Gold AI Machine is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The system is optimized for the M5 timeframe and is designed to capture high-quality short-term market opportunities using advanced artificial intelligence–driven logic and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Key Features

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframe: M5

Recommended minimum capital: 200 units For 3-digit Gold brokers: Stop Loss (SL): 10,000 points Take Profit (TP): 50,000 points

For 2-digit Gold brokers: Stop Loss (SL): 1000 points Take Profit (TP): 5000 points

Fully automated trading system

Smart, stable, and precise trade execution

Non-repainting logic

VPS friendly (low-latency execution)

Suitable for both personal and prop firm accounts

No Grid trading

No Martingale strategy

All trades are executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit for safe trading

🔹 Trading Strategies

Gold AI Machine offers two flexible trading modes, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different trading styles and market conditions:

1️⃣ Single Trade Mode

Only one trade is active at any time

Designed for conservative and controlled trading

Helps maintain better drawdown stability

2️⃣ Multi Trade Mode

Allows multiple trades when strategy conditions are met

Designed to capture strong and extended market movements

Suitable for traders seeking higher exposure under controlled logic

🔹 Advanced Trading Intelligence

Advanced Signal Quality Filter

The EA evaluates every trading signal in real time and executes trades only during optimal market conditions, improving accuracy and filtering out low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning

Each trade is supported by internal decision logic. The system maintains clear reasoning behind every entry, giving transparency and confidence in the trading process.

Automatic TP / SL / Trailing Stop Adjustment

Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are dynamically adjusted according to current market volatility. All position management is handled automatically using AI-based logic.

Dynamic Risk Management

Based on live market conditions, the EA automatically switches between Conservative, Normal, and Aggressive risk modes without any manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection

During losing streaks or unstable market environments, the EA intelligently reduces trade exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account capital.

Market Regime Detection

The AI continuously analyzes market behavior and identifies conditions such as Trending, Ranging, High Volatility, and Event Risk, avoiding unfavorable trading environments.

🔹 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Recommended Capital: 200 units or more

Broker: Low-spread broker recommended for Gold trading

📩 Contact & Support

For support, setup assistance, or inquiries: