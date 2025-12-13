Gold AI Machine

1
Gold AI Machine – Advanced Automated Trading System

Gold AI Machine is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
The system is optimized for the M5 timeframe and is designed to capture high-quality short-term market opportunities using advanced artificial intelligence–driven logic and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended timeframe: M5

  • Recommended minimum capital: 200 units

    • For 3-digit Gold brokers:

      • Stop Loss (SL): 10,000 points

      • Take Profit (TP): 50,000 points

      • For 2-digit Gold brokers:

        • Stop Loss (SL): 1000 points

        • Take Profit (TP): 5000 points

  • Fully automated trading system

  • Smart, stable, and precise trade execution

  • Non-repainting logic

  • VPS friendly (low-latency execution)

  • Suitable for both personal and prop firm accounts

  • No Grid trading

  • No Martingale strategy

  • All trades are executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit for safe trading

🔹 Trading Strategies

Gold AI Machine offers two flexible trading modes, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different trading styles and market conditions:

1️⃣ Single Trade Mode

  • Only one trade is active at any time

  • Designed for conservative and controlled trading

  • Helps maintain better drawdown stability

2️⃣ Multi Trade Mode

  • Allows multiple trades when strategy conditions are met

  • Designed to capture strong and extended market movements

  • Suitable for traders seeking higher exposure under controlled logic

🔹 Advanced Trading Intelligence

Advanced Signal Quality Filter

The EA evaluates every trading signal in real time and executes trades only during optimal market conditions, improving accuracy and filtering out low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning

Each trade is supported by internal decision logic. The system maintains clear reasoning behind every entry, giving transparency and confidence in the trading process.

Automatic TP / SL / Trailing Stop Adjustment

Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are dynamically adjusted according to current market volatility. All position management is handled automatically using AI-based logic.

Dynamic Risk Management

Based on live market conditions, the EA automatically switches between Conservative, Normal, and Aggressive risk modes without any manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection

During losing streaks or unstable market environments, the EA intelligently reduces trade exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account capital.

Market Regime Detection

The AI continuously analyzes market behavior and identifies conditions such as Trending, Ranging, High Volatility, and Event Risk, avoiding unfavorable trading environments.

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Recommended Capital: 200 units or more

  • Broker: Low-spread broker recommended for Gold trading

📩 Contact & Support

For support, setup assistance, or inquiries:


