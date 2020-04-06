GOLD Apex AI

🎉 Release Sale – LIMITED OFFER: $89

(Regular price: $299 → Now 70%OFF)

GOLD APEX AI is a profit-optimized expert advisor
engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

To celebrate the release, it is available now for just $89.

Once the limited quota is reached,
the price will return to the regular $299.


GOLD APEX AI – Profit-Optimized Algorithm Designed for XAUUSD

========================================

GOLD APEX AI is a profit-focused Expert Advisor engineered to target
only the most favorable moments in Gold’s high-speed, high-volatility market.

From April to November 2025, it delivered a remarkably smooth upward equity curve,
with October showing exceptional performance at PF 2.39.

Its true power comes from the combination of:

  • Adaptive risk control

  • Compounding

  • Trend recognition

  • Volatility-responsive behavior

All fully automated inside a precision-built trading engine.

🚀 Key Features – Advanced Profit & Capital Management

✅ 1. Adaptive SL/TP (Market-Responsive Risk Control)

The EA automatically adjusts SL/TP based on real-time market conditions.

  • Strong trending or fast-moving markets → captures larger profit distances

  • Ranging markets → minimizes unnecessary losses

This adaptability drives a stable and consistent long-term equity curve.

✅ 2. Compounding Mode for Accelerated Growth

Lot size is automatically optimized according to account balance,
producing powerful growth speed that fixed-lot trading cannot achieve.

🛡 3. Optional Trailing Lock (AI-Assisted Profit Protection)

Users can freely switch trailing ON / OFF:

ON:

Prioritizes capital protection → ideal during volatile conditions

OFF:

Maximizes PF → ideal for long, clean trend runs

✔ Trend markets tend to yield higher PF with trailing OFF
✔ Volatile markets benefit from trailing ON for added safety

Choose the optimal profit style based on the market environment.

✅ 4. One-Position Control & Spread Monitoring

Eliminates over-trading by restricting execution to only the most favorable conditions.

📈 Backtest Results (April–November 2025)

(Screenshot ①)

  • Total Net Profit: 310,701 USD

  • Profit Factor: 1.58

  • Recovery Factor: 6.79

  • Max Drawdown: Approx. 21%

  • Trades: 236

A smooth, consistent upward curve that builds profit even with occasional losing phases.

🔥 October Performance – PF 2.39 

(Screenshot ②)

During active market phases, GOLD APEX AI unleashes its full profit-capturing potential.
PF 2.39 demonstrates the EA’s ability to capitalize on strong trend momentum.

🎯 Clean & Beginner-Friendly Input Settings

Only essential parameters are displayed.
All internal decision-making is fully automated by the AI engine.

🧩 Ideal For Traders Who Want:

  • A Gold-specialized EA designed for consistent earnings

  • Strong performance during trend markets

  • Efficient medium- to long-term account growth

  • Minimal wasted trades and precise execution

Recommended Environment

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN / Zero account

📌 Recommended Settings (XAUUSD M5)

  • RiskStopFactor: 1.8~3.1

  • RiskTargetFactor: 2.0~6.0

  • Trailing Lock: 1.8 / 1.0

  • Spread Limit: 200~500 points

  • Lots: 0.1〜3

  • Compounding: true 

  • Enabledynamiclocking:false

📝 Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Gold is highly volatile—proper risk management is essential

🚀 GOLD APEX AI – Choose When to Attack, Choose When to Protect

With selectable trailing modes,
you can shift between Profit-Max Mode and Safety Mode depending on market conditions.

The combined force of
Compounding × Adaptive Risk × Selectable Trailing
drives exceptional growth across various market environments.


