ADX Wilder with ALERTS

ADX Wilder (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder) enhanced with fully customizable pop-up and push notifications.Get instant alerts directly on your platform and mobile device when:
  • +DI crosses above –DI → Potential bullish trend start
  • –DI crosses above +DI → Potential bearish trend start
  • ADX crosses above your chosen strong-trend level (default 25) → Confirmation of strong trending market
Features:
  • 100% identical to the original MetaQuotes ADX Wilder calculation
  • Clean, visible input parameters
  • One alert per bar (no spam)
  • Pop-up alerts and push notifications (mobile)
  • Horizontal strong-trend level line
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols
Perfect for trend-following strategies, breakouts, and filtering ranging markets.Risk Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You should carefully consider your financial situation and risk tolerance before trading. The author and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses that may occur from using this indicator. Use it at your own risk.

FREE
