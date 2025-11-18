GOLD Apex AI

🎉 Release Sale – LIMITED OFFER: $89

(Regular price: $299 → Now 70%OFF)

GOLD APEX AI is a profit-optimized expert advisor
engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

To celebrate the release, it is available now for just $89.

Once the limited quota is reached,
the price will return to the regular $299.


GOLD APEX AI – Profit-Optimized Algorithm Designed for XAUUSD

========================================

GOLD APEX AI is a profit-focused Expert Advisor engineered to target
only the most favorable moments in Gold’s high-speed, high-volatility market.

From April to November 2025, it delivered a remarkably smooth upward equity curve,
with October showing exceptional performance at PF 2.39.

Its true power comes from the combination of:

  • Adaptive risk control

  • Compounding

  • Trend recognition

  • Volatility-responsive behavior

All fully automated inside a precision-built trading engine.

🚀 Key Features – Advanced Profit & Capital Management

✅ 1. Adaptive SL/TP (Market-Responsive Risk Control)

The EA automatically adjusts SL/TP based on real-time market conditions.

  • Strong trending or fast-moving markets → captures larger profit distances

  • Ranging markets → minimizes unnecessary losses

This adaptability drives a stable and consistent long-term equity curve.

✅ 2. Compounding Mode for Accelerated Growth

Lot size is automatically optimized according to account balance,
producing powerful growth speed that fixed-lot trading cannot achieve.

🛡 3. Optional Trailing Lock (AI-Assisted Profit Protection)

Users can freely switch trailing ON / OFF:

ON:

Prioritizes capital protection → ideal during volatile conditions

OFF:

Maximizes PF → ideal for long, clean trend runs

✔ Trend markets tend to yield higher PF with trailing OFF
✔ Volatile markets benefit from trailing ON for added safety

Choose the optimal profit style based on the market environment.

✅ 4. One-Position Control & Spread Monitoring

Eliminates over-trading by restricting execution to only the most favorable conditions.

📈 Backtest Results (April–November 2025)

(Screenshot ①)

  • Total Net Profit: 310,701 USD

  • Profit Factor: 1.58

  • Recovery Factor: 6.79

  • Max Drawdown: Approx. 21%

  • Trades: 236

A smooth, consistent upward curve that builds profit even with occasional losing phases.

🔥 October Performance – PF 2.39 

(Screenshot ②)

During active market phases, GOLD APEX AI unleashes its full profit-capturing potential.
PF 2.39 demonstrates the EA’s ability to capitalize on strong trend momentum.

🎯 Clean & Beginner-Friendly Input Settings

Only essential parameters are displayed.
All internal decision-making is fully automated by the AI engine.

🧩 Ideal For Traders Who Want:

  • A Gold-specialized EA designed for consistent earnings

  • Strong performance during trend markets

  • Efficient medium- to long-term account growth

  • Minimal wasted trades and precise execution

Recommended Environment

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN / Zero account

📌 Recommended Settings (XAUUSD M5)

  • RiskStopFactor: 1.8~3.1

  • RiskTargetFactor: 2.0~6.0

  • Trailing Lock: 1.8 / 1.0

  • Spread Limit: 200~500 points

  • Lots: 0.1〜3

  • Compounding: true 

  • Enabledynamiclocking:false

📝 Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Gold is highly volatile—proper risk management is essential

🚀 GOLD APEX AI – Choose When to Attack, Choose When to Protect

With selectable trailing modes,
you can shift between Profit-Max Mode and Safety Mode depending on market conditions.

The combined force of
Compounding × Adaptive Risk × Selectable Trailing
drives exceptional growth across various market environments.