Produtos recomendados
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Apolaki MT5
Jose Lagayan
Experts
Introducing the APOLAKI MT5: The Dynamic Grid Expert Advisor  *Set Files for EURUSD available on the Comments Section *RESULTS SHOWN HERE ARE NOT OVER OPTIMIZED UNLIKE OTHER BOTS THE IS FOR SALE! ONLY REALISTIC RESULTS! *The default settings of APOLAKI MT5 are optimized for EURUSD, based on rigorous back-testing over a 4-year period. For safe and effective operation, it's recommended to use the default settings with an account balance of at least $3,000 USD.  Dive into a world where technology
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Scalpie
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Apresentando o Scalpie, seu melhor companheiro de scalping no mundo do trading. Projetado para aproveitar o poder do Índice de Força Relativa (RSI), Scalpie é mais do que apenas um consultor especializado; é o seu aliado estratégico para navegar nos mercados com precisão e confiança. Feito sob medida para contas cobertas, o Scalpie incorpora mecanismos sofisticados de stop loss e takeprofit para proteger seus investimentos e, ao mesmo tempo, maximizar ganhos potenciais. Esteja você negociando
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com bloqueio dinâmico de posições. O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com a função de bloqueio dinâmico de posições, um consultor de negociação avançado que implementa uma estratégia de bloqueio de ordens bidirecional com crescimento gradual de posições e adaptação dinâmica ao mercado . Vantagens da fechadura redonda: Controle de risco por meio de bloqueio de posição, Crescimento dinâmico de volumes em áreas de tendência do mercado, Configurações de
GoldCruiseAI
Alexander Matthew Arcay-cachia
Experts
GoldCruiseAI – Premium AI-Enhanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor (MT5) PROFESSIONAL XAUUSD AUTOMATION – BUILT FOR CONSISTENCY & CAPITAL PRESERVATION GoldCruiseAI is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5 . The system is engineered around low-frequency, high-confidence trading , prioritising capital protection, drawdown control, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive trade volume. GoldCruiseAI has been validated using multi-y
Velrix for MT5
Esmaeil Rasouli Mohmmad Ali
Experts
Seu Companheiro Definitivo no Mercado Forex. Focado exclusivamente no par de negociação EURUSD , Velrix aproveita o poder de H1 , o intervalo ideal, para navegar pelas complexidades do mercado. Está meticulosamente projetado para iniciar negociação em range, mergulhando nas intricacies dos movimentos e padrões do mercado. Estratégia Velrix: embora não possamos compartilhar detalhes exatos, aqui estão os fundamentos: Velrix aproveita canais de preço, identificando limites de preço chave onde os m
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Gold Bazooka
Anas Puthiya Puthiya Veettil
Experts
Description: Automate your Gold trading with this efficient and easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD. This EA works exclusively on Gold & dynamically adapts trade entries with custom Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Key Features: Simple and robust logic tailored for XAUUSD trading Fully automated trade entries and exits based on market conditions Adjustable lot size input for flexible risk management Designed to work with only Gold Minimal resource consumption and easy to
Advanced MACD Lite MT5
Radek Reznicek
Experts
Advanced MACD Lite  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Advanced MACD Lite is EA based on Advanced MACD dedicated to  less experienced users  in forex trading. Only settings required by user is selection of Trading mode, size of lot to trade and unique magic number for each chart. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slipp
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
Nova CCI Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike. Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Desenvolvido com o suporte de ferramentas avançadas de Inteligência Artificial, o EURUSD London Breakout Pro entrega um código limpo e eficiente, otimizado para velocidade e estabilidade. Este Expert Advisor aplica uma estrutura de gestão de risco em nível institucional e evita estratégias de alto risco, como martingale, grid averaging ou hedging não controlado. Projetado para traders que exigem precisão e segurança, o sistema combina um conceito comprovado de rompime
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Experts
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Ussr Fris
