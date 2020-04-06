GOLD Apex AI
GOLD APEX AI is a profit-optimized expert advisor
engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).
GOLD APEX AI – Profit-Optimized Algorithm Designed for XAUUSD
GOLD APEX AI is a profit-focused Expert Advisor engineered to target
only the most favorable moments in Gold’s high-speed, high-volatility market.
From April to November 2025, it delivered a remarkably smooth upward equity curve,
with October showing exceptional performance at PF 2.39.
Its true power comes from the combination of:
Adaptive risk control
Compounding
Trend recognition
Volatility-responsive behavior
All fully automated inside a precision-built trading engine.🚀 Key Features – Advanced Profit & Capital Management
✅ 1. Adaptive SL/TP (Market-Responsive Risk Control)
The EA automatically adjusts SL/TP based on real-time market conditions.
Strong trending or fast-moving markets → captures larger profit distances
Ranging markets → minimizes unnecessary losses
This adaptability drives a stable and consistent long-term equity curve.
✅ 2. Compounding Mode for Accelerated Growth
Lot size is automatically optimized according to account balance,
producing powerful growth speed that fixed-lot trading cannot achieve.
🛡 3. Optional Trailing Lock (AI-Assisted Profit Protection)
Users can freely switch trailing ON / OFF:
ON:
Prioritizes capital protection → ideal during volatile conditions
OFF:
Maximizes PF → ideal for long, clean trend runs
✔ Trend markets tend to yield higher PF with trailing OFF
✔ Volatile markets benefit from trailing ON for added safety
Choose the optimal profit style based on the market environment.
✅ 4. One-Position Control & Spread Monitoring
Eliminates over-trading by restricting execution to only the most favorable conditions.📈 Backtest Results (April–November 2025)
Total Net Profit: 310,701 USD
Profit Factor: 1.58
Recovery Factor: 6.79
Max Drawdown: Approx. 21%
Trades: 236
A smooth, consistent upward curve that builds profit even with occasional losing phases.🔥 October Performance – PF 2.39
During active market phases, GOLD APEX AI unleashes its full profit-capturing potential.
PF 2.39 demonstrates the EA’s ability to capitalize on strong trend momentum.
Only essential parameters are displayed.
All internal decision-making is fully automated by the AI engine.
A Gold-specialized EA designed for consistent earnings
Strong performance during trend markets
Efficient medium- to long-term account growth
Minimal wasted trades and precise execution
Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Account Type: Low-spread ECN / Zero account
📌 Recommended Settings (XAUUSD M5)
RiskStopFactor: 1.8~3.1
RiskTargetFactor: 2.0~6.0
Trailing Lock: 1.8 / 1.0
Spread Limit: 200~500 points
Lots: 0.1〜3
Compounding: true
Enabledynamiclocking:false
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Gold is highly volatile—proper risk management is essential
With selectable trailing modes,
you can shift between Profit-Max Mode and Safety Mode depending on market conditions.
The combined force of
Compounding × Adaptive Risk × Selectable Trailing
drives exceptional growth across various market environments.