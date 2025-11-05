Optimus Prime Gold

OPTIMUS PRIME - Professional Gold Trading System with Real-Time Economic Calendar Protection


Transform Your Gold Trading with Military-Grade Precision


OPTIMUS PRIME is a complete trading ecosystem combining cutting-edge technical analysis with real-time economic calendar protection. Built for serious traders who demand both performance and safety.


KEY FEATURES


Battle-Tested Strategy

- Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis (M5 + M30) ensures trades only with strongest market momentum

- Smart Engulfing Pattern Detection catches high-probability reversals at optimal entry points

- RSI Momentum Filter prevents overextended entries

- MA Confluence System (20/50/200 EMA) identifies institutional support/resistance zones

- Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit protects capital while maximizing gains


Real-Time News Shield

Unlike other EAs that trade blindly through news:

- Live MQL5 Economic Calendar Integration - Built-in calendar analysis

- Impact Level Recognition - Distinguishes between High, Medium, and Low impact events

- Automated Trading Pause - Stops trading 30-60 minutes before major news releases

- Smart Resume System - Automatically restarts when volatility normalizes

- Visual News Display - See upcoming events directly on your chart


Professional Visual Interface

- Optimus Prime Themed Design - Sleek, professional aesthetic

- Real-Time Status Dashboard - Broker, spread, balance, equity, lot size at a glance

- Dynamic Color-Coded Alerts - Green (ready), Gold (trading), Orange (waiting), Red (news alert)

- Live News Feed - Upcoming high-impact events displayed on screen

- Zero Overlap Layout - Crystal clear, professional presentation


Military-Grade Risk Management

- Percentage-Based Position Sizing - Automatically adjusts lot size to risk tolerance

- Margin Safety Checks - Ensures sufficient margin before placing trades

- 30% Drawdown Protection - Emergency brake to preserve capital

- Max Trades Per Day Limiter - Prevents over-trading

- Spread Protection - Won't trade during poor market conditions

- Volume Limit Compliance - Respects broker's maximum lot size


PREMIUM FEATURES


Intelligent Automation

- Fully Automated Trading (Set & Forget)

- Works 24/7 on VPS

- No Manual Intervention Required

- Handles All Entry, Exit, and Risk Management

- Built-in News Calendar Protection


Advanced Technical Engine

- 3-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

- Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Pattern Recognition

- 3-Layer Moving Average System

- RSI Overbought/Oversold Filter

- Distance-Based MA Rejection Zones


Fully Customizable

- Adjustable Risk (1-50%)

- Configurable SL/TP

- Trading Hours Control

- News Filter Customization

- Currency Pair Filtering

- Visual Display On/Off


PERFECT FOR


Serious Traders - Professional-grade automation with reliable news protection

Prop Firm Traders - Pass challenges with controlled risk and consistency requirements

Portfolio Managers - Manage multiple accounts with institutional-grade risk controls

Learning Traders - Study profitable strategy logic and proper risk management


PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS


Strategy Profile

- Type: Trend Following + Pattern Recognition

- Timeframe: M1 execution, M5/M30 confirmation

- Win Rate: Designed for 55-65% (quality over quantity)

- Risk/Reward: 1:1 minimum, can improve to 2:1+

- Trade Frequency: 2-10 trades/week (market dependent)


Optimized For

- Gold (XAUUSD) - Primary instrument

- DJ30 (US30) - Also compatible

- Other Indices - Adaptable with parameter tuning


System Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 build 3000+

- Windows 10/11 or VPS (Linux VPS supported)

- Minimum 1GB RAM, Recommended 2GB+

- Stable internet connection

- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation


EASY SETUP (Under 5 Minutes)


Step 1: Install EA

Copy EA to Experts folder and compile


Step 2: Configure Settings

- Risk: 2-5% (recommended)

- SL/TP: 2800/3500 pips (Gold optimized)

- News Filter: Enabled

- Trading Hours: Your preference


Step 3: Activate & Monitor

- Attach to Gold M1 chart

- Enable AutoTrading

- Watch status dashboard

- Let OPTIMUS PRIME protect your capital


INPUT PARAMETERS


Trade Direction

- AllowBuyOrders (bool, default: true) - Enable/disable BUY trades

- AllowSellOrders (bool, default: true) - Enable/disable SELL trades


Trading Parameters

- RiskPercent (double, default: 5.0, range: 0.5-50.0) - Risk percentage per trade

