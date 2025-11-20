Forget about drawing lines manually. Dynamic Support x Resistance automatically identifies critical price levels based on the market structure of higher time frames. Inspired by institutional strategies, this indicator projects the significant highs and lows of the last few days (or the period you choose) directly onto your trading chart.





Why is it different?





Many support and resistance indicators are too complex or subjective. This indicator uses pure, hard logic: “If the price breaks the high of the last 5 days, it's significant.” It's simple, objective, and effective.





FEATURES:





- Multi-Timeframe: See daily or weekly levels on your 15-minute or 1-hour chart.

- Fully Configurable: Choose the reference timeframe and the “Lookback” period.

- No Repainting: Levels are based on closed bars from the higher timeframe.

- Clean Display: Clear Support (Green) and Resistance (Red) lines that act as magnets for the price.





STRATEGY:





- Breakouts: Use these levels to define breakout entries. If the price crosses the red line, look for buys.

- Rebounds: Use the levels as take profit zones or to look for reversal patterns.

- Stop Loss: Place your protective stops just behind these key structural levels.





Automate your market structure analysis today!