Reviews 5
Igor Tonov
288
Igor Tonov 2025.12.23 18:58 
 

thank you very much

Recommended products
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.47 (38)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
EA Pivot SR mt5 Fr
Oleg Pavlenko
3 (2)
Experts
EA Pivot SR is a free version of a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT5. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%. The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late. Support and resistance levels are calculated using the Pivot Point system
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Peri Peri Gold MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Recommendations Time Frame: 1H Minimum Deposit:$400 USD Currency Pair Gold / XAUUSD Setting: D efault Fully automatic adviser Peri Peri Gold do not use any dangerous trading methods: No Grid , No martingale. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2018 to 2023 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Exness Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on my Exness and ic markets  broker.
FREE
MiniMaulXpert
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Experts
Welcome to the MiniMaulXpert, an advanced trading tool harnessing insights from the custom built hammer indicator. This expert advisor strategically makes use of the renowned hammer candlestick pattern. Key Features: Flexible trade options:   Set the maximum number of trades for single or multiple entries. Optional ATR-adjusted system:   Manage multiple trades while dynamically making adjustments for volatility. Versatile grid lot sizing:   Choose between static or automatically increasing (non-
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Experts
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
SmartGridCloserEA
Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
4.33 (3)
Experts
SmartGridCloserEA v.2 – Adaptive Grid Trading with Pair-Based Profit Closures Description: SmartGridCloserEA v.2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a dynamic BUY-only grid strategy across multiple asset classes such as Forex, Gold, and Indices . Unlike traditional grid EAs that rely on fixed take-profit levels, this robot introduces an intelligent system for pair-based position closures based on profit differences, helping to lock in gains even during ranging or c
FREE
Terraforming 1
Lerato Silokwane
Experts
My first version of the Terraforming EA. The EA uses statistical arbitrage to profit from currency pairs of USD EUR & GBP. Positions are opened when an arbitrage opportunity is identified. The positions are closed after 3 hours or when the market rectified and profit is made before the 3 hour limit. A more profitable version of this EA will be available once a decent track record is made for this one.  Try it out!! Checkout my signal too . A beta version robot is used to trade on my signal acco
FREE
MACD Trader FREE MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
4 (1)
Experts
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The paid version is available here . The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are ad
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Triangle Hunter Pro
Mansoor Ali P Cheriaottayil
Experts
Triangle Hunter Pro  is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on one of the most reliable chart patterns in technical analysis:  triangle consolidations . By combining triangle pattern detection, candlestick confirmation, and an optional adaptive grid system, this EA identifies high-probability breakout trades while prioritizing risk management. Perfect for volatile forex pair EURUSD on 30 -minute or higher timeframes, it balances aggressive profit potential with robus
FREE
NODE Neural EA for MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.17 (115)
Experts
NODE Neural EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for EURUSD that uses a neural network to filter the best market opportunities and simplify automated trading as much as possible. It is designed to be easy to use from day one : you install it, adjust the risk, and let the internal logic manage entries and exits consistently. Before you start, we recommend reading the full user guide to understand all the settings and the risk philosophy: Click here to read the guide What makes NODE different Specialized i
FREE
Meteoro
Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
Experts
FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5 a momentum robot built to capture strong moves with discipline and clarity it trades only when the market prints a true force candle dominant body controlled opposite wick objective reading and firm execution no fluff no external dependencies no martingale no grid WHY FORCE CANDLE PRO STANDS OUT it looks for the moment when price energy concentrates in one strong candle when that happens probability of continuation tends to increase the robot measures body strength relative
FREE
Quantum Dow Jones
Marco Brugali
3 (2)
Experts
Quantum Dow Jones Quantum Dow Jones Settings Symbol: US30 Timeframe: 5M Lots: Lots Average Trade Profit Maximum Drawdown (MAX DD) Net Profit in 2 Years 0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240 0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400 1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000 10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000 Overview The Quantum Dow Jones is a sophisticated automated trading tool, specifically designed to operate on the Dow Jones. With an average frequency of 45-50 trades a week, this bot combines advanced machine learning algorithms with price action tec
FREE
Unbeatable hunter for gold
Fahd Hammoune
Experts
Discover "UNBEATABLE HUNTER FOR GOLD" - The robot that masters the fluctuations of gold!  Are you tired of the difficulties and unforeseen events in the gold market?  Do not worry anymore !  With our robot, you can put an end to these problems once and for all.  Thanks to a careful study of the history of gold, our robot is able to master all fluctuations and monitor the depth of the market in real time.  Here's why our robot is a win-win:  1) Dynamic stop loss: Our robot is equipped with a
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
Experts
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Karan Gold
Karan Vaghela
Experts
MT4 EA Description (English – Professional & Marketplace Ready) Karan Gold Scalper EA – MT4 Version Karan Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) . The EA uses smart trend recognition, volatility analysis, and precision entry logic to deliver stable, consistent results with controlled drawdown . It is built for traders who want a reliable, safe, and efficient automated scalping system that performs smoothly on real accounts. Key Features
Gold AI Master
Karan Vaghela
Experts
hello Trading MAster, Gold AI Master– Advanced Automated Trading System Gold AI Master is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . ️ Important Setup & Testing Instructions Before running any backtest or starting live trading, please carefully review and adjust the input settings as shown in the reference image. Mandatory Input Settings (Before Testing)                ️ Input Setting Lots: 0.01 → Recommended Balance: $50 StopLossPips: 700 TakePr
Filter:
Igor Tonov
288
Igor Tonov 2025.12.23 18:58 
 

thank you very much

PURVI12345
24
PURVI12345 2025.12.17 11:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Karan Vaghela
476
Reply from developer Karan Vaghela 2025.12.17 11:17
THANKS DEAR
[Deleted] 2025.12.15 05:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.12.15 05:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Angel Larroca
874
Angel Larroca 2025.12.13 14:58 
 

Gracias por proporcionar este EA de manera gratuita aunque no es adecuado para operar con él de forma confiable: A pesar de que dispone del parámetro de venta en la configuración este robot sólamente compra y en el modo de múltiples operaciones se queda con muchas operaciones de compra que acaban en stop loss porque no hay ni venta,ni trailing stop como se indica.En M5 es absolutamente nefasto,en M15 se defiende un poco pero abre muchísimas operaciones en una sóla dirección,compra,y cada vez a un precio superior.En definitiva tal y como está construido ahora mismo este EA es un verdadero peligro para cualquier cuenta.Confío en que el desarrollador mejore el rendimiento del robot si en un futuro desea ponerlo a la venta.

Karan Vaghela
476
Reply from developer Karan Vaghela 2025.12.15 04:54
which broker you use? its Price 3 Digit Or 2? Please Contact Support Team We Love to Guide you how to Do Setup ,We Promise after contact our team,You Will give the Positive Review
Reply to review