- StopLossPips (int, default: 2800) - Stop loss in pips

- TakeProfitPips (int, default: 3500) - Take profit in pips

- MagicNumber (int, default: 7755) - Unique identifier

- MA200AvoidPips (double, default: 30.0) - Minimum distance from MA200

- MaxTradesPerDay (int, default: 999) - Maximum daily trades (999 = unlimited)

- TradingHourStart (int, default: 0) - Trading start hour

- TradingHourEnd (int, default: 24) - Trading end hour (24 = all day)

- BlockStartHour (int, default: 25) - Block period start (25 = disabled)

- BlockEndHour (int, default: 25) - Block period end (25 = disabled)

- FixedLotSize (double, default: 0.2) - Fixed lot size

- MaxSpreadPips (double, default: 20.0) - Maximum allowed spread

- TrailingStartPips (int, default: 1400) - Profit to start trailing (currently disabled)

- TrailingStopPips (int, default: 700) - Trailing stop distance (currently disabled)

- UseFixedLot (bool, default: false) - Use fixed lot instead of risk percentage


MQL5 Economic Calendar News Filter

- UseNewsFilter (bool, default: true) - Enable news filter

- MinutesBeforeNews (int, default: 30) - Stop trading X minutes before news

- MinutesAfterNews (int, default: 30) - Resume trading X minutes after news

- FilterHighImpact (bool, default: true) - Filter high-impact news

- FilterMediumImpact (bool, default: true) - Filter medium-impact news

- FilterLowImpact (bool, default: false) - Filter low-impact news

- FilterCurrencies (string, default: "USD,EUR,GBP") - Currencies to monitor


Visual Display

- ShowVisuals (bool, default: true) - Show visual dashboard

- StartX (int, default: 12) - Horizontal position

- StartY (int, default: 30) - Vertical position

- LineGap (int, default: 28) - Line spacing in pixels

- HeaderFontSize (int, default: 12) - Header font size

- TextFontSize (int, default: 10) - Text font size


Indicator Settings

- MA1_Period (int, default: 20) - Fast EMA period

- MA2_Period (int, default: 50) - Medium EMA period

- MA3_Period (int, default: 200) - Slow EMA period

- RSI_Period (int, default: 14) - RSI calculation period


STRATEGY EXPLANATION


Entry Conditions for BUY

1. Price above MA200 on M5 and M30

2. MA20 > MA50 > MA200 on M5 and M30

3. Bullish engulfing pattern on M1

4. RSI < 50 (not overbought)

5. Price near MA20 or MA50 (within 100 pips)

6. Not in news time window

7. Spread acceptable


Entry Conditions for SELL

1. Price below MA200 on M5 and M30

2. MA20 < MA50 < MA200 on M5 and M30

3. Bearish engulfing pattern on M1

4. RSI > 50 (not oversold)

5. Price near MA20 or MA50 (within 100 pips)

6. Not in news time window

7. Spread acceptable


Exit Conditions

- Take Profit hit (3500 pips)

- Stop Loss hit (2800 pips)

- Drawdown protection triggered (30% equity loss)


Risk Management

- Position size calculated based on account balance and risk percentage

- Stop loss distance ensures consistent risk per trade

- Daily trade limit prevents overtrading

- News filter prevents volatile market exposure

- Margin checks ensure sufficient funds before trading

- Volume limits respected automatically


RECOMMENDED SETTINGS


For Small Accounts ($1,000-$2,500)

- RiskPercent: 2-3%

- UseFixedLot: false

- MaxTradesPerDay: 5


For Medium Accounts ($2,500-$10,000)

- RiskPercent: 3-5%

- UseFixedLot: false

- MaxTradesPerDay: 10


For Large Accounts ($10,000+)

- RiskPercent: 5-10%

- UseFixedLot: false (or fixed 0.1-0.5)

- MaxTradesPerDay: 999 (unlimited)


News Filter Configuration


Conservative (Safest)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: true

- FilterLowImpact: true

- MinutesBeforeNews: 60

- MinutesAfterNews: 60


Balanced (Recommended)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: true

- FilterLowImpact: false

- MinutesBeforeNews: 30

- MinutesAfterNews: 30


Aggressive (More Trading)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: false

- FilterLowImpact: false

- MinutesBeforeNews: 15

- MinutesAfterNews: 15


KEY NEWS EVENTS FOR GOLD


HIGH IMPACT (Always Filter)

- Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

- FOMC Interest Rate Decision

- FOMC Statement & Press Conference

- CPI (Consumer Price Index)

- GDP Reports

- Unemployment Rate

- Retail Sales

- ECB Interest Rate Decision

- BOE Interest Rate Decision


MEDIUM IMPACT (Consider Filtering)

- ISM Manufacturing/Services PMI

- Core CPI

- PPI (Producer Price Index)

- Jobless Claims

- Fed Speakers

- Economic Sentiment


LOW IMPACT (Usually Safe)

- Building Permits

- Housing Data

- Minor PMIs

- Consumer Confidence


TIPS FOR SUCCESS


1. Start Conservative - Use 2-3% risk until you understand the EA

2. Test on Demo First - Run for at least 1-2 weeks on demo account

3. Monitor News - Even with filter, be aware of major events

4. VPS Recommended - Ensures 24/7 operation without interruptions

5. Check Spread - Some brokers have high spreads during certain hours

6. Don't Interfere - Let the EA work, manual intervention often hurts performance

7. Regular Updates - Keep EA updated to latest version

8. Backup Settings - Save your optimized parameters

9. Multiple Pairs - Test on other pairs but optimize settings separately

10. Community - Join user forums to share experiences and tips


WHAT'S INCLUDED


- Fully Coded EA (.ex5)

- Optimized for Gold trading

- Real-time economic calendar integration

- Professional visual dashboard

- Comprehensive risk management

- News event protection

- Multiple timeframe analysis

- Pattern recognition system

- Automatic position sizing

- Margin safety checks

- Volume limit compliance

- Spread protection

- Drawdown protection

- Trading hours control

- Customizable parameters


SUPPORT


Professional support available for all users. For questions about setup, optimization, or usage, please contact through MQL5 messaging system.


DISCLAIMER


Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed. This EA is provided for educational purposes. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose.


VERSION HISTORY


v6.0 (Current) - November 2025

- MQL5 Economic Calendar integration

- Real-time news filtering

- Impact level detection (High/Medium/Low)

