, this tool attempts to visualize where liquidity (limit orders and stop losses) is   likely waiting   (resting liquidity). It works by identifying pivots (local highs and lows) weighted by volume and ATR.   Crucially, if price moves through a level, that liquid
筛选:
无评论
回复评论