Axi Select IA

Axi Select AI is not just a trading robot, it's a complete trade management tool focused on the most profitable and volatile pair on the market: XAUUSD (Gold) .

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348567?source=Site +Profile+Seller

Developed for traders and investors seeking consistent profitability, this Expert Advisor (EA) uses an intelligent averaging strategy with triple layers of protection to preserve your capital. Unlike other robots that "crash" in strong price movements, this EA has a "Financial Handbrake" that monitors the health of your account in real time.

🛡️ Key Security Features:

  • Dynamic Margin Monitor: The robot calculates the required margin before opening orders. If the account is at risk (Low Margin Level), it blocks new entries to prevent a Stop Out from the broker.

  • Spread Filter: Avoids trading during periods of high volatility or news, when the cost of the operation (spread) makes the trade unfeasible.

  • Equity Stop (Full Protection): Defines a maximum risk limit on assets.

  • Smart Daily Target: The robot automatically stops operating when it reaches the daily profit target, ensuring that you "pocket the profit".

⚙️ Usage Recommendations:

  • Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) .

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

  • Account: ECN or Raw Spread account recommended (lower cost).

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (to operate safely using 0.01 lots).

  • VPS: It is highly recommended to use a VPS for 24/7 operation.

📊 Main Parameters:

  • Target: Daily profit percentage to stop.

  • UseAdd: Enables/Disables the recovery system (Grid).

  • MaxSpread: Protection against high spreads.

  • MinMarginLevel: Minimum margin level to allow new transactions (Default: 1000).

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future profits. Use the right risk management for your investor profile.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Detroit Trade v2
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://lucrandoemdolares.com/ Funciona em todos os pares de moeda e metais, pode incluir vários ao mesmo tempo, recomendo usar 4 pares à cada 250usd de saldo disponível. sets >  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740296 Recomendações O depósito mínimo recomendado é de $ 500. Use um corretor ECN com um spread baixo e execução rápida de ordens.  Símbolos principais: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD e USDJPY.     Prazos: H1 Para obter os melhores resultados de negociação, use   VPS   com conexão r
Axi Select IA Gold M5
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automate your Profits with Institutional-Grade Security on XAUUSD. https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2348567?source=Site +Profile+Seller AI Axi Select is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the highly profitable Gold market ( XAUUSD ). It combines a price recovery strategy (Smart Grid) with robust risk management features rarely seen in retail EAs. Unlike aggressive bots that risk your entire balance, AI AS features a Triple Protection Layer . It acts as a financial manager, constantly mon
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt