Alberto Boada

Friday Pulse

Alberto Boada
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 9%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
76 (85.39%)
Loss Trades:
13 (14.61%)
Best trade:
7.67 USD
Worst trade:
-45.81 USD
Gross Profit:
214.46 USD (4 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.01 USD (1 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (65.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.24 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
8.54%
Max deposit load:
11.95%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.80
Long Trades:
26 (29.21%)
Short Trades:
63 (70.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.82 USD
Average Loss:
-9.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-34.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.74 USD
Maximal:
49.65 USD (4.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.57% (47.28 USD)
By Equity:
1.44% (15.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD.r 8
CADCHF.r 7
AUDCHF.r 6
GBPCHF.r 6
USDCHF.r 5
USDJPY.r 5
NZDCHF.r 4
EURCAD.r 4
CADJPY.r 4
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 3
EURAUD.r 3
GBPAUD.r 3
USDCAD.r 3
EURGBP.r 3
GBPJPY.r 3
NZDCAD.r 3
AUDCAD.r 3
AUDUSD.r 2
EURUSD.r 2
AUDJPY.r 2
EURNZD.r 2
AUDNZD.r 2
NZDUSD.r 1
EURJPY.r 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD.r 24
CADCHF.r 5
AUDCHF.r 1
GBPCHF.r 3
USDCHF.r 2
USDJPY.r 15
NZDCHF.r -3
EURCAD.r 17
CADJPY.r 7
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 13
EURAUD.r 6
GBPAUD.r 1
USDCAD.r 12
EURGBP.r 10
GBPJPY.r 6
NZDCAD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 1
AUDUSD.r -3
EURUSD.r 0
AUDJPY.r -54
EURNZD.r 5
AUDNZD.r 3
NZDUSD.r 3
EURJPY.r 7
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD.r 661
CADCHF.r 108
AUDCHF.r 76
GBPCHF.r 158
USDCHF.r 109
USDJPY.r 494
NZDCHF.r 7
EURCAD.r 398
CADJPY.r 221
EURCHF.r 73
NZDJPY.r 279
EURAUD.r 123
GBPAUD.r -27
USDCAD.r 187
EURGBP.r 118
GBPJPY.r 287
NZDCAD.r 93
AUDCAD.r 42
AUDUSD.r -30
EURUSD.r 11
AUDJPY.r -1.2K
EURNZD.r 222
AUDNZD.r 77
NZDUSD.r 33
EURJPY.r 167
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.67 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.
  • 28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).
  • No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.

All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).

No reviews
