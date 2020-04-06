THE BLUE BOX is a professional Expert Advisor that trades range breakouts. It identifies a price range during a specific session and executes trades when the price breaks that range, with options for direct entry or pullback re-entry.

🔍 HOW IT WORKS

1. Range Identification

It analyzes price movement during a defined schedule (e.g., 9:00–17:00) and draws a “box” using the HIGH and LOW of that period.

2. Wait for Breakout

BULLISH Breakout: Price > HIGH → BUY signal

Price > HIGH → BUY signal BEARISH Breakout: Price < LOW → SELL signal

3. Market Entry

DIRECT: Enters immediately upon breakout

Enters immediately upon breakout PULLBACK: Waits for a retracement back to the range for a better price

4. Automatic Management

Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop.

✨ FEATURES

Visual range box on chart

Real-time information panel

Two entry modes (Direct / Pullback)

Advanced risk management (% Balance or Equity)

Automatic Break Even and Trailing Stop

Capital protection (Safety Stops)

Configurable time filters

Compatible with any symbol and timeframe

📋 PARAMETERS

🔹 GENERAL STRATEGY

MagicBase Base number to identify trades. A unique magic number is automatically generated per symbol.

EntryMode Entry mode. ENTRY_DIRECT enters immediately upon breakout; ENTRY_PULLBACK waits for retracement.

EntryOnCandleClose Confirms breakout with candle close (true) or allows intrabar entry (false).

ConsecutiveCandles Number of consecutive candles closing outside the range to confirm breakout (only if EntryOnCandleClose=true).

🎨 BOX VISUALIZATION

ProgressiveDrawing False draws the box at the end; true updates in real time.

ShowInfoPanel Displays an information panel with real-time statistics.

LineColorWaiting Color of HIGH/LOW lines while waiting for activation.

LineColorActivated Color of active line after breakout.

LineColorBuyFilled Color of HIGH line after executing a buy.

LineColorSellFilled Color of LOW line after executing a sell.

🛡️ SAFETY STOP

EnableSafetyStop Enables the global protection system.

MaxEquityLoss Stops the EA if this amount is lost from equity peak.

MaxConsecutiveLosses Stops the EA after X consecutive losing trades.

💰 ORDER MANAGEMENT

RiskPercent Percentage of balance/equity to risk per trade.

RiskBase Risk calculation base: RISK_ON_BALANCE uses balance; RISK_ON_EQUITY uses equity (balance + floating profit).

SlMode SL calculation mode. SL_FROM_BOX_EDGE uses the box edge; SL_FROM_ENTRY uses entry price.

SlBoxPercent SL size as % of the box height. 100% = full box size.

UseFixedLot Ignores risk calculation and uses a fixed lot.

FixedLotSize Fixed lot size (only if UseFixedLot=true).

📈 BREAK EVEN MANAGEMENT

EnableBreakEven Enables automatic SL move to break even.

BeTriggerRatio Multiple of SL required to trigger BE. 1.0 = when profit reaches 1x SL.

BeNewSlRatio New SL placement. 0.1 = 10% of SL beyond entry price.

📉 TRAILING STOP MANAGEMENT

EnableTrailingStop Enables trailing stop to follow price.

TrailingStartPips Required profit (in pips) to activate trailing.

TrailingStopDistance Distance in pips between price and trailing stop.

🎯 TAKE PROFIT MANAGEMENT

TpMode TP calculation mode. TP_FROM_ENTRY uses entry; TP_FROM_BOX_EDGE uses box edge; TP_DISABLED means no TP.

TpRatio Multiple of SL for TP. 2.0 = TP is 2x SL (Risk:Reward 1:2).

⏰ RANGE SCHEDULE

StartHour / StartMinute Start time of the range measurement.

EndHour / EndMinute End time of the range measurement.

⏱️ TIME FILTERS

EnableEntryDeadline Enables deadline for trade entries.

EntryDeadlineHour / EntryDeadlineMinute Latest time allowed to open new trades.

EnableTimeClose Closes trades at a specific time.

CloseHour / CloseMinute Forced close time.

🔄 PULLBACK ENTRY

ToleranceMode How re-entry zone is measured. TOLERANCE_PERCENTAGE uses % of box; TOLERANCE_PIPS uses fixed pips.

ReentryTolerancePercent Re-entry zone as % of box size (if mode=PERCENTAGE).

ReentryTolerancePips Re-entry zone in pips (if mode=PIPS).

ShowReentryLines Draws tolerance lines on the chart.

BuyEntryPrice Price to validate BUY entry. PRICE_BID is more conservative; PRICE_ASK is more aggressive.

SellEntryPrice Price to validate SELL entry. PRICE_BID conservative; PRICE_ASK aggressive.

🚫 DISTANCE FILTER

EnableMaxDistanceFilter Prevents entries if price moves too far after breakout.

MaxDistancePercent Maximum allowed distance (% of box height).









🎓 BEST PRACTICES

✅ Minimum 1-month backtest in demo ✅ Recommended timeframes: M1 to M5 ✅ Instruments: EURUSD, GOLD, BTCUSD, US500 ✅ Adjust timing according to market sessions ✅ Max risk 1–2% per trade ✅ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

⚠️ Avoid high-impact news ⚠️ Do not use in low-volatility markets ⚠️ Avoid increasing lot size after losses ⚠️ Be cautious with high spreads

📞 SUPPORT

Telegram (Support): https://t.me/+5JnhsuQeTn82MGQx

WhatsApp (Corporate Contact): https://w.app/9q8xdy

📜 DISCLAIMER

Trading involves high risk. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Trade only with money you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. THE BLUE BOX is an automated tool; results depend on market conditions and configuration.