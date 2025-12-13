Gold AI Machine

Gold AI Machine – Advanced Automated Trading System

Gold AI Machine is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
The system is optimized for the M5 timeframe and is designed to capture high-quality short-term market opportunities using advanced artificial intelligence–driven logic and disciplined trade management.

🔹 Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended timeframe: M5

  • Recommended minimum capital: 200 units

    • For 3-digit Gold brokers:

      • Stop Loss (SL): 10,000 points

      • Take Profit (TP): 50,000 points

      • For 2-digit Gold brokers:

        • Stop Loss (SL): 1000 points

        • Take Profit (TP): 5000 points

  • Fully automated trading system

  • Smart, stable, and precise trade execution

  • Non-repainting logic

  • VPS friendly (low-latency execution)

  • Suitable for both personal and prop firm accounts

  • No Grid trading

  • No Martingale strategy

  • All trades are executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit for safe trading

🔹 Trading Strategies

Gold AI Machine offers two flexible trading modes, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different trading styles and market conditions:

1️⃣ Single Trade Mode

  • Only one trade is active at any time

  • Designed for conservative and controlled trading

  • Helps maintain better drawdown stability

2️⃣ Multi Trade Mode

  • Allows multiple trades when strategy conditions are met

  • Designed to capture strong and extended market movements

  • Suitable for traders seeking higher exposure under controlled logic

🔹 Advanced Trading Intelligence

Advanced Signal Quality Filter

The EA evaluates every trading signal in real time and executes trades only during optimal market conditions, improving accuracy and filtering out low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning

Each trade is supported by internal decision logic. The system maintains clear reasoning behind every entry, giving transparency and confidence in the trading process.

Automatic TP / SL / Trailing Stop Adjustment

Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are dynamically adjusted according to current market volatility. All position management is handled automatically using AI-based logic.

Dynamic Risk Management

Based on live market conditions, the EA automatically switches between Conservative, Normal, and Aggressive risk modes without any manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection

During losing streaks or unstable market environments, the EA intelligently reduces trade exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account capital.

Market Regime Detection

The AI continuously analyzes market behavior and identifies conditions such as Trending, Ranging, High Volatility, and Event Risk, avoiding unfavorable trading environments.

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Recommended Capital: 200 units or more

  • Broker: Low-spread broker recommended for Gold trading

📩 Contact & Support

For support, setup assistance, or inquiries:


Отзывы 5
Igor Tonov
298
Igor Tonov 2025.12.23 18:58 
 

thank you very much

Igor Tonov
298
Igor Tonov 2025.12.23 18:58 
 

thank you very much

Karan Vaghela
480
Ответ разработчика Karan Vaghela 2025.12.24 05:37
You are welcome Dear
PURVI12345
24
PURVI12345 2025.12.17 11:14 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Karan Vaghela
480
Ответ разработчика Karan Vaghela 2025.12.17 11:17
THANKS DEAR
[Удален] 2025.12.15 05:47 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

[Удален] 2025.12.15 05:03 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Angel Larroca
874
Angel Larroca 2025.12.13 14:58 
 

Gracias por proporcionar este EA de manera gratuita aunque no es adecuado para operar con él de forma confiable: A pesar de que dispone del parámetro de venta en la configuración este robot sólamente compra y en el modo de múltiples operaciones se queda con muchas operaciones de compra que acaban en stop loss porque no hay ni venta,ni trailing stop como se indica.En M5 es absolutamente nefasto,en M15 se defiende un poco pero abre muchísimas operaciones en una sóla dirección,compra,y cada vez a un precio superior.En definitiva tal y como está construido ahora mismo este EA es un verdadero peligro para cualquier cuenta.Confío en que el desarrollador mejore el rendimiento del robot si en un futuro desea ponerlo a la venta.

Karan Vaghela
480
Ответ разработчика Karan Vaghela 2025.12.15 04:54
which broker you use? its Price 3 Digit Or 2? Please Contact Support Team We Love to Guide you how to Do Setup ,We Promise after contact our team,You Will give the Positive Review
