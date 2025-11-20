Dynamic Support x Resistance

Forget about drawing lines manually. Dynamic Support x Resistance automatically identifies critical price levels based on the market structure of higher time frames. Inspired by institutional strategies, this indicator projects the significant highs and lows of the last few days (or the period you choose) directly onto your trading chart.

Why is it different?

Many support and resistance indicators are too complex or subjective. This indicator uses pure, hard logic: “If the price breaks the high of the last 5 days, it's significant.” It's simple, objective, and effective.

FEATURES:

- Multi-Timeframe: See daily or weekly levels on your 15-minute or 1-hour chart.
- Fully Configurable: Choose the reference timeframe and the “Lookback” period.
- No Repainting: Levels are based on closed bars from the higher timeframe.
- Clean Display: Clear Support (Green) and Resistance (Red) lines that act as magnets for the price.

STRATEGY:

- Breakouts: Use these levels to define breakout entries. If the price crosses the red line, look for buys.
- Rebounds: Use the levels as take profit zones or to look for reversal patterns.
- Stop Loss: Place your protective stops just behind these key structural levels.

Automate your market structure analysis today!
Altri dall’autore
Adaptive RSI Bands
Alberto Boada
Indicatori
DESCRIPTION: Discover the power of adaptation with Adaptive RSI Bands, a revolutionary indicator based on the concepts of self-adaptive trading rules. Unlike traditional RSI with static levels of 70 and 30, this indicator “breathes” with the market, dynamically adjusting its overbought and oversold bands according to recent volatility. Why use Adaptive RSI Bands? Markets are not static. An RSI level of 70 may be significant in a sideways market, but irrelevant in a strong trend. This indicator
Adaptive Trend Line
Alberto Boada
Indicatori
Adaptive Trend Line is not an ordinary moving average. It is an intelligent trend line that changes color based on the internal strength of the market, as measured by the RSI. How does it work? It combines the smoothness of an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the sensitivity of the RSI. - Green Line: The RSI is above 55, indicating that buyers are in control. - Red Line: The RSI is below 45, indicating that sellers are in control. - Gray Line: The RSI is in the neutral zone (45-55), indic
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione