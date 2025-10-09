Optimus Prime Gold

OPTIMUS PRIME - Professional Gold Trading System with Real-Time Economic Calendar Protection


Transform Your Gold Trading with Military-Grade Precision


OPTIMUS PRIME is a complete trading ecosystem combining cutting-edge technical analysis with real-time economic calendar protection. Built for serious traders who demand both performance and safety.


KEY FEATURES


Battle-Tested Strategy

- Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis (M5 + M30) ensures trades only with strongest market momentum

- Smart Engulfing Pattern Detection catches high-probability reversals at optimal entry points

- RSI Momentum Filter prevents overextended entries

- MA Confluence System (20/50/200 EMA) identifies institutional support/resistance zones

- Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit protects capital while maximizing gains


Real-Time News Shield

Unlike other EAs that trade blindly through news:

- Live MQL5 Economic Calendar Integration - Built-in calendar analysis

- Impact Level Recognition - Distinguishes between High, Medium, and Low impact events

- Automated Trading Pause - Stops trading 30-60 minutes before major news releases

- Smart Resume System - Automatically restarts when volatility normalizes

- Visual News Display - See upcoming events directly on your chart


Professional Visual Interface

- Optimus Prime Themed Design - Sleek, professional aesthetic

- Real-Time Status Dashboard - Broker, spread, balance, equity, lot size at a glance

- Dynamic Color-Coded Alerts - Green (ready), Gold (trading), Orange (waiting), Red (news alert)

- Live News Feed - Upcoming high-impact events displayed on screen

- Zero Overlap Layout - Crystal clear, professional presentation


Military-Grade Risk Management

- Percentage-Based Position Sizing - Automatically adjusts lot size to risk tolerance

- Margin Safety Checks - Ensures sufficient margin before placing trades

- 30% Drawdown Protection - Emergency brake to preserve capital

- Max Trades Per Day Limiter - Prevents over-trading

- Spread Protection - Won't trade during poor market conditions

- Volume Limit Compliance - Respects broker's maximum lot size


PREMIUM FEATURES


Intelligent Automation

- Fully Automated Trading (Set & Forget)

- Works 24/7 on VPS

- No Manual Intervention Required

- Handles All Entry, Exit, and Risk Management

- Built-in News Calendar Protection


Advanced Technical Engine

- 3-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

- Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Pattern Recognition

- 3-Layer Moving Average System

- RSI Overbought/Oversold Filter

- Distance-Based MA Rejection Zones


Fully Customizable

- Adjustable Risk (1-50%)

- Configurable SL/TP

- Trading Hours Control

- News Filter Customization

- Currency Pair Filtering

- Visual Display On/Off


PERFECT FOR


Serious Traders - Professional-grade automation with reliable news protection

Prop Firm Traders - Pass challenges with controlled risk and consistency requirements

Portfolio Managers - Manage multiple accounts with institutional-grade risk controls

Learning Traders - Study profitable strategy logic and proper risk management


PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS


Strategy Profile

- Type: Trend Following + Pattern Recognition

- Timeframe: M1 execution, M5/M30 confirmation

- Win Rate: Designed for 55-65% (quality over quantity)

- Risk/Reward: 1:1 minimum, can improve to 2:1+

- Trade Frequency: 2-10 trades/week (market dependent)


Optimized For

- Gold (XAUUSD) - Primary instrument

- DJ30 (US30) - Also compatible

- Other Indices - Adaptable with parameter tuning


System Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 build 3000+

- Windows 10/11 or VPS (Linux VPS supported)

- Minimum 1GB RAM, Recommended 2GB+

- Stable internet connection

- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation


EASY SETUP (Under 5 Minutes)


Step 1: Install EA

Copy EA to Experts folder and compile


Step 2: Configure Settings

- Risk: 2-5% (recommended)

- SL/TP: 2800/3500 pips (Gold optimized)

- News Filter: Enabled

- Trading Hours: Your preference


Step 3: Activate & Monitor

- Attach to Gold M1 chart

- Enable AutoTrading

- Watch status dashboard

- Let OPTIMUS PRIME protect your capital


INPUT PARAMETERS


Trade Direction

- AllowBuyOrders (bool, default: true) - Enable/disable BUY trades

- AllowSellOrders (bool, default: true) - Enable/disable SELL trades


Trading Parameters

- RiskPercent (double, default: 5.0, range: 0.5-50.0) - Risk percentage per trade

