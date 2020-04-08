Colour Inside Bars MT5
- Indicadores
- Luong N Man
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 10
This indicator will help traders quickly identify inside bars, which are often used in price action trading strategies as potential consolidation or continuation patterns.
An inside bar formation is a counter trend candle on both sides as it didn't break the previous candle high or low.
Key feature:
- Identify inside bars in real-time.
- Colours inside bars while keeping normal bars.
- Configurable history bars.
- Optional pop-up alerts and phone notifications with symbol name and time of detection.
- Works on all time frames and symbols.
- Efficient code with no lag.