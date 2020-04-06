Axi Select IA

Axi Select AI is not just a trading robot, it's a complete trade management tool focused on the most profitable and volatile pair on the market: XAUUSD (Gold) .

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348567?source=Site +Profile+Seller

Developed for traders and investors seeking consistent profitability, this Expert Advisor (EA) uses an intelligent averaging strategy with triple layers of protection to preserve your capital. Unlike other robots that "crash" in strong price movements, this EA has a "Financial Handbrake" that monitors the health of your account in real time.

🛡️ Key Security Features:

  • Dynamic Margin Monitor: The robot calculates the required margin before opening orders. If the account is at risk (Low Margin Level), it blocks new entries to prevent a Stop Out from the broker.

  • Spread Filter: Avoids trading during periods of high volatility or news, when the cost of the operation (spread) makes the trade unfeasible.

  • Equity Stop (Full Protection): Defines a maximum risk limit on assets.

  • Smart Daily Target: The robot automatically stops operating when it reaches the daily profit target, ensuring that you "pocket the profit".

⚙️ Usage Recommendations:

  • Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) .

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

  • Account: ECN or Raw Spread account recommended (lower cost).

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (to operate safely using 0.01 lots).

  • VPS: It is highly recommended to use a VPS for 24/7 operation.

📊 Main Parameters:

  • Target: Daily profit percentage to stop.

  • UseAdd: Enables/Disables the recovery system (Grid).

  • MaxSpread: Protection against high spreads.

  • MinMarginLevel: Minimum margin level to allow new transactions (Default: 1000).

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future profits. Use the right risk management for your investor profile.


Recommended products
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Limit Scalper
Heiko Kendziorra
5 (1)
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike. This simple strategy, executed with limit orders, makes slippage your friend. The extended Take Profit sets no limits to profits, often profits far above the normal scalping profit are achieved. See screenshots below. No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1495331   The default settings   are for   GBPUSD M5   chart.   Timing is important!   Set   SetUTC   (GMT) according to the timezone of
ProminenceEa
Felicia Rosca
2 (1)
Experts
ProminenceEa-THE MOST PROFITABLE EA-NO MARTINGALE!! USE 5MIN CHARTS FOR BEST RESULTS! WORKS ON ALL PAIRS! CONSIDER THE CURRENT SPREAD OF THE CURRENCIES PAIR WHEN USING THE TRADING EA MOST COMMONLY USED ON EUR/USD PAIRS AS SPREAD IS REALLY LOW DEPENDING ON YOUR BROKER AND THE TIME OF THE DAY THE EA PRICE IS LOW COMPARING TO THE FUTURE RETURNS THAT WILL BRING YOU! ENJOY!
Boxing Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Some Features: - Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading - No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,   Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart. - You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe. - If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding. - You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat. Wa
GoldieFX
Mohammed Shadman Abdul Khadir
Experts
GoldieFX EA is a MT4 EA with a live track record, many years of stable trading, and a low drawdown. GoldieFX is the advanced grid system which already worked on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do), it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple “hit and miss” system that only survives by using a grid. Instead, it uses actual market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit. Because of
Multi Pairs Trading
Ziheng Zhuang
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click OPEN button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click CLOSE button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manual orders
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
MyNewsTrader
Daniel Sic
Experts
MyNewsTrader is a powerful and fully automatic EA that trades during news times. Due its heavy customization ability you can make it trade on your own your pre-defined strategy using market, stop or limit orders, advanced targets and different trail types. It is designed to run as a 'set and forget' EA meaning you don't have to type in any event times to trade, but you can also use it as a manual trader with its on chart buttons. There is built in event scanner that will look for string matches
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Experts
Rebate robot. The money on the deposit rotates around zero, while a lot of transactions are made and the rebate is stuffed.It does not load the deposit, there is a stop loss and take profit.It is necessary to bet on several instruments at once, pairs can be any, but it is recommended to bet on those in which the trend is clearly traced on the daily chart. With prolonged reversals, the robot loses, but it happens very slowly and relatively safely, so it is recommended to track the trend at least
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
RangeMaster FX MT4
Chen Jia Qi
Experts
EA Introduction The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak wi
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
Experts
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
CyNeron MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.5 (4)
Experts
CyNeron: Precision Trading Meets AI Innovation Manual & set files : Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price : The price increases based on the number of copies sold Available copies : 5 AI-Driven Snapshot Analysis: A Market First CyNeron is the first EA on the market to integrate advanced AI into a revolutionary trading approach by capturing and processing detailed snapshots of market conditions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI-powered neural networks, it evaluates price d
Trend Bender Pro
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
Experts
Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
Top Algo v4
Yvan Musatov
5 (1)
Experts
The Top Algo trading robot is a technical development for the automation of trading on the Forex currency market. Its goal is to help both novice market participants who do not have a fundamental base in the field of trading and professionals and to facilitate the process of increasing profits for experienced investors. Top Algo can also be called a multi-currency robot-advisor, as it can work on several currency pairs. A professional Top Algo expert can connect to your trading terminal and do
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Experts
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
Pisces CloseAllOrders
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
Close all Positions by one click with Fast system strategy, work with every pairs. By the way you can set to "Close all Sell", "Close all Buy" and Close all Orders on a Common Setting. This is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, Not working on MetaTrader 5. Thank You FxGangster Powered by TheFxInvestment.com Twitter : @FxGangsterClub Email : Admin@TheFxinvestment.com
Infinity Gold Break 3 MT4
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
InfinityBreak v3.0 – Trade Smarter, Not Harder! Take control of the markets with the   latest breakthrough in automated trading . InfinityBreak v3.0 spots   key breakouts , manages   TP, SL, partial TPs, and lot sizes   automatically, and helps you trade   XAU/USD   like a pro.   Optimized for M1 timeframe   – fast, precise, and reliable.   Smart risk management   – no martingale, no risky strategies.   Beginner to intermediate-friendly   – fully automated, simple, and powerful.
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
Experts
http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/ See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs. Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits Aviable profitable setting tested ab
AVG Price
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Grid adviser. The advisor sets the order opening levels at n distance from the average price (MA). It is built on a template using an advanced grid algorithm and a function of protection from increased volatility during the news release. Applies invisible for the broker dynamic levels of setting new orders, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing stop. If you set MagicNumber = 0, then the expert can be used in semi-automatic trading. You can open the position manually, and provide support for the po
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Working Bot
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
Master MA EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Master MA EA MT4  is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofita
Koli Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Flexible Harmonic EA
Yau Cheong Thomas Wu
Experts
Introducing the world's first customizable EA that empowers you to fine-tune the Fibonacci ratio, allowing you to identify and trade the precise patterns you seek! EA Introduction Introducing an exceptional EA designed for traders interested in harmonic and advanced patterns. This one-of-a-kind tool offers a range of unique features that will revolutionize your trading experience. 2 in 1 functionality: you may use this EA as expert advisor or as an indicator. (Please contact seller for optimal
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Experts
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
GoldFlash EA
Victor Manuel Suarez Torres
Experts
GoldFlash EA – Precision Speed for Gold (XAU/USD) GoldFlash EA is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/USD) pair using a fast, intelligent scalping strategy . The bot analyzes the market in real time, detects explosive moves, and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to never miss profitable breakouts. It’s ideal for traders seeking daily results with risk-controlled performance . ️ Key Features Pending Order Entries (Buy/Sell Stop) Strate
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
More from author
Detroit Trade v2
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
5 (1)
Experts
https://lucrandoemdolares.com/ Funciona em todos os pares de moeda e metais, pode incluir vários ao mesmo tempo, recomendo usar 4 pares à cada 250usd de saldo disponível. sets >  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740296 Recomendações O depósito mínimo recomendado é de $ 500. Use um corretor ECN com um spread baixo e execução rápida de ordens.  Símbolos principais: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD e USDJPY.     Prazos: H1 Para obter os melhores resultados de negociação, use   VPS   com conexão r
Axi Select IA Gold M5
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
Experts
Automate your Profits with Institutional-Grade Security on XAUUSD. https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2348567?source=Site +Profile+Seller AI Axi Select is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the highly profitable Gold market ( XAUUSD ). It combines a price recovery strategy (Smart Grid) with robust risk management features rarely seen in retail EAs. Unlike aggressive bots that risk your entire balance, AI AS features a Triple Protection Layer . It acts as a financial manager, constantly mon
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review