Colour Inside Bars MT5

This indicator will help traders quickly identify inside bars, which are often used in price action trading strategies as potential consolidation or continuation patterns.
An inside bar formation is a counter trend candle on both sides as it didn't break the previous candle high or low.

Key feature:
  • Identify inside bars in real-time.
  • Colours inside bars while keeping normal bars.
  • Configurable history bars.
  • Optional pop-up alerts and phone notifications with symbol name and time of detection.
  • Works on all time frames and symbols.
  • Efficient code with no lag.
Session Separator MT5
Luong N Man
Indicadores
Session separator indicator draws boxes for each trading session to show the trader open and close hours with its high and low. Key features: Option to set hours and colours for 3 trading sessions. Boxes update immediately when breaking out of high/low. Hour shift or auto time zone. Choose the amount of days to draw session boxes. Indicator works on H1 and lower for visibility. Choose border style
HTF Candles MT5
Luong N Man
Indicadores
HTF Candle helps traders by drawing selected higher timeframe candle on your open chart. This way it is easier to manage your bias without having to switch time frames which costs time. Key features: Select the higher time frame to retrieve data from. Enter the amount of candles to draw Personalize the drawn candle colours Optional horizontal lines for high and low Works on any time frame
