Axi Select IA Gold M5

Automate your Profits with Institutional-Grade Security on XAUUSD.

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2348567?source=Site+Profile+Seller

AI Axi Select is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the highly profitable Gold market (XAUUSD). It combines a price recovery strategy (Smart Grid) with robust risk management features rarely seen in retail EAs.

Unlike aggressive bots that risk your entire balance, AI AS features a Triple Protection Layer. It acts as a financial manager, constantly monitoring your account health to decide if a trade is safe to execute.

🛡️ Key Safety Features:

  • Smart Margin Check: The EA calculates required margin before execution. If your Margin Level drops below a safe threshold (e.g., 1000%), it automatically pauses the Martingale logic to prevent Broker Stop Outs.

  • Spread Protection: Prevents trading during news events or low liquidity periods when spreads are too high.

  • Equity Stop: Hard stop-loss based on a percentage of your total equity, protecting your capital from "black swan" events.

  • Daily Target Lock: Automatically secures profits and stops trading once the daily percentage goal is reached.

⚙️ Recommendations:

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are recommended.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for safe handling of 0.01 lots).

  • VPS: Required for 24/5 operation.

📊 Key Parameters:

  • Meta : Daily profit target percentage.

  • UseAdd : Enable/Disable grid recovery system.

  • MaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread in points.

  • MinMarginLevel : Minimum margin level required to open new recovery trades.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please use appropriate risk management.


More from author
Detroit Trade v2
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
5 (1)
Experts
https://lucrandoemdolares.com/ Funciona em todos os pares de moeda e metais, pode incluir vários ao mesmo tempo, recomendo usar 4 pares à cada 250usd de saldo disponível. sets >  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740296 Recomendações O depósito mínimo recomendado é de $ 500. Use um corretor ECN com um spread baixo e execução rápida de ordens.  Símbolos principais: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD e USDJPY.     Prazos: H1 Para obter os melhores resultados de negociação, use   VPS   com conexão r
Axi Select IA
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
Experts
Axi Select AI   is not just a trading robot, it's a complete trade management tool focused on the most profitable and volatile pair on the market:   XAUUSD (Gold)   . https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348567?source=Site   +Profile+Seller Developed for traders and investors seeking consistent profitability, this Expert Advisor (EA) uses an intelligent averaging strategy with   triple layers of protection   to preserve your capital. Unlike other robots that "crash" in strong price movements, this E
