Panel Trade Basic

Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications.

Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization.

Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control.

BUY key (C)
SELL key (V)
CLOSE ALL key (X)
Delete Pending Key (Z)
Move Batch Up (Up Arrow Key)
LOWER BATCH key (Down Arrow)
SHOW/HIDE key (P)

おすすめのプロダクト
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
ユーティリティ
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 5用取引パネル EasyTradePadは 、手動および半自動取引のためのツールです。パネルでは、注文とポジションを迅速に管理できるほか、リスク管理の計算もワンクリックで行えます。 パネルの機能: 事前に定義されたリスク（％または預金通貨）で取引を開始および終了します SLとTPをポイント、パーセンテージ、または金額で設定します リスクと報酬の比率を自動計算 損切りを損益分岐点に移動する 部分的なポジションのクローズ トレーリングストップ（ポイントまたはローソク足の影による） ポジションの平均化とピラミッディング アクティブな取引のパラメータを変更する [   デモ ] [   説明 ] 追加機能: ピラミッド化 価格がテイクプロフィットに近づくにつれて、段階的に取引を追加します。新規取引ごとのリスクを軽減できます。追加する取引数は簡単に設定できます。 平均化 チャート上のカスタムレベルで追加注文を出すことができます。ポジションは平均エントリー価格で決済されます。 損益分岐点移転 価格が指定された利益幅に達した後、ストップロ
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Maemamia Scalping Beta
Erdem Kuyumcu
エキスパート
This strategy is use differences between moving avarages and supported by the RSI. It can be used semi-automated trading systems, hedging, and the pair tradings. In pair tradings ı used this strategy  for a long time to looking for good long and short opportunities. Key Features: Smart Moving Average Spreads : Harness the dual strategy of EMA and SMA to adapt dynamically to market trends, ensuring timely and accurate trade entries. RSI-Based Momentum Analysis : Capitalize on RSI-driven signals
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
ユーティリティ
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — プロ向けトレーリングストップ管理（MT5） Trailing Stop Manager PRO は、MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザーであり、保有中のポジションに対するトレーリングストップ管理を自動化します。 口座内のすべてのポジション、またはシンボルおよび MagicNumber でフィルタリングされたポジションのみを対象に管理できます。 本 EA は、固定 pips ベースのトレーリング、ATR ベースのトレーリング、自動ブレークイーブン、部分決済、およびビジュアルダッシュボードを備えています。 ツールの目的 すべてのポジションに対するトレーリングストップ管理を標準化すること。 ブレークイーブンと市場環境に応じたトレーリングによって利益を保護すること。 シンボルや MagicNumber のフィルタを用いて、手動取引および他 EA の戦略の両方を管理すること。 統合ダッシュボードを通じてリアルタイムでポジション状態を監視できるようにすること。 主な機能 pips ベースのトレーリングストップ ：トレーリング
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
ユーティリティ
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
RiskManagerCalc
Ramadhan Omurana
ユーティリティ
Use for risk management and opening positions as per the user settings. The user is allowed to set the stop loss and take profits in pips. The user can also choose the risk percentage per trade that he/she wants to use while opening the trade. The volume of the trade that the user wants to sent shall be calculator according to the stoploss and the risk percentage that the user has selected.
Automatic TP and SL
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
ユーティリティ
TradeGuard    by Chart Walker TradeGuard is a MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by automating key aspects of trade management. This EA excels in efficiently managing Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, offering a seamless and intelligent approach to trailing stops. One of TradeGuard's standout features is its Smart Trailing Stop, which dynamically adjusts the trailing distance based on market conditions. This adaptive approach helps maximize profits dur
Trader Assistant Mini MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
ユーティリティ
こんにちは皆さん 「Trader Assistant Mini」は、流暢な R:R パネルを使用して取引ごとのリスクを計算する便利なツールです。 リスクと報酬の比率と取引パネル: すべてのトレーダーにとって、利益の大きさに関する損失の大きさを計算し、トレーダーごとのリスクを管理して、それが良い取引であるかどうかを判断できるようにするのは便利です。 また、損失と利益をpipsとパーセンテージで表示し、損失と利益も表示します。 How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Assistant Mini MT5 Demo 「Trader Assistant Pro」が表示されます。 Pro Risk Management Panel MT5 楽しんでいただければ幸いです。 やっと： あなたの考えやフィードバックを共有することを強くお勧めします。 トレーダーが要求すると思われる情報を提供することが重要です。 著者： 私は MQL 言語プログラマーで、3 年間さまざまなプロジェクトを行ってきました。 私は電気エンジニ
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps to instantly publish your trading in the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. ATTENTION. This is a DEMO version, it has limitations - sending messages no more than 1 time in 300 seconds PAID version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending o
FREE
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
ユーティリティ
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trade Panel EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading Made Easy Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling. If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you. Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA. Key Features One-Click BUY & SELL Execution Enter trades instantly
Trading Panel SL TP
Sirojiddin Sobitov
ユーティリティ
MQL5 Trading Panel SL TP — это мощный инструмент, призванный помочь трейдерам эффективно управлять своими позициями на платформе MetaTrader 5. Эта торговая панель предоставляет простой в использовании интерфейс для установки уровней Stop Loss (SL) и Take Profit (TP) для открытых позиций. MQL5 Trading Panel SL TP обладает широкими возможностями настройки и может быть адаптирована к конкретным потребностям отдельных трейдеров. Панель можно изменять в размере, перемещать и настраивать с помощью ра
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
ユーティリティ
Close Buttons Utilityは、チャートから直接ポジションと未決済注文を手動で管理できる、コンパクトで柔軟性の高いMQL5ユーティリティです。このパネルでは、現在の銘柄または選択した銘柄の銘柄グループにおける注文とポジションのグループをワンクリックで決済できます。すべての注文、指定したマジックナンバーリスト、または手動注文に対応しています。パネルは最小化したり、画面上で移動させたりできます。ライトテーマとダークテーマ、カスタマイズ可能なサイズ、行の高さ、ボタン列数に対応しており、各ボタンに任意のホットキーを割り当てることができます。銘柄とマジックナンバー（すべて、リスト、または手動のみ）でフィルタリングすることで、一括操作で必要なポジションと注文を正確に選択できます。 メリット テクニカルパネル：チャート上のパネルを任意の隅にドラッグできます。パネルは上部を引っ張ることで移動でき、最小化も可能です。 クイックオーバービュー：すべての主要データ（ポジション数、取引量、損益）をコンパクトに表示 一括操作：選択した注文グループをワンクリックまたはホットキーで決済または削除
Group SL TP Automatic SL TP Calculation
Shailendra Singh
ユーティリティ
Basket trading /Basket  SL TP  Automatic SL TP Calculation   This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters  PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot. SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot) so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $. This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trade
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
ユーティリティ
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Close Trades Pro
Osazee Asikhemhen
ユーティリティ
Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/los
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
エキスパート
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
エキスパート
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER は、さまざまな端末（MOBILE PHONE、WEB、TRADINGVIEW、MT5）を使用して手動で取引し、EAによって自動的に処理されます。 モバイルトレーディングは、EAのさまざまなグリッドモード、頭皮モード、ヘッジアービトラージモード、および独立注文モードを使用して、手動でポジションを開くことができます。 EAは、モバイルオープニングのストップロスを自動的に設定できます。そして、携帯電話を使用して、グリッド、頭皮、ヘッジ注文を開きます。 EAは、完全自動取引を設定したり、自動および携帯電話の手動混合取引を設定したり、独立した携帯電話の手動取引を設定したりできます。 注文の方向が正しければ、TPは市場を離れます。 注文の方向が間違っている場合、EAはそれを敗北から勝ちに変えることができます。 EAはあらゆる外国為替ブローカーやあらゆる種類の取引に適しています。デリバティブブローカー合成口座インデックスと互換性があります EAは預金とレバレッジのサイズを制限しません。アカウントのレバレッジは500以上
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
ユーティリティ
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Equity and Balance Account Protector
Anton Frederic Burmester
ユーティリティ
Don't want to risk or loose your personal trading account or prop trading firm account because of a simple Margin Call or exceeded Loss Limit? Then this Utility Expert Advisor is the solution for you! This Expert Advisor monitors your account Equity or Balance or even both! If the Equity and/ or Balance fall under your defined stop limits, the EA closes all of your positions and keeps you so on track. Options and Variables: Monitored Values: Choose which values should get monitored Equity: if
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
ユーティリティ
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
ユーティリティ
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
エキスパート
価格でTPとSLを設定 – MT5用自動オーダーモディファイア すべての取引で正確なTPおよびSL価格を自動設定 ️ すべての通貨ペアとEAに対応、シンボルまたはマジックナンバーでフィルタリング可能 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、直接の価格値（例：EURUSDの1.12345）を使用して、取引に正確なテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）レベルを設定および適用します。ポイントもピップスも不要。すべての注文またはシンボル・マジックナンバー別に、シンプルで正確なトレード管理を実現します。 主な機能: 価格を指定して即座にTPおよびSLを変更 すべての注文、現在のシンボル、または特定のマジックナンバーに適用 ️ 0を入力してTPまたはSLを削除 任意のチャートにアタッチすると完全自動で動作 すべての取引商品に対応 おすすめ対象: 素早くTP/SLをコントロールしたい手動トレーダー デフォルトの終了ロジックを上書きしたいEAユーザー 複数のポジションを管理するトレーダー 質問や機能のアイデアはありますか？
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
作者のその他のプロダクト
TrendScan
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
インディケータ
TrendScan is a visual scanner that detects bullish, bearish, or neutral trends across multiple symbols and timeframes. It analyzes market structure, EMA alignment, and price range to display clean, reliable signals. Ideal for traders seeking clarity and speed in their analysis. Compatible with up to 25 symbols. Support for 8 timeframes. Advanced trend filters. Compact and customizable visual interface.
Fixed Moving Average MTF
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
インディケータ
Display any moving average at its original timeframe, regardless of the chart’s timeframe. What does it do? This indicator allows you to view a moving average from any timeframe (M5, H1, H4, D1, etc.) directly on your current chart, preserving its original values from the timeframe you selected. Practical example: You are trading on the M5 timeframe. You activate the H1 MA with this indicator. You see exactly the same line you would see if you switched to H1. Without changing the timefra
FREE
Timer Pro
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
インディケータ
Timer PRO Candle timer with real-time gain/loss display. FUNCTIONS: - Exact countdown to candle close - Floating profit/loss display updated every second - Green for gains, red for losses - Automatic sum of all positions for the symbol - Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN) - Customizable position and colors IDEAL FOR: - Scalping and day trading - Trading with precise timing - Visual position management - Instant profit and loss monitoring INSTALLATION: Download → Drag to the chart → Done Com
FREE
Timer Candle F
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
インディケータ
Countdown timer for candle close. FUNCTIONS: - Exact countdown to candle close - It works on all timeframes (M1 to MN) - 2 display formats - Customizable font color and size - Adjustable position on the chart - Real-time update every second IDEAL FOR: - Scalping and day trading - Trading with precise timing - Practice time management in operations - All traders who need timing control Do you want more? Upgrade to Timer PRO and get: - Real-time Profit/Loss display
FREE
Fixed Moving Average
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
インディケータ
Display any moving average in its original timeframe, regardless of the chart’s timeframe. What does it do? This indicator allows you to view a moving average from any timeframe (M5, H1, H4, D1, etc.) directly on your current chart, preserving its original values from the timeframe you selected. Practical example: You are trading on the M5 timeframe. You activate the H1 MA with this indicator. You see exactly the same line you would see if you switched to H1. Without changing the timeframe Chara
FREE
Timer F
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
インディケータ
Timer Countdown timer for candle close. FUNCTIONS: - Exact countdown to candle close - It works on all timeframes (M1 to MN) - 2 display formats - Customizable font color and size - Adjustable position on the chart - Real-time update every second IDEAL FOR: - Scalping and day trading - Trading with precise timing - Practice time management in operations - All traders who need timing control Do you want more? Upgrade to Timer PRO and get: - Real-time Profit/Loss display - Green
FREE
Full TrendScan PRO
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
インディケータ
TrendScan   is a visual scanner that detects bullish, bearish, or neutral trends across multiple symbols and timeframes. It analyzes market structure, EMA alignment, and price range to display clean, reliable signals. Ideal for traders seeking clarity and speed in their analysis. Compatible with up to 25 symbols. Support for 8 timeframes. Advanced trend filters. Compact and customizable visual interface.
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
ユーティリティ
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信