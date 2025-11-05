Optimus Prime Gold

OPTIMUS PRIME - Professional Gold Trading System with Real-Time Economic Calendar Protection


Transform Your Gold Trading with Military-Grade Precision


OPTIMUS PRIME is a complete trading ecosystem combining cutting-edge technical analysis with real-time economic calendar protection. Built for serious traders who demand both performance and safety.


KEY FEATURES


Battle-Tested Strategy

- Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis (M5 + M30) ensures trades only with strongest market momentum

- Smart Engulfing Pattern Detection catches high-probability reversals at optimal entry points

- RSI Momentum Filter prevents overextended entries

- MA Confluence System (20/50/200 EMA) identifies institutional support/resistance zones

- Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit protects capital while maximizing gains


Real-Time News Shield

Unlike other EAs that trade blindly through news:

- Live MQL5 Economic Calendar Integration - Built-in calendar analysis

- Impact Level Recognition - Distinguishes between High, Medium, and Low impact events

- Automated Trading Pause - Stops trading 30-60 minutes before major news releases

- Smart Resume System - Automatically restarts when volatility normalizes

- Visual News Display - See upcoming events directly on your chart


Professional Visual Interface

- Optimus Prime Themed Design - Sleek, professional aesthetic

- Real-Time Status Dashboard - Broker, spread, balance, equity, lot size at a glance

- Dynamic Color-Coded Alerts - Green (ready), Gold (trading), Orange (waiting), Red (news alert)

- Live News Feed - Upcoming high-impact events displayed on screen

- Zero Overlap Layout - Crystal clear, professional presentation


Military-Grade Risk Management

- Percentage-Based Position Sizing - Automatically adjusts lot size to risk tolerance

- Margin Safety Checks - Ensures sufficient margin before placing trades

- 30% Drawdown Protection - Emergency brake to preserve capital

- Max Trades Per Day Limiter - Prevents over-trading

- Spread Protection - Won't trade during poor market conditions

- Volume Limit Compliance - Respects broker's maximum lot size


PREMIUM FEATURES


Intelligent Automation

- Fully Automated Trading (Set & Forget)

- Works 24/7 on VPS

- No Manual Intervention Required

- Handles All Entry, Exit, and Risk Management

- Built-in News Calendar Protection


Advanced Technical Engine

- 3-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

- Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Pattern Recognition

- 3-Layer Moving Average System

- RSI Overbought/Oversold Filter

- Distance-Based MA Rejection Zones


Fully Customizable

- Adjustable Risk (1-50%)

- Configurable SL/TP

- Trading Hours Control

- News Filter Customization

- Currency Pair Filtering

- Visual Display On/Off


PERFECT FOR


Serious Traders - Professional-grade automation with reliable news protection

Prop Firm Traders - Pass challenges with controlled risk and consistency requirements

Portfolio Managers - Manage multiple accounts with institutional-grade risk controls

Learning Traders - Study profitable strategy logic and proper risk management


PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS


Strategy Profile

- Type: Trend Following + Pattern Recognition

- Timeframe: M1 execution, M5/M30 confirmation

- Win Rate: Designed for 55-65% (quality over quantity)

- Risk/Reward: 1:1 minimum, can improve to 2:1+

- Trade Frequency: 2-10 trades/week (market dependent)


Optimized For

- Gold (XAUUSD) - Primary instrument

- DJ30 (US30) - Also compatible

- Other Indices - Adaptable with parameter tuning


System Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 build 3000+

- Windows 10/11 or VPS (Linux VPS supported)

- Minimum 1GB RAM, Recommended 2GB+

- Stable internet connection

- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation


EASY SETUP (Under 5 Minutes)


Step 1: Install EA

Copy EA to Experts folder and compile


Step 2: Configure Settings

- Risk: 2-5% (recommended)

- SL/TP: 2800/3500 pips (Gold optimized)

- News Filter: Enabled

- Trading Hours: Your preference


Step 3: Activate & Monitor

- Attach to Gold M1 chart

- Enable AutoTrading

- Watch status dashboard

- Let OPTIMUS PRIME protect your capital


INPUT PARAMETERS


Trade Direction

- AllowBuyOrders (bool, default: true) - Enable/disable BUY trades

- AllowSellOrders (bool, default: true) - Enable/disable SELL trades


Trading Parameters

- RiskPercent (double, default: 5.0, range: 0.5-50.0) - Risk percentage per trade

- StopLossPips (int, default: 2800) - Stop loss in pips

- TakeProfitPips (int, default: 3500) - Take profit in pips

- MagicNumber (int, default: 7755) - Unique identifier

- MA200AvoidPips (double, default: 30.0) - Minimum distance from MA200

- MaxTradesPerDay (int, default: 999) - Maximum daily trades (999 = unlimited)

- TradingHourStart (int, default: 0) - Trading start hour

- TradingHourEnd (int, default: 24) - Trading end hour (24 = all day)

- BlockStartHour (int, default: 25) - Block period start (25 = disabled)

- BlockEndHour (int, default: 25) - Block period end (25 = disabled)

- FixedLotSize (double, default: 0.2) - Fixed lot size

- MaxSpreadPips (double, default: 20.0) - Maximum allowed spread

- TrailingStartPips (int, default: 1400) - Profit to start trailing (currently disabled)

- TrailingStopPips (int, default: 700) - Trailing stop distance (currently disabled)

- UseFixedLot (bool, default: false) - Use fixed lot instead of risk percentage


MQL5 Economic Calendar News Filter

- UseNewsFilter (bool, default: true) - Enable news filter

- MinutesBeforeNews (int, default: 30) - Stop trading X minutes before news

- MinutesAfterNews (int, default: 30) - Resume trading X minutes after news

- FilterHighImpact (bool, default: true) - Filter high-impact news

- FilterMediumImpact (bool, default: true) - Filter medium-impact news

- FilterLowImpact (bool, default: false) - Filter low-impact news

- FilterCurrencies (string, default: "USD,EUR,GBP") - Currencies to monitor


Visual Display

- ShowVisuals (bool, default: true) - Show visual dashboard

- StartX (int, default: 12) - Horizontal position

- StartY (int, default: 30) - Vertical position

- LineGap (int, default: 28) - Line spacing in pixels

- HeaderFontSize (int, default: 12) - Header font size

- TextFontSize (int, default: 10) - Text font size


Indicator Settings

- MA1_Period (int, default: 20) - Fast EMA period

- MA2_Period (int, default: 50) - Medium EMA period

- MA3_Period (int, default: 200) - Slow EMA period

- RSI_Period (int, default: 14) - RSI calculation period


STRATEGY EXPLANATION


Entry Conditions for BUY

1. Price above MA200 on M5 and M30

2. MA20 > MA50 > MA200 on M5 and M30

3. Bullish engulfing pattern on M1

4. RSI < 50 (not overbought)

5. Price near MA20 or MA50 (within 100 pips)

6. Not in news time window

7. Spread acceptable


Entry Conditions for SELL

1. Price below MA200 on M5 and M30

2. MA20 < MA50 < MA200 on M5 and M30

3. Bearish engulfing pattern on M1

4. RSI > 50 (not oversold)

5. Price near MA20 or MA50 (within 100 pips)

6. Not in news time window

7. Spread acceptable


Exit Conditions

- Take Profit hit (3500 pips)

- Stop Loss hit (2800 pips)

- Drawdown protection triggered (30% equity loss)


Risk Management

- Position size calculated based on account balance and risk percentage

- Stop loss distance ensures consistent risk per trade

- Daily trade limit prevents overtrading

- News filter prevents volatile market exposure

- Margin checks ensure sufficient funds before trading

- Volume limits respected automatically


RECOMMENDED SETTINGS


For Small Accounts ($1,000-$2,500)

- RiskPercent: 2-3%

- UseFixedLot: false

- MaxTradesPerDay: 5


For Medium Accounts ($2,500-$10,000)

- RiskPercent: 3-5%

- UseFixedLot: false

- MaxTradesPerDay: 10


For Large Accounts ($10,000+)

- RiskPercent: 5-10%

- UseFixedLot: false (or fixed 0.1-0.5)

- MaxTradesPerDay: 999 (unlimited)


News Filter Configuration


Conservative (Safest)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: true

- FilterLowImpact: true

- MinutesBeforeNews: 60

- MinutesAfterNews: 60


Balanced (Recommended)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: true

- FilterLowImpact: false

- MinutesBeforeNews: 30

- MinutesAfterNews: 30


Aggressive (More Trading)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: false

- FilterLowImpact: false

- MinutesBeforeNews: 15

- MinutesAfterNews: 15


KEY NEWS EVENTS FOR GOLD


HIGH IMPACT (Always Filter)

- Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

- FOMC Interest Rate Decision

- FOMC Statement & Press Conference

- CPI (Consumer Price Index)

- GDP Reports

- Unemployment Rate

- Retail Sales

- ECB Interest Rate Decision

- BOE Interest Rate Decision


MEDIUM IMPACT (Consider Filtering)

- ISM Manufacturing/Services PMI

- Core CPI

- PPI (Producer Price Index)

- Jobless Claims

- Fed Speakers

- Economic Sentiment


LOW IMPACT (Usually Safe)

- Building Permits

- Housing Data

- Minor PMIs

- Consumer Confidence


TIPS FOR SUCCESS


1. Start Conservative - Use 2-3% risk until you understand the EA

2. Test on Demo First - Run for at least 1-2 weeks on demo account

3. Monitor News - Even with filter, be aware of major events

4. VPS Recommended - Ensures 24/7 operation without interruptions

5. Check Spread - Some brokers have high spreads during certain hours

6. Don't Interfere - Let the EA work, manual intervention often hurts performance

7. Regular Updates - Keep EA updated to latest version

8. Backup Settings - Save your optimized parameters

9. Multiple Pairs - Test on other pairs but optimize settings separately

10. Community - Join user forums to share experiences and tips


WHAT'S INCLUDED


- Fully Coded EA (.ex5)

- Optimized for Gold trading

- Real-time economic calendar integration

- Professional visual dashboard

- Comprehensive risk management

- News event protection

- Multiple timeframe analysis

- Pattern recognition system

- Automatic position sizing

- Margin safety checks

- Volume limit compliance

- Spread protection

- Drawdown protection

- Trading hours control

- Customizable parameters


SUPPORT


Professional support available for all users. For questions about setup, optimization, or usage, please contact through MQL5 messaging system.


DISCLAIMER


Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed. This EA is provided for educational purposes. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose.


VERSION HISTORY


v6.0 (Current) - November 2025

- MQL5 Economic Calendar integration

- Real-time news filtering

- Impact level detection (High/Medium/Low)

- Automated trading pause during news

- Visual news feed on chart

- Enhanced professional dashboard

- Improved risk management system

- Margin safety checks

- Volume limit compliance

- Optimized logging for efficiency


"Till All Are One" - Professional Trading Made Simple

Recommended products
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilities
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
SpeedTrder
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
SpeedTrader SpeedTrader    is a premier automated trading advisor engineered to optimize your trading strategy in the high-velocity financial markets. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, SpeedTrader automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable speed and precision. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure to
Wave Seeker
Gilbert Angoya Musakala
Experts
CAUTION: Wave Seeker operates optimally only on live market data. Due to its highly advanced integration with real-time APIs and AI-driven logic, traditional strategy testing may not accurately represent its real-world functionality or results. Introducing Wave Seeker — The Pinnacle of Intelligent Market Insight Step into a new frontier of trading innovation with Wave Seeker , a groundbreaking expert advisor engineered with precision, driven by deep-market understanding, and tailored for serious
AI Algo
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD) . It combines machine logic , adaptive risk management , and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic Precision entr
Trigger Zone EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
Experts
Trigger Zone Elite EA – Dynamic Trading with Advanced Risk Management Unleash the power of breakout trading with Trigger Zone Elite EA – a fully automated solution for MetaTrader 5, designed to combine discipline, consistency, and capital protection . This EA identifies breakout levels of the specified period’s highs and lows , applies robust trend filters , and manages each trade with a customizable adaptive trailing stop and advanced risk control features . Whether for manual trading or prop
CSP eurusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
Experts
CSP Strategy. This Candlestick Pattern base as the name indicates on  a certain type of pattern on candles (best performance on 1H timeframe).The backtest and optimization was perform on external historical data for this reason a backtest done on meta trader5 will not show the same good results, nevertheless besides the backtest, we have perform a real test for 1 weekfrom the 2023.03.27 to the 2023.0330 the results are exposed on the provided images. Hints to improve this (and most) strategies.
Partial N Trail EA
Vitor Salvador
Utilities
Hello  Partial N Trail Ea exists to make your trader life easier.  How? Well.. With this ea you can be sure that your positions are safe when you´re away or doing something else! Features: 1) -Activate/Deactivate Partial Close  -Partial Close at X Pips -% to be closed 2) - Activate/Deactivate SL to Break even  -Break even start  -Break even Profit 3) -Activate/Deactivate Trailing Stop -Trailing Start -Trailing Distance 4)  Auto place TP at x pips Auto place SL at x pips above/below last closed c
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Sniper Entry Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
SNIPER ENTRY PROP EA Professional Grade Market Execution System Advanced Trading Automation Built for Precision & Institutional Discipline System Overview SNIPER ENTRY PROP is a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand institutional-level market analysis combined with military-grade risk management. Designed for Forex pairs, metals, and high-liquidity instruments, this system transforms complex technical patterns into aut
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible! Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more. No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how,
CobWeb Ultimate Pro MT5
Abubakar Abu Saidu
Experts
Introducing CobWeb Ultimate Pro: The Most Advanced and Comprehensive Expert Advisor for Decade-Long Trading. Description: CobWeb Ultimate Pro is a culmination of over 10 years of expert advisor development and extensive trading experience. This cutting-edge EA combines more than 10 strategies, each meticulously designed and optimized. With an array of sophisticated trading techniques and analysis methodologies, CobWeb Ultimate Pro provides traders with an unparalleled advantage in the dynamic fo
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
5-Star Rated Expert Advisor — FundPass Pro Introducing FundPass Pro: The Ultimate Plug-and-Play AI Trading Solution for All Traders and Prop Firm Challenges ️ Important Notice : To ensure compatibility with all account types , including proprietary firm accounts and standard personal accounts, the "Prop Firm Mode" in the user input must be enabled . Failing to activate this feature may cause the EA to operate in ways that are non-compliant with prop firm rules . Overview: FundPass Pro is
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA 1
Happy Mashabela
Experts
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA
Happy Mashabela
Experts
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
The Ultimate Robot for Prop Firm & Retail Traders (US30, NAS100, US500) - A  simple subscription of $34/month. Tired of missing profitable moves on major indices? Struggling with prop firm drawdown rules? Let a professional tool do the heavy lifting. Indices Pulse is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, meticulously engineered to conquer the volatility of global indices. It's not just another EA; it's your disciplined, 24/5 trading partner designed for one purpose: to ex
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Vikopo Combo Diamond MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Experts
Dear traders and investors, Introducing    Vikopo Combo Diamond MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115387 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a
Nikey
Nikolay Bogomarov
Experts
Nikey advisor is created on the scalping hedging strategy and the AI ​​mathematical model Recommended parameters: 1- lot 0.01 for every 2000 deposit (you can start with 1000) 2- take profit in points not less than 30 + commission + swap 3- timeframe 5 min 4- ideally the advisor should work 24/5 5- the advisor closes all open orders on December 25th of each year and starts trading on January 10th of each year opens many orders do not be afraid! everything is going well! successful tradin
British Fakeout
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Not Profitable, i couldnt a find good optimisation, you can try -Recommended Time Frame: 4H -Currency: GBPUSD -for 1000 USD is 0.02 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 BUT YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR OWN RISK SETTINGS You can test using it in other tim
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.33 (6)
Experts
All our signals are now available on myfxbook:  click here   Prometheus signal: Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
Experts
Propfirm Challenge Helper This Expert Advisor has already funded an account The algorithm is based on a price and action structure, more specifically delimitations of supports and resistances. When presenting a specific pattern in the beginnings of the sessions of NY or JPN with it, it is positioned with a reward risk of 1:7 thus managing to capitalize on the beginnings of the trend. Specific Considerations Check which funding account provider allows you to use EA ONLY USE IN USD JPY - Time
Buyers of this product also purchase
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
About APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) is an Expert Advisor built on a mean reversion concept. It is designed to detect extended market movements and respond with counter-trend logic under specific predefined conditions. The system includes built-in risk controls such as optional daily loss limits and configurable exit mechanisms. Users can adjust parameters based on account size, trading environment, or evaluation criteria. APE has been tested extensively on historical data to asse
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Gold Submarine
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
Experts
Gold Submarine V1.0: A Robust and Reliable Trading Companion Thank you for choosing to explore the   Gold Submarine V1.0 Expert Advisor (EA)   for trading Gold (XAUUSD). We're excited to offer this tool to the community and believe in its potential to assist your trading journey. Robustness in the Gold Market The Gold Submarine V1.0 is designed for the high-volatility, high-liquidity environment of the   XAUUSD   market. Gold's unique role as a safe-haven asset means it often exhibits strong, cl
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL ALGO PRO — MT5 Expert Advisor Overview Crystal Algo Pro is an institution-grade , AI-assisted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , major Forex pairs, and selected crypto instruments (broker permitting). It integrates advanced algorithmic recovery —far beyond traditional martingale—deploying dynamic layering, volatility-based filters, and logic-based exit management. The system only triggers recovery when market conditions are favorable , automatically ceasing all positions in controlled profit
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - The High-Precision Automated Trading Robot!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD What's New in Version 3.0? After months of development and rigorous testing, we present the most advanced and reliable version of Scalper EA Pro! With new intelligent filters, improved risk management, and more precise entries, this EA is designed to operate in markets with maximum efficiency. Key Updates: Adjustable Trend Filter Now with customizable EMAs (default 21/50) to identify only the best t
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Experts
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
Experts
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Filter:
Corneanu c
21
Corneanu c 2025.11.11 18:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review