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to you an advisor and an indicator in one project. The advisor settings are displayed on the screens presented in the market. You choose the basic design principle yourself. The first thing you should do is set a specific price at which the advisor will start calculating and drawing the trading zone, the range is also set by you. The advisor trades on the principle of breaking out the previous or future zone.
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Applied RSI MA
Joseph Waititu Mwangi
Experts
Applied RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It is important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. All the best.
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
Este Expert Advisor (EA) foi desenvolvido para operar o índice DE40 (frequentemente rotulado como DAX, GER40, etc., dependendo do corretor). O EA identifica automaticamente oportunidades de negociação e gerencia posições com uma abordagem orientada ao risco, oferecendo dois modos de operação : Conservador – Uma abordagem mais lenta e estável. Agressivo – Uma estratégia mais rápida projetada para aproveitar grandes movimentos do mercado (com maior risco). Esta estratégia seleciona suas posições e
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
Gold Scalper Signal Pro
Yusuke Matsuya
Indicadores
Preço especial de lançamento: apenas $30! Preço regular $39 → agora disponível por $30 (tempo limitado) . O preço voltará ao normal assim que forem recebidas as primeiras avaliações de compradores. Gold Scalper Signal Pro — Indicador Profissional para Ouro Gold Scalper Signal Pro é um indicador profissional de alta precisão projetado exclusivamente para o Ouro (XAUUSD) e para scalping . Fornece sinais de compra/venda em tempo real que permitem capturar o início das tendências enquanto mi
US30 Scalper Signal Pro
Yusuke Matsuya
Indicadores
US30 Scalper Signal Pro — Scalping Signal Exclusive for Dow Jones 30 US30 Scalper Signal Pro is a high-precision indicator designed exclusively for M1 scalping on the Dow Jones 30 index (US30 / DJ30) . It captures trend breakouts in real time, eliminates market noise, and supports consistent trading decisions with accuracy and speed. Key Features US30-Optimized Logic – Tailored to the unique price movements of the index Enhanced Initial Trend Capture – Optimized for 1-minute scalping
NAS100 Scalper Signal Pro
Yusuke Matsuya
Indicadores
期間限定 無料ダウンロード NAS100 Scalper Signal Pro は、NASDAQ100専用に開発されたプロ仕様のスキャルピングインジケーターです。 シンプルな矢印サインに加え、 高精度フィルターを内蔵 することでノイズを軽減し、実戦向きのサインを実現しました。 主な特徴 M1・M5足に最適化 チャート上に矢印サインを表示 高精度フィルター搭載 （だまし削減・精度向上） アラート通知対応（ポップアップ / サウンド / プッシュ / メール） 複雑な設定は不要、導入後すぐに使用可能 スキャルピングから短期デイトレードまで対応 「シンプル × 高精度」 NAS100特化だからこそ可能になったシグナル精度を体感してください。 補足：レンジ相場ではシグナルが多く出る場合がありますが、爆発的なトレンド初動を逃さないための設計です。
GER40 Scalper Signal Pro
Yusuke Matsuya
Indicadores
GER40 Scalper Signal Pro — Professional Scalping Indicator for DAX40 (GER40 / DE40) GER40 Scalper Signal Pro is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for scalping the German stock index. It captures explosive moves during the European session in real time while minimizing noise, providing intuitive and reliable trade signals for both scalpers and intraday traders. Key Features Optimized for GER40 / DAX40 characteristics Early trend detection for M1 scalping Clear arrow si
GOLD Trap Hunter Pro
Yusuke Matsuya
Indicadores
GOLD Trap Hunter Pro — High-Precision Liquidity Trap Detection Indicator GOLD Trap Hunter Pro is a next-generation reversal detection indicator designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders. It visualizes market “over-extension” and “reversal signals” in real-time through an integrated high-precision filter system. Key Features Liquidity Trap Detection — Identifies fake breakouts and stop-hunts by institutional flows Dual-Stage Signals (Temp + Confirmed) — Clearly separates early mome
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
GOLD Prime Edge PRO
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GOLD PRIME EDGE PRO — Precision. Confidence. Profit. Built for GOLD traders who demand results. Overview GOLD PRIME EDGE PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) traders who seek both precision and consistency . It captures the strongest market momentum with controlled risk and professional-grade execution. Unlike random scalpers, this system focuses on long-term stability and real profitability . Recommended timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart) Perfect for both
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário