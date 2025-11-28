<p><strong>THE BLUE BOX</strong> is a professional Expert Advisor that trades range breakouts. It identifies a price range during a specific session and executes trades when the price breaks that range, with options for direct entry or pullback re-entry.</p>





<h2>🔍 HOW IT WORKS</h2>

<h3><strong>1. Range Identification</strong></h3>





<p>It analyzes price movement during a defined schedule (e.g., 9:00–17:00) and draws a "box" with the HIGH and LOW of the period.</p>





<h3><strong>2. Wait for Breakout</strong></h3>





<ul>

<li><strong>Bullish Breakout:</strong> Price > HIGH → BUY signal</li>

<li><strong>Bearish Breakout:</strong> Price < LOW → SELL signal</li>

</ul>





<h3><strong>3. Market Entry</strong></h3>





<ul>

<li><strong>DIRECT:</strong> Enters immediately on breakout</li>

<li><strong>PULLBACK:</strong> Waits for a retracement back to the range for a better price</li>

</ul>





<h3><strong>4. Automatic Management</strong></h3>





<p>Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop.</p>





<h2>✨ FEATURES</h2>





<ul>

<li>Visual range box on chart</li>

<li>Real-time info panel</li>

<li>Two entry modes (Direct/Pullback)</li>

<li>Advanced risk management (% Balance or Equity)</li>

<li>Automatic Break Even and Trailing Stop</li>

<li>Capital protections (Safety Stops)</li>

<li>Configurable time filters</li>

<li>Compatible with any symbol and timeframe</li>

</ul>





<h2>📋 PARAMETERS</h2>

<h3>🔹 GENERAL STRATEGY</h3>





<p><strong>MagicBase</strong> Base number for trade identification. A unique magic number is generated per symbol.</p>

<p><strong>EntryMode</strong> Entry mode. ENTRY_DIRECT enters immediately on breakout; ENTRY_PULLBACK waits for retracement.</p>

<p><strong>EntryOnCandleClose</strong> Confirms breakout on candle close (true) or allows intrabar entry (false).</p>

<p><strong>ConsecutiveCandles</strong> Number of consecutive candles closing outside the range to confirm breakout (only if EntryOnCandleClose=true).</p>





<h3>🎨 BOX VISUALIZATION</h3>





<p><strong>ProgressiveDrawing</strong> False draws the box at the end; true updates in real time.</p>

<p><strong>ShowInfoPanel</strong> Displays an info panel with real-time statistics.</p>

<p><strong>LineColorWaiting</strong> Line color for HIGH/LOW while awaiting activation.</p>

<p><strong>LineColorActivated</strong> Line color once breakout is activated.</p>

<p><strong>LineColorBuyFilled</strong> Line color of HIGH after executing a buy.</p>

<p><strong>LineColorSellFilled</strong> Line color of LOW after executing a sell.</p>





<h3>🛡️ SAFETY STOP</h3>





<p><strong>EnableSafetyStop</strong> Enables global safety system.</p>

<p><strong>MaxEquityLoss</strong> Stops the EA if this amount is lost from peak balance.</p>

<p><strong>MaxConsecutiveLosses</strong> Stops after X consecutive losing trades.</p>





<h3>💰 ORDER MANAGEMENT</h3>





<p><strong>RiskPercent</strong> Percentage of balance/equity to risk per trade.</p>

<p><strong>RiskBase</strong> Risk base: RISK_ON_BALANCE uses balance; RISK_ON_EQUITY uses equity (balance + floating profit).</p>

<p><strong>SlMode</strong> Source for calculating SL. SL_FROM_BOX_EDGE uses range edge; SL_FROM_ENTRY uses entry price.</p>

<p><strong>SlBoxPercent</strong> SL size as % of the box height. 100% = full box height.</p>

<p><strong>UseFixedLot</strong> Ignores risk calculation and uses fixed lot.</p>

<p><strong>FixedLotSize</strong> Fixed lot size (only if UseFixedLot=true).</p>





<h3>📈 BREAK EVEN MANAGEMENT</h3>





<p><strong>EnableBreakEven</strong> Enables automatic SL to break-even movement.</p>

<p><strong>BeTriggerRatio</strong> SL multiple required to activate BE. 1.0 = when profit reaches 1x SL.</p>

<p><strong>BeNewSlRatio</strong> Position of new SL. 0.1 = 10% of SL above entry.</p>





<h3>📉 TRAILING STOP MANAGEMENT</h3>





<p><strong>EnableTrailingStop</strong> Activates trailing stop.</p>

<p><strong>TrailingStartPips</strong> Profit in pips required to activate trailing.</p>

<p><strong>TrailingStopDistance</strong> Distance in pips between price and trailing stop.</p>





<h3>🎯 TAKE PROFIT MANAGEMENT</h3>





<p><strong>TpMode</strong> Source for TP calculation. TP_FROM_ENTRY uses entry; TP_FROM_BOX_EDGE uses box edge; TP_DISABLED disables TP.</p>

<p><strong>TpRatio</strong> SL multiple for TP. 2.0 = TP is 2x SL (Risk:Reward 1:2).</p>





<h3>⏰ RANGE SCHEDULE</h3>





<p><strong>StartHour / StartMinute</strong> Start time for measuring the range.</p>

<p><strong>EndHour / EndMinute</strong> End time of the range.</p>





<h3>⏱️ TIME FILTERS</h3>





<p><strong>EnableEntryDeadline</strong> Enables deadline for entries.</p>

<p><strong>EntryDeadlineHour / EntryDeadlineMinute</strong> Latest time allowed to open trades.</p>

<p><strong>EnableTimeClose</strong> Closes trades at a specific time.</p>

<p><strong>CloseHour / CloseMinute</strong> Forced closing time.</p>





<h3>🔄 PULLBACK ENTRY</h3>





<p><strong>ToleranceMode</strong> How to measure re-entry zone. TOLERANCE_PERCENTAGE uses % of box; TOLERANCE_PIPS uses fixed pips.</p>

<p><strong>ReentryTolerancePercent</strong> Re-entry zone % of box size (if mode=PERCENTAGE).</p>

<p><strong>ReentryTolerancePips</strong> Re-entry zone in fixed pips (if mode=PIPS).</p>

<p><strong>ShowReentryLines</strong> Draws tolerance lines on chart.</p>

<p><strong>BuyEntryPrice</strong> Price for verifying BUY entry. PRICE_BID is conservative; PRICE_ASK is aggressive.</p>

<p><strong>SellEntryPrice</strong> Price for verifying SELL entry. PRICE_BID conservative; PRICE_ASK aggressive.</p>





<h3>🚫 DISTANCE FILTER</h3>





<p><strong>EnableMaxDistanceFilter</strong> Prevents entry if price moves too far after breakout.</p>

<p><strong>MaxDistancePercent</strong> Maximum allowed distance in % of box size.</p>

<p><br></p>

<p><br></p>





<h2>🎓 BEST PRACTICES</h2>





<p>✅ Minimum 1 month backtesting in demo

✅ Timeframes: M1 to M5

✅ Instruments: EURUSD, GOLD, BTCUSD, US500

✅ Adjust hours according to major sessions

✅ Maximum risk 1–2% per trade

✅ VPS recommended for 24/7</p>





<p>⚠️ Avoid high-impact news

⚠️ Do not use in low-volatility markets

⚠️ Do not increase lot size after losses

⚠️ Beware of high spreads</p>





<h2>📞 SUPPORT</h2>









<h2>📜 DISCLAIMER</h2>





<p>Trading involves high risk. Losses may exceed initial investment. Trade only with money you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. THE BLUE BOX is an automated tool; results depend on market conditions and configuration.</p><br>



