GOLD APEX AI – Profit-Optimized Algorithm Designed for XAUUSD

========================================

GOLD APEX AI is a profit-focused Expert Advisor engineered to target

only the most favorable moments in Gold’s high-speed, high-volatility market.

From April to November 2025, it delivered a remarkably smooth upward equity curve,

with October showing exceptional performance at PF 2.39.

Its true power comes from the combination of:

Adaptive risk control

Compounding

Trend recognition

Volatility-responsive behavior

All fully automated inside a precision-built trading engine.

✅ 1. Adaptive SL/TP (Market-Responsive Risk Control)

The EA automatically adjusts SL/TP based on real-time market conditions.

Strong trending or fast-moving markets → captures larger profit distances

Ranging markets → minimizes unnecessary losses

This adaptability drives a stable and consistent long-term equity curve.

✅ 2. Compounding Mode for Accelerated Growth

Lot size is automatically optimized according to account balance,

producing powerful growth speed that fixed-lot trading cannot achieve.

🛡 3. Optional Trailing Lock (AI-Assisted Profit Protection)

Users can freely switch trailing ON / OFF:

ON:

Prioritizes capital protection → ideal during volatile conditions

OFF:

Maximizes PF → ideal for long, clean trend runs

✔ Trend markets tend to yield higher PF with trailing OFF

✔ Volatile markets benefit from trailing ON for added safety

Choose the optimal profit style based on the market environment.

✅ 4. One-Position Control & Spread Monitoring

Eliminates over-trading by restricting execution to only the most favorable conditions.

(Screenshot ①)

Total Net Profit: 310,701 USD

Profit Factor: 1.58

Recovery Factor: 6.79

Max Drawdown: Approx. 21%

Trades: 236

A smooth, consistent upward curve that builds profit even with occasional losing phases.

(Screenshot ②)

During active market phases, GOLD APEX AI unleashes its full profit-capturing potential.

PF 2.39 demonstrates the EA’s ability to capitalize on strong trend momentum.

Only essential parameters are displayed.

All internal decision-making is fully automated by the AI engine.

A Gold-specialized EA designed for consistent earnings

Strong performance during trend markets

Efficient medium- to long-term account growth

Minimal wasted trades and precise execution

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account Type: Low-spread ECN / Zero account

📌 Recommended Settings (XAUUSD M5)

RiskStopFactor: 1.8~ 3.1

RiskTargetFactor: 2.0~ 6.0

Trailing Lock: 1.8 / 1.0

Spread Limit: 200~500 points

Lots: 0.1〜3

Compounding: true

Enabledynamiclocking:false

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Gold is highly volatile—proper risk management is essential

With selectable trailing modes,

you can shift between Profit-Max Mode and Safety Mode depending on market conditions.

The combined force of

Compounding × Adaptive Risk × Selectable Trailing

drives exceptional growth across various market environments.