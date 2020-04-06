Axi Select IA

Axi Select AI is not just a trading robot, it's a complete trade management tool focused on the most profitable and volatile pair on the market: XAUUSD (Gold) .

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348567?source=Site +Profile+Seller

Developed for traders and investors seeking consistent profitability, this Expert Advisor (EA) uses an intelligent averaging strategy with triple layers of protection to preserve your capital. Unlike other robots that "crash" in strong price movements, this EA has a "Financial Handbrake" that monitors the health of your account in real time.

🛡️ Key Security Features:

  • Dynamic Margin Monitor: The robot calculates the required margin before opening orders. If the account is at risk (Low Margin Level), it blocks new entries to prevent a Stop Out from the broker.

  • Spread Filter: Avoids trading during periods of high volatility or news, when the cost of the operation (spread) makes the trade unfeasible.

  • Equity Stop (Full Protection): Defines a maximum risk limit on assets.

  • Smart Daily Target: The robot automatically stops operating when it reaches the daily profit target, ensuring that you "pocket the profit".

⚙️ Usage Recommendations:

  • Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) .

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

  • Account: ECN or Raw Spread account recommended (lower cost).

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (to operate safely using 0.01 lots).

  • VPS: It is highly recommended to use a VPS for 24/7 operation.

📊 Main Parameters:

  • Target: Daily profit percentage to stop.

  • UseAdd: Enables/Disables the recovery system (Grid).

  • MaxSpread: Protection against high spreads.

  • MinMarginLevel: Minimum margin level to allow new transactions (Default: 1000).

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future profits. Use the right risk management for your investor profile.