- Automated trading pause during news

- Visual news feed on chart

- Enhanced professional dashboard

- Improved risk management system

- Margin safety checks

- Volume limit compliance

- Optimized logging for efficiency


"Till All Are One" - Professional Trading Made Simple

Рекомендуем также
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Утилиты
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Представляем наш советник, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD на рынке Форекс. Этот экспертный советник использует комбинацию пяти индикаторов, преимущественно полученных из стратегий поддержки и сопротивления, достигая похвальной точности более 60%. Благодаря тщательному тестированию в течение 5 лет со стартовым капиталом в 500 долларов США, результаты принесли прибыль более 200 тысяч долларов, демонстрируя потенциал существенной прибыли. Ключевая особенность: Включает пять различных индикатор
SpeedTrder
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
SpeedTrader SpeedTrader    is a premier automated trading advisor engineered to optimize your trading strategy in the high-velocity financial markets. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, SpeedTrader automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable speed and precision. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure to
Wave Seeker
Gilbert Angoya Musakala
Эксперты
CAUTION: Wave Seeker operates optimally only on live market data. Due to its highly advanced integration with real-time APIs and AI-driven logic, traditional strategy testing may not accurately represent its real-world functionality or results. Introducing Wave Seeker — The Pinnacle of Intelligent Market Insight Step into a new frontier of trading innovation with Wave Seeker , a groundbreaking expert advisor engineered with precision, driven by deep-market understanding, and tailored for serious
AI Algo
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Эксперты
AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD) . It combines machine logic , adaptive risk management , and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic Precision entr
Trigger Zone EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
Эксперты
Trigger Zone Elite EA – Динамическая торговля с расширенным управлением рисками Trigger Zone Elite EA открывает силу торговли на пробоях. Это полностью автоматизированное решение для MetaTrader 5, объединяющее дисциплину, стабильность и защиту капитала . Советник определяет уровни пробоя на основе максимумов и минимумов заданного периода , применяет надежные фильтры тренда и управляет каждой сделкой с помощью адаптивного трейлинг-стопа и мощных функций управления рисками . Независимо от того, т
CSP eurusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
Эксперты
Стратегия CSP. Эта стратегия основана на определенном типе паттерна на свечах (наилучшая производительность на таймфрейме 1H). Бэктест и оптимизация были выполнены на внешних исторических данных, поэтому бэктест, выполненный на meta trader5 не покажет таких же хороших результатов, тем не менее, помимо бэктеста, мы провели реальный тест в течение 1 недели с 2023.03.27 по 2023.0330, результаты представлены на изображениях. Подсказки для улучшения этой (и большинства других) стратегий. Как некот
Partial N Trail EA
Vitor Salvador
Утилиты
Hello  Partial N Trail Ea exists to make your trader life easier.  How? Well.. With this ea you can be sure that your positions are safe when you´re away or doing something else! Features: 1) -Activate/Deactivate Partial Close  -Partial Close at X Pips -% to be closed 2) - Activate/Deactivate SL to Break even  -Break even start  -Break even Profit 3) -Activate/Deactivate Trailing Stop -Trailing Start -Trailing Distance 4)  Auto place TP at x pips Auto place SL at x pips above/below last closed c
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Эксперты
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Sniper Entry Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Эксперты
SNIPER ENTRY PROP EA - Профессиональная Система Исполнения на Рынке Автоматизация Торговли Высшего Уровня с Институциональной Дисциплиной SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $1977.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $9977.00 HURRY Обзор Системы SNIPER ENTRY PROP — это сложный экспертный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуется анализ рынка на институциональном уровне в сочетании с управлением рисками военного уровня. Созданный для валютных пар, металлов и инструментов с
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Эксперты
Познакомьтесь с Master Oscillators, ботом, который делает торговлю простой и гибкой! Выбирайте сигналы RSI, CCI или Stochastic и создавайте свою собственную стратегию. Этот бот предлагает вам множество инструментов, таких как фильтр MA, динамические размеры лотов, калькулятор Критерия Келли, динамические уровни SL и TP, и многое другое. Независимо от вашего стиля торговли, Master Oscillators здесь для вас. Он предоставляет вам важную информацию, статистику и многое другое, при этом всегда обеспе
CobWeb Ultimate Pro MT5
Abubakar Abu Saidu
Эксперты
Представляем CobWeb Ultimate Pro: Самый продвинутый and всесторонний ксперт для десятилетней торговли Описание: CobWeb Ultimate Pro - это кульминация более чем 10-летней разработки советника and обширного опыта торговли. This is an ultra-sophisticated view of the 10 strategy, and its contents are optimized. Обладая множеством сложных торговых техник и методологий анализа, CobWeb Ultimate Pro предоставляет трейдерам беспрецедент no premium on dynamic performance foreks. Analyzing signal in rea
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Эксперты
Экспертный Советник с рейтингом 5 звёзд — FundPass Pro Представляем FundPass Pro: Идеальное AI-решение "подключи и торгуй" для всех типов счетов и испытаний проп-фирм ️ Важное уведомление : Для обеспечения совместимости со всеми типами счетов , включая счета проп-фирм и стандартные личные счета, необходимо включить режим "Prop Firm Mode" во входных параметрах . Несоблюдение этого условия может привести к работе советника в режиме, нарушающем правила проп-фирм. Обзор: FundPass Pro — это вы
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA 1
Happy Mashabela
Эксперты
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA
Happy Mashabela
Эксперты
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Эксперты
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Эксперты
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Эксперты
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Эксперты
