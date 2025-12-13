Gold AI Machine

3.67
Gold AI Machine – Advanced Automated Trading System

Gold AI Machine is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
The system is optimized for the M5 timeframe and is designed to capture high-quality short-term market opportunities using advanced artificial intelligence–driven logic and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended timeframe: M5

  • Recommended minimum capital: 200 units

    • For 3-digit Gold brokers:

      • Stop Loss (SL): 10,000 points

      • Take Profit (TP): 50,000 points

      • For 2-digit Gold brokers:

        • Stop Loss (SL): 1000 points

        • Take Profit (TP): 5000 points

  • Fully automated trading system

  • Smart, stable, and precise trade execution

  • Non-repainting logic

  • VPS friendly (low-latency execution)

  • Suitable for both personal and prop firm accounts

  • No Grid trading

  • No Martingale strategy

  • All trades are executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit for safe trading

🔹 Trading Strategies

Gold AI Machine offers two flexible trading modes, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different trading styles and market conditions:

1️⃣ Single Trade Mode

  • Only one trade is active at any time

  • Designed for conservative and controlled trading

  • Helps maintain better drawdown stability

2️⃣ Multi Trade Mode

  • Allows multiple trades when strategy conditions are met

  • Designed to capture strong and extended market movements

  • Suitable for traders seeking higher exposure under controlled logic

🔹 Advanced Trading Intelligence

Advanced Signal Quality Filter

The EA evaluates every trading signal in real time and executes trades only during optimal market conditions, improving accuracy and filtering out low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning

Each trade is supported by internal decision logic. The system maintains clear reasoning behind every entry, giving transparency and confidence in the trading process.

Automatic TP / SL / Trailing Stop Adjustment

Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are dynamically adjusted according to current market volatility. All position management is handled automatically using AI-based logic.

Dynamic Risk Management

Based on live market conditions, the EA automatically switches between Conservative, Normal, and Aggressive risk modes without any manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection

During losing streaks or unstable market environments, the EA intelligently reduces trade exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account capital.

Market Regime Detection

The AI continuously analyzes market behavior and identifies conditions such as Trending, Ranging, High Volatility, and Event Risk, avoiding unfavorable trading environments.

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Recommended Capital: 200 units or more

  • Broker: Low-spread broker recommended for Gold trading

📩 Contact & Support

For support, setup assistance, or inquiries:


レビュー 6
Mpholebitsja07
29
Mpholebitsja07 2025.12.26 11:00 
 

what a beautifull EA! Developer is always gentle and fermine when it comes to help, ooh may Lord Gord bless him.

Igor Tonov
310
Igor Tonov 2025.12.23 18:58 
 

thank you very much

作者のその他のプロダクト
Karan Gold
Karan Vaghela
エキスパート
MT4 EA Description (English – Professional & Marketplace Ready) Karan Gold Scalper EA – MT4 Version Karan Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) . The EA uses smart trend recognition, volatility analysis, and precision entry logic to deliver stable, consistent results with controlled drawdown . It is built for traders who want a reliable, safe, and efficient automated scalping system that performs smoothly on real accounts. Key Features
Gold AI Master
Karan Vaghela
エキスパート
hello Trading MAster, Gold AI Master– Advanced Automated Trading System Gold AI Master is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . ️ Important Setup & Testing Instructions Before running any backtest or starting live trading, please carefully review and adjust the input settings as shown in the reference image. Mandatory Input Settings (Before Testing)                ️ Input Setting Lots: 0.01 → Recommended Balance: $50 StopLossPips: 700 TakePr
レビューに返信