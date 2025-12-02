Panel Trade Basic

Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications.

Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization.

Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control.

BUY key (C)
SELL key (V)
CLOSE ALL key (X)
Delete Pending Key (Z)
Move Batch Up (Up Arrow Key)
LOWER BATCH key (Down Arrow)
SHOW/HIDE key (P)

Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