- StopLossPips (int, default: 2800) - Stop loss in pips

- TakeProfitPips (int, default: 3500) - Take profit in pips

- MagicNumber (int, default: 7755) - Unique identifier

- MA200AvoidPips (double, default: 30.0) - Minimum distance from MA200

- MaxTradesPerDay (int, default: 999) - Maximum daily trades (999 = unlimited)

- TradingHourStart (int, default: 0) - Trading start hour

- TradingHourEnd (int, default: 24) - Trading end hour (24 = all day)

- BlockStartHour (int, default: 25) - Block period start (25 = disabled)

- BlockEndHour (int, default: 25) - Block period end (25 = disabled)

- FixedLotSize (double, default: 0.2) - Fixed lot size

- MaxSpreadPips (double, default: 20.0) - Maximum allowed spread

- TrailingStartPips (int, default: 1400) - Profit to start trailing (currently disabled)

- TrailingStopPips (int, default: 700) - Trailing stop distance (currently disabled)

- UseFixedLot (bool, default: false) - Use fixed lot instead of risk percentage


MQL5 Economic Calendar News Filter

- UseNewsFilter (bool, default: true) - Enable news filter

- MinutesBeforeNews (int, default: 30) - Stop trading X minutes before news

- MinutesAfterNews (int, default: 30) - Resume trading X minutes after news

- FilterHighImpact (bool, default: true) - Filter high-impact news

- FilterMediumImpact (bool, default: true) - Filter medium-impact news

- FilterLowImpact (bool, default: false) - Filter low-impact news

- FilterCurrencies (string, default: "USD,EUR,GBP") - Currencies to monitor


Visual Display

- ShowVisuals (bool, default: true) - Show visual dashboard

- StartX (int, default: 12) - Horizontal position

- StartY (int, default: 30) - Vertical position

- LineGap (int, default: 28) - Line spacing in pixels

- HeaderFontSize (int, default: 12) - Header font size

- TextFontSize (int, default: 10) - Text font size


Indicator Settings

- MA1_Period (int, default: 20) - Fast EMA period

- MA2_Period (int, default: 50) - Medium EMA period

- MA3_Period (int, default: 200) - Slow EMA period

- RSI_Period (int, default: 14) - RSI calculation period


STRATEGY EXPLANATION


Entry Conditions for BUY

1. Price above MA200 on M5 and M30

2. MA20 > MA50 > MA200 on M5 and M30

3. Bullish engulfing pattern on M1

4. RSI < 50 (not overbought)

5. Price near MA20 or MA50 (within 100 pips)

6. Not in news time window

7. Spread acceptable


Entry Conditions for SELL

1. Price below MA200 on M5 and M30

2. MA20 < MA50 < MA200 on M5 and M30

3. Bearish engulfing pattern on M1

4. RSI > 50 (not oversold)

5. Price near MA20 or MA50 (within 100 pips)

6. Not in news time window

7. Spread acceptable


Exit Conditions

- Take Profit hit (3500 pips)

- Stop Loss hit (2800 pips)

- Drawdown protection triggered (30% equity loss)


Risk Management

- Position size calculated based on account balance and risk percentage

- Stop loss distance ensures consistent risk per trade

- Daily trade limit prevents overtrading

- News filter prevents volatile market exposure

- Margin checks ensure sufficient funds before trading

- Volume limits respected automatically


RECOMMENDED SETTINGS


For Small Accounts ($1,000-$2,500)

- RiskPercent: 2-3%

- UseFixedLot: false

- MaxTradesPerDay: 5


For Medium Accounts ($2,500-$10,000)

- RiskPercent: 3-5%

- UseFixedLot: false

- MaxTradesPerDay: 10


For Large Accounts ($10,000+)

- RiskPercent: 5-10%

- UseFixedLot: false (or fixed 0.1-0.5)

- MaxTradesPerDay: 999 (unlimited)


News Filter Configuration


Conservative (Safest)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: true

- FilterLowImpact: true

- MinutesBeforeNews: 60

- MinutesAfterNews: 60


Balanced (Recommended)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: true

- FilterLowImpact: false

- MinutesBeforeNews: 30

- MinutesAfterNews: 30


Aggressive (More Trading)

- FilterHighImpact: true

- FilterMediumImpact: false

- FilterLowImpact: false

- MinutesBeforeNews: 15

- MinutesAfterNews: 15


KEY NEWS EVENTS FOR GOLD


HIGH IMPACT (Always Filter)

- Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

- FOMC Interest Rate Decision

- FOMC Statement & Press Conference

- CPI (Consumer Price Index)

- GDP Reports

- Unemployment Rate

- Retail Sales

- ECB Interest Rate Decision

- BOE Interest Rate Decision


MEDIUM IMPACT (Consider Filtering)

- ISM Manufacturing/Services PMI

- Core CPI

- PPI (Producer Price Index)

- Jobless Claims

- Fed Speakers

- Economic Sentiment


LOW IMPACT (Usually Safe)

- Building Permits

- Housing Data

- Minor PMIs

- Consumer Confidence


TIPS FOR SUCCESS


1. Start Conservative - Use 2-3% risk until you understand the EA

2. Test on Demo First - Run for at least 1-2 weeks on demo account

3. Monitor News - Even with filter, be aware of major events

4. VPS Recommended - Ensures 24/7 operation without interruptions

5. Check Spread - Some brokers have high spreads during certain hours

6. Don't Interfere - Let the EA work, manual intervention often hurts performance

7. Regular Updates - Keep EA updated to latest version

8. Backup Settings - Save your optimized parameters

9. Multiple Pairs - Test on other pairs but optimize settings separately

10. Community - Join user forums to share experiences and tips


WHAT'S INCLUDED


- Fully Coded EA (.ex5)

- Optimized for Gold trading

- Real-time economic calendar integration

- Professional visual dashboard

- Comprehensive risk management

- News event protection

- Multiple timeframe analysis

- Pattern recognition system

- Automatic position sizing

- Margin safety checks

- Volume limit compliance

- Spread protection

- Drawdown protection

- Trading hours control

- Customizable parameters


SUPPORT


Professional support available for all users. For questions about setup, optimization, or usage, please contact through MQL5 messaging system.


DISCLAIMER


Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed. This EA is provided for educational purposes. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose.


VERSION HISTORY


v6.0 (Current) - November 2025

- MQL5 Economic Calendar integration

- Real-time news filtering

- Impact level detection (High/Medium/Low)

- Automated trading pause during news

- Visual news feed on chart

- Enhanced professional dashboard

- Improved risk management system

- Margin safety checks

- Volume limit compliance

- Optimized logging for efficiency


"Till All Are One" - Professional Trading Made Simple

Prodotti consigliati
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
AI Algo
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD) . It combines machine logic , adaptive risk management , and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic Precision entr
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilità
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
CSP eurusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
Experts
Strategia CSP. Il backtest e l'ottimizzazione sono stati eseguiti su dati storici esterni, per questo motivo un backtest eseguito su meta trader5 non mostrerà gli stessi buoni risultati, tuttavia oltre al backtest, abbiamo eseguito un test reale per 1 settimana dal 2023.03.27 al 2023.0330 i risultati sono esposti nelle immagini fornite. Suggerimenti per migliorare questa (e la maggior parte delle) strategie. Come alcuni di voi avranno sperimentato, abbiamo attraversato un periodo di alta vola
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Spike Hunt EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes   (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pin
SpeedTrder
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
SpeedTrader SpeedTrader    is a premier automated trading advisor engineered to optimize your trading strategy in the high-velocity financial markets. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, SpeedTrader automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable speed and precision. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure to
HFT Dominator MT5
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
HFT Dominator – Sistema di Esecuzione di Mercato Ultra-Veloce Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è progettato per operazioni di mercato ad alta velocità e bassa latenza . Esegue ingressi precisi all'interno di spread ristretti, ideale per mercati veloci come metalli, indici e coppie forex , con un controllo dello slippage ottimizzato. Promozione: Noleggia l'EA per 30 giorni a $30 — offerta a tempo limitato. Il sistema supporta molteplici modalità di gestione del denaro , timing di trade adattivo e logic
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
BigBankSmc ICT Concept
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
BIGBANKSmc ICT CONCEPT PROP - Institutional Intelligence Meets Smart Money Architecture WHERE CENTRAL BANK LOGIC MEETS ALGORITHMIC PRECISION SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $977.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $9977.00 HURRY SYSTEM OVERVIEW BIGBNKSmc ICT CONEPT PROP represents the convergence of two dominant market paradigms: Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—synthesized into a unified, autonomous trading framework that mirrors institutional or
Tsar
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Возможности использования конструктора торговых роботов Все сигналы находятся под управлением наших советников, детали раскрываются только действующим клиентам - после покупки/аренды любого продукта. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Готовые стратегии Готовые решения   позволяют сразу начать автоматизированную торговлю без необходимости разработки собственной системы. Преимущества использования готовых стратегий: Мгновенный старт   — не нужно тратить время на разработку Проверенные
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
TradeRanger MT5 — automated trading system TradeRanger MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements. It operates automatically and does not require constant monitoring by the trader. To start, simply attach the EA to the AUDCAD chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Trading pairs AUDCAD NZDCA
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Fipoy Master Pro
Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
Experts
Fipoy Master Pro – Smart Order Block EA for MT5 Launch Price: $299 (Next: $399) | Final Price: $2499 Fipoy Master Pro is an advanced MT5 EA that trades Order Block setups with Fibonacci confirmation. Built with smart money concepts and full auto-management, it features a premium dashboard, smart risk control, and real-time performance stats. Key Features: Order Block + Fibonacci-based entries Auto/Fix lot sizing Smart Panel for real-time stats Custom trading hours Full TP/SL/trailing automation
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
LastStand Type4 Ronin
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
The Binary Option System "SMA5 + Price Action" Hello fellow investors. I experimented with Binary Option trading and brought in some popular trading systems to make this EA. This is my EA name "Laststand Type4 Ronin" . I won't tell you what this trading system really does.If you want to know, please test it yourself. About setting up my EA click that youtube link. 
Sniper Entry Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
SNIPER ENTRY PROP EA Professional Grade Market Execution System Advanced Trading Automation Built for Precision & Institutional Discipline System Overview SNIPER ENTRY PROP is a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand institutional-level market analysis combined with military-grade risk management. Designed for Forex pairs, metals, and high-liquidity instruments, this system transforms complex technical patterns into aut
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
Capital Waves
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Capital Waves is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, used for automatic trading on the GBP/USD currency pair on the 30-minute timeframe. This strategy automates trading decisions based on technical indicators (RSI, Bears Power and Bollinger Bands) and applies strict risk management rules such as Stop Loss and Take Profit. Main features: Trading Parameters: Transaction volume: 0.50 lots (fixed) Stop Loss: 105 pips Take Profit: 132 pips Magic Number: 380255 (to identify transactions) Indicato
Exclusive Prime MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Prime MT5 — Consulente Esperto Professionale per MetaTrader 5 Exclusive Prime MT5 è un Expert Advisor di nuova generazione, creato per i trader che apprezzano l’automazione, la stabilità e un rigoroso controllo del rischio. L’algoritmo combina un’analisi intelligente del mercato con un sistema di gestione del capitale, garantendo un’esecuzione precisa delle operazioni e l’adattamento a diverse condizioni di mercato. IMPORTANTE: Tutti gli esempi, gli screenshot e i test sono forniti esc
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Partial N Trail EA
Vitor Salvador
Utilità
Hello  Partial N Trail Ea exists to make your trader life easier.  How? Well.. With this ea you can be sure that your positions are safe when you´re away or doing something else! Features: 1) -Activate/Deactivate Partial Close  -Partial Close at X Pips -% to be closed 2) - Activate/Deactivate SL to Break even  -Break even start  -Break even Profit 3) -Activate/Deactivate Trailing Stop -Trailing Start -Trailing Distance 4)  Auto place TP at x pips Auto place SL at x pips above/below last closed c
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA 1
Happy Mashabela
Experts
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (37)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (32)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (35)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (484)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una va
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (2)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (30)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor di Trading di Nuova Generazione Non si limita a fare trading: cambia le regole del gioco. EA New Player è un innovativo Expert Advisor di portafoglio per MT5, basato su sette comprovate strategie di analisi tecnica. Non utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, ma supera molte soluzioni di reti neurali grazie alla sua architettura sofisticata, alla logica trasparente e al sistema di filtraggio dei segnali flessibile. PROMOZIONE 1+1: Acquista un Expert Advisor e rice
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Perché scegliere un bot di trading senza account di segnali per il tracciamento? Tracciamento trade live:   Account principale  |  Account secondario  | Canale ufficiale AOT  Questo EA è adatto per sfide di prop firm e account di trading personali, combinando strumenti analitici con funzionalità di gestione del rischio per supportare il tuo trading. AOT MT5 EA di trading multi-simbolo: AOT è un EA progettato per assistere il trader utilizzando IA avanzata per l'analisi di mercato su 16 coppi
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
Experts
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione