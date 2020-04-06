The Blue Box
- Experts
- Ezequiel Tomas Gonzalez Araneda
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
THE BLUE BOX is a professional Expert Advisor that trades range breakouts. It identifies a price range during a specific session and executes trades when the price breaks that range, with options for direct entry or pullback re-entry.
🔍 HOW IT WORKS
1. Range Identification
It analyzes price movement during a defined schedule (e.g., 9:00–17:00) and draws a “box” using the HIGH and LOW of that period.
2. Wait for Breakout
- BULLISH Breakout: Price > HIGH → BUY signal
- BEARISH Breakout: Price < LOW → SELL signal
3. Market Entry
- DIRECT: Enters immediately upon breakout
- PULLBACK: Waits for a retracement back to the range for a better price
4. Automatic Management
Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop.
✨ FEATURES
- Visual range box on chart
- Real-time information panel
- Two entry modes (Direct / Pullback)
- Advanced risk management (% Balance or Equity)
- Automatic Break Even and Trailing Stop
- Capital protection (Safety Stops)
- Configurable time filters
- Compatible with any symbol and timeframe
📋 PARAMETERS
🔹 GENERAL STRATEGY
MagicBase Base number to identify trades. A unique magic number is automatically generated per symbol.
EntryMode Entry mode. ENTRY_DIRECT enters immediately upon breakout; ENTRY_PULLBACK waits for retracement.
EntryOnCandleClose Confirms breakout with candle close (true) or allows intrabar entry (false).
ConsecutiveCandles Number of consecutive candles closing outside the range to confirm breakout (only if EntryOnCandleClose=true).
🎨 BOX VISUALIZATION
ProgressiveDrawing False draws the box at the end; true updates in real time.
ShowInfoPanel Displays an information panel with real-time statistics.
LineColorWaiting Color of HIGH/LOW lines while waiting for activation.
LineColorActivated Color of active line after breakout.
LineColorBuyFilled Color of HIGH line after executing a buy.
LineColorSellFilled Color of LOW line after executing a sell.
🛡️ SAFETY STOP
EnableSafetyStop Enables the global protection system.
MaxEquityLoss Stops the EA if this amount is lost from equity peak.
MaxConsecutiveLosses Stops the EA after X consecutive losing trades.
💰 ORDER MANAGEMENT
RiskPercent Percentage of balance/equity to risk per trade.
RiskBase Risk calculation base: RISK_ON_BALANCE uses balance; RISK_ON_EQUITY uses equity (balance + floating profit).
SlMode SL calculation mode. SL_FROM_BOX_EDGE uses the box edge; SL_FROM_ENTRY uses entry price.
SlBoxPercent SL size as % of the box height. 100% = full box size.
UseFixedLot Ignores risk calculation and uses a fixed lot.
FixedLotSize Fixed lot size (only if UseFixedLot=true).
📈 BREAK EVEN MANAGEMENT
EnableBreakEven Enables automatic SL move to break even.
BeTriggerRatio Multiple of SL required to trigger BE. 1.0 = when profit reaches 1x SL.
BeNewSlRatio New SL placement. 0.1 = 10% of SL beyond entry price.
📉 TRAILING STOP MANAGEMENT
EnableTrailingStop Enables trailing stop to follow price.
TrailingStartPips Required profit (in pips) to activate trailing.
TrailingStopDistance Distance in pips between price and trailing stop.
🎯 TAKE PROFIT MANAGEMENT
TpMode TP calculation mode. TP_FROM_ENTRY uses entry; TP_FROM_BOX_EDGE uses box edge; TP_DISABLED means no TP.
TpRatio Multiple of SL for TP. 2.0 = TP is 2x SL (Risk:Reward 1:2).
⏰ RANGE SCHEDULE
StartHour / StartMinute Start time of the range measurement.
EndHour / EndMinute End time of the range measurement.
⏱️ TIME FILTERS
EnableEntryDeadline Enables deadline for trade entries.
EntryDeadlineHour / EntryDeadlineMinute Latest time allowed to open new trades.
EnableTimeClose Closes trades at a specific time.
CloseHour / CloseMinute Forced close time.
🔄 PULLBACK ENTRY
ToleranceMode How re-entry zone is measured. TOLERANCE_PERCENTAGE uses % of box; TOLERANCE_PIPS uses fixed pips.
ReentryTolerancePercent Re-entry zone as % of box size (if mode=PERCENTAGE).
ReentryTolerancePips Re-entry zone in pips (if mode=PIPS).
ShowReentryLines Draws tolerance lines on the chart.
BuyEntryPrice Price to validate BUY entry. PRICE_BID is more conservative; PRICE_ASK is more aggressive.
SellEntryPrice Price to validate SELL entry. PRICE_BID conservative; PRICE_ASK aggressive.
🚫 DISTANCE FILTER
EnableMaxDistanceFilter Prevents entries if price moves too far after breakout.
MaxDistancePercent Maximum allowed distance (% of box height).
🎓 BEST PRACTICES
✅ Minimum 1-month backtest in demo ✅ Recommended timeframes: M1 to M5 ✅ Instruments: EURUSD, GOLD, BTCUSD, US500 ✅ Adjust timing according to market sessions ✅ Max risk 1–2% per trade ✅ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
⚠️ Avoid high-impact news ⚠️ Do not use in low-volatility markets ⚠️ Avoid increasing lot size after losses ⚠️ Be cautious with high spreads
📞 SUPPORT
Telegram (Support): https://t.me/+5JnhsuQeTn82MGQx
WhatsApp (Corporate Contact): https://w.app/9q8xdy
📜 DISCLAIMER
Trading involves high risk. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Trade only with money you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. THE BLUE BOX is an automated tool; results depend on market conditions and configuration.