Автоматизированный мультивалютный советник с неограниченным количеством валютных пар. При этом можно на каждую отдельную валютную пару указать, как советник будет с ней работать. Можно добавлять ордера вручную. В эксперте не заложена определенная стратегия. Каждый сам выбирает какие функции он будет использовать. И по каким индикаторам и на каких ТФ с ними работать. Реальный счет, который полностью ведет эксперт. Используются MACD и Envelopes . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Раскройте весь потенциал своих инвестиций на Форекс с помощью советника Finvesting, вашего надежного союзника в мире торговли валютой. Этот экспертный советник (EA) предназначен для увеличения ваших инвестиций в Форекс и поможет вам с уверенностью достичь своих финансовых целей. Живое выступление: Finvesting EA имеет успешный опыт стабильной торговли. Реальный счет Живое выступление MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1715664 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1973370 Откройте для себя по
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Эксперты
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Эксперты
Идеальный робот для проп-фирм и розничных трейдеров (US30, NAS100, US500) — простая подписка за $34/месяц. Устали упускать прибыльные движения на основных индексах? Испытываете трудности с правилами просадки в проп-фирмах? Позвольте профессиональному инструменту сделать всю тяжелую работу. Indices Pulse — это мощный, полностью автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 5, тщательно разработанный для покорения волатильности мировых индексов. Это не просто очередной советник; это ваш дисциплиниров
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Vikopo Combo Diamond MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Эксперты
Dear traders and investors, Introducing    Vikopo Combo Diamond MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115387 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a
Nikey
Nikolay Bogomarov
Эксперты
Nikey советник создан на стратегии хеджирования скальпинга и математеческой модели ИИ  Рекомендуемые параметры: 1-   лот 0,01 на каждые 2000 депозита (можно начинать с 1000) 2-   тейк-профит в пунктах не менее 30 + комиссия + своп  3-   таймфрейм 5мин 4-  в идеале работать советник должен 24/5 5- советник закрывает все открытые ордера 25го декабря каждого года и начинает торговать 10го января каждого года открывает множество ордеров не пугаться! все идет хорошо !  удачного трейдинга  ..........
British Fakeout
Burak Enes Aydin
Эксперты
-Рекомендуемый временной интервал: 4 часа. -1000 долларов США составляет 0,02. -Рекомендуемые лоты акций для кредитного плеча 50x = 200   Рекомендуемые лоты акций для кредитного плеча 100x = 100   Рекомендуемые лоты акций для кредитного плеча 200x = 50 НО ВЫ МОЖЕТЕ ИЗМЕНИТЬ СОБСТВЕННЫЕ НАСТРОЙКИ РИСКА Вы можете протестировать его использование на других таймфреймах и в разных валютах.
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT5 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.33 (6)
Эксперты
Сигнал: нажмите для перехода Все наши сигналы теперь доступны на myfxbook:   здесь Уникальные сет-файлы и все рекомендации предоставляются бесплатно. Все будущие обновления советника включены в стоимость. После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я помогу вам правильно установить и настроить робота. Я также поделюсь с вами информацией о том, как получить бесплатный VPS у надежного брокера. Золото - один из самых рискованных инструментов на рынке. Требуется точность, глубокий анализа и эффективное упра
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
Эксперты
Помощник по счету финансирования Этот советник уже прошел 1 фазу испытания MFF (фото и видео доказательства) Начальная цена (предложение на первые 3 месяца) Алгоритм основан на структуре цены и действия, а точнее на разграничении. поддержек и сопротивлений. При предъявлении определенного паттерна в начале сессии NY или JPN с ним, он позиционируется с риском вознаграждения 1: 7 таким образом удается извлечь выгоду из начала тенденции. Особые соображения Проверьте, какой поставщик учетной зап
С этим продуктом покупают
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Эксперты
Описание APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE — это торговый советник, основанный на стратегии возврата к среднему. Он определяет чрезмерные рыночные движения и реагирует с помощью логики, направленной против тренда, согласно заранее заданным условиям. Система включает встроенные элементы управления рисками, такие как опциональные дневные лимиты убытков и конфигурируемые механизмы выхода. Пользователь может настраивать параметры в зависимости от размера счёта или условий оценки. Тестирование на историческ
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Эксперты
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Эксперты
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — советник MT5 Обзор CRYSTAL AI PRO — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) и основных валютных пар. Управляет входами, SL/TP, трейлингом и контролем просадки по фиксированным правилам. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Требования Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Тип счёта: ECN/RAW рекомендуется Подключение: 24/7 (желательно VPS) Таймфреймы: M1–H4 Начальная настройка Включите Algo Trading . Прикрепите советник к графику (один символ — один график). В Input
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Эксперты
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Эксперты
Scalper EA Pro - Высокоточный робот для автоматической торговли!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD Что нового в версии 3.0? После месяцев разработки и тщательного тестирования мы представляем самую продвинутую и надежную версию Scalper EA Pro! С новыми интеллектуальными фильтрами, улучшенным управлением рисками и более точными входами, этот советник создан для работы на рынках с максимальной эффективностью. Ключевые обновления: Настраиваемый фильтр тренда Теперь с настраиваемыми EMA (по ум
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Эксперты
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Эксперты
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Эксперты
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
Эксперты
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Эксперты
Reactor MT5 - полностью автоматический советник для внутридневной торговли. он основан на многих показателях. Советник может получить очень высокий процент прибыльных сделок. Эксперт был протестирован на всем доступном историческом периоде на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD и USDJPY M15 с исключительными результатами. Вы можете скачать демоверсию и протестировать ее самостоятельно. Мои тесты проводились с реальной датой тика с точностью 99,90%, фактическим спредом и дополнительным
Фильтр:
Corneanu c
21
Corneanu c 2025.11.11 18:46 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв