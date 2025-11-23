Supreme index

US500 Institutional Breakout EA [Dashboard + AutoLot]

Description:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered specifically to handle the high volatility of American indices (S&P 500 / US500). The core algorithm is built upon the "Volatility Expansion" theory: after periods of price consolidation, the market tends to break out with significant force.

The EA establishes a dynamic volatility channel based on recent market action and trades the breakout using pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop). This ensures that you enter the market in alignment with the momentum, minimizing negative slippage.

🌍 Universal Logic & US500 Optimization:

Although this EA utilizes a universal breakout logic that functions correctly on Forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Commodities (Gold/XAUUSD), it has been mathematically tuned for the US500.

Note: To replicate the performance shown in screenshots for the US500, the default settings are not enough. You must download and load the specific .set files provided in the "Comments" section after purchase.

Advanced Technical Features:

📊 Real-Time Informative Dashboard:

An exclusive on-screen visual panel that displays live Drawdown (DD%) and historical performance metrics (Daily/Weekly/Monthly profit) independently, without relying on laggy chart history data.

💰 Money Management 2.0:

AutoLot (Compounding): Automatic lot size calculation based on your account balance (e.g., 0.01 lots for every $1,000).

Smart Recovery: An intelligent (and optional) recovery mechanism that adjusts position sizing to recover from false breakouts.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Tick-by-tick profit protection. The Stop Loss actively trails the price to maximize trend capture.

⚡ High-Performance Coding:

Code optimized for speed using static memory allocation and variable caching. This ensures extremely lightweight execution on VPS resources and allows for ultra-fast Backtesting.

🛡️ Safety Protocols:

Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high-cost periods.

MaxLot Protection: A hard cap on volume to prevent the recovery system from over-leveraging.

Breakout Buffer: Smart filtering to avoid false breakouts and "whipsaws" common in lower timeframes.

Recommendations: