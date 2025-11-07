1. Indicator Purpose and Inputs

Overview

The Linear Regression Forecaster is an advanced analytical indicator designed to perform comprehensive trend evaluation and short-term price forecasting using the Linear Regression (LR) statistical method.

It is optimized for the Weekly (W1) timeframe and combines both long-term trend analysis and short-term rolling trend dynamics to generate reliable weekly forecasts.

The indicator operates using two distinct timeframes:

Long-Term Period (e.g., 52 weeks): defines the main regression channel and overall market bias.

Short-Term Rolling Window (default 5 weeks): evaluates the ongoing trend’s persistence and duration.

Key Input Parameters

Input Variable Default Value Description / Purpose Main LR Lookback Period 52 weeks Defines the number of weekly bars used for the main linear regression line. A 52-week window corresponds to approximately one year of market data, providing a stable, long-term view of the trend. Recommended Alternative Lookbacks — • Short-Term Trend: 13 Weeks → represents one fiscal quarter (3 months). Highly responsive to recent momentum and suitable for forecasting the upcoming week.

• Medium-Term Trend: 26 Weeks → approximately six months. Produces a smoother, more reliable trend line less affected by short-term fluctuations.

Tip: Use 13 weeks when your focus is immediate trend sensitivity and 1-week ahead forecasting. Bars to Forecast 1 Number of future bars (weeks) for which the regression line is extrapolated. A value of 1 projects next week’s expected price. Standard Deviation Multiplier 2.0 Sets the width of the upper and lower channel bands. A value of 2.0 implies that approximately 95% of historical price activity is captured within the channel. Rolling Window (for short-term slope) 5 weeks Defines the rolling window size used to calculate short-term slopes and assess the current trend’s persistence. This rolling recalculation adapts weekly as new data arrives. Fixed Historical Period (for averages) 52 weeks Defines the total lookback window used for computing average and maximum durations of past uptrends and downtrends, based on the short-term rolling slope logic.

2. Trend Analysis Panel Explanation

The indicator displays an on-chart Trend Analysis Panel, summarizing key insights derived from both the long-term regression and short-term rolling slope computations.

Label Explanation W1 Trend Analysis (LR Period N=52) Header confirming analysis on the Weekly timeframe using 52 bars of regression data. Long-Term LR Trend: UPTREND / DOWNTREND Indicates the overall direction of the 52-week regression line, derived from the sign of its slope (β). Duration of Current Slope Trend (5-Week Rolling Window): 10 Weeks Displays the number of consecutive weeks where the 5-week rolling slope maintained the same direction (up or down), indicating short-term trend strength. LR Channel Extrapolated 1 Week Forward Confirms that the regression line has been extended one bar into the future based on the Bars to Forecast input. Price Now: [Current Close Price] Displays the most recent weekly closing price. Simulated Price Forecast (Mid-Line Endpoint): [Forecast Price] Shows the projected price at the central regression line, extrapolated Bars to Forecast (e.g., 1 week) ahead. Formula: y = α + βx. Average Uptrend/Downtrend Duration: The mean duration (in weeks) of uptrend and downtrend periods observed over the last 52 weeks, calculated via the short-term 5-week rolling slope method. Max Uptrend/Downtrend Duration: The longest continuous uptrend/downtrend duration detected within the same 52-week historical window.

3. Slope and Forecast Calculation Logic

The indicator employs the Least Squares Method to determine the best-fit regression line for the selected period.

However, to identify trend persistence, it uses a rolling window slope analysis rather than a single long-term slope.

Rolling Slope Logic

Identify Current Trend Direction Compute the regression slope for the most recent 5-week rolling window .

Determine if the slope is positive (uptrend) or negative (downtrend). Iterative Backward Check Move one bar backward at a time, recalculating the 5-week rolling slope for each window.

Continue until a slope is found that reverses direction relative to the current slope. Stop Condition When the direction of the rolling slope changes (from up to down or vice versa), the counting process stops. Final Computation The number of consecutive matching slope directions is returned as Trend_Duration_Weeks .

This represents the length of the current unbroken short-term trend (momentum duration).

Summary