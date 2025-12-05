ADX Wilder with ALERTS

ADX Wilder (Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder) enhanced with fully customizable pop-up and push notifications.Get instant alerts directly on your platform and mobile device when:
  • +DI crosses above –DI → Potential bullish trend start
  • –DI crosses above +DI → Potential bearish trend start
  • ADX crosses above your chosen strong-trend level (default 25) → Confirmation of strong trending market
Features:
  • 100% identical to the original MetaQuotes ADX Wilder calculation
  • Clean, visible input parameters
  • One alert per bar (no spam)
  • Pop-up alerts and push notifications (mobile)
  • Horizontal strong-trend level line
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols
Perfect for trend-following strategies, breakouts, and filtering ranging markets.Risk Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You should carefully consider your financial situation and risk tolerance before trading. The author and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses that may occur from using this indicator. Use it at your own risk.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ToughBot BETA
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Please read the description carefully.  Toughbot (Free BETA Version) is an aggressive, martingale-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies - or high-risk, constant small wins, and occasional big wins so to speak. Built for MetaTrader 5, Toughbot employs a Bollinger Bands breakout strategy combined with a grid-based, hardcore-martingale approach to amplify position sizes heavily during adverse market movements. This EA is optimized
FREE
Tough Position Panel
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Göstergeler
Tough Position Panel - Real-Time Position Insights Overview: Enhance your trading experience with the Trade Info Panel , a powerful and lightweight indicator for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides real-time insights into your open positions directly on your chart, keeping you informed at all times. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this panel ensures you never lose track of your trades. Key Features: Comprehensive Data: Monitors your trades with details including: Average Price : We
FREE
Tough MACD
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Göstergeler
Tough MACD - Advanced MACD with Divergence Detection, by Tough Cookie Traders Tough MACD is a powerful and customizable MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances classic MACD analysis by incorporating automatic divergence detection. Designed for traders who rely on momentum and trend reversal signals, this indicator helps identify potential market turning points with visual cues. Key Features: Customizable MACD Settings – Adjust Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal SMA periods to fit your tradin
FREE
Tough Cookie Multi Asset
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Göstergeler
Overview The ToughCookie Indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed specifically for traders employing Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies. This indicator enhances your trading experience by providing detailed position information, visualizing the average entry price as a horizontal line, and integrating a customizable Simple Moving Average (SMA) for trend and entry identification. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, ToughCookie streamlines decision-making and offers real
Toughest Currency
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Indicator - Track Market Power Overview: Gain a competitive edge with the Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This intuitive tool measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies and displays them in a clear, sortable table directly on your chart. Perfect for forex traders looking to identify strong and weak currencies at a glance. Key Features: Dynamic Strength Table: Displays real-time strength for EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, and NZD in the upper-left c
Ultimate Risk Manager
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Risk Manager – Professional Trading Assistant (EA) The all-in-one risk management tool trusted by serious traders. Take full control of your trades with automatic position sizing based on your chosen risk percentage (default 1%), dynamic ADR-based initial Stop-Loss, and intelligent trailing stop that can use either fixed points or a percentage of the Average Daily Range (ADR). Key features: One-click BUY/SELL buttons with instant market execution, the Risk Manager calculates the right
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt