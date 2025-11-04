MGNFY Gold

Stop guessing. Trade gold with a rules‑based engine that adapts to volatility, filters the trend, and locks profits automatically.

  • Designed for XAUUSD (gold). Built to be adaptive, disciplined, and practical.
  • ATR‑based risk (not fixed pips) + partial take‑profits and optional ATR trailing.
  • Higher‑timeframe EMA filter keeps entries aligned with the dominant trend.
  • New‑bar confirmations to reduce noise; spread, session, and margin protections.
  • Clean Profit HUD with Running P/L, Total P/L, and Account Balance.
  • Works from small to large accounts (optional small‑account profit capture included).
What makes it different
  • Adaptive risk: SL/TP and trailing follow volatility (ATR), not arbitrary pip counts.
  • Context filtering: Higher‑TF EMA (e.g., H4 EMA 200) avoids counter‑trend chop.
  • Professional exits: scale‑out at 1R/2R/3R, move to breakeven, and optional ATR trail.
  • Smart session control: skip thin/liquid hours and spread spikes.
  • Real‑time HUD: see Running Profit (configurable scope), Total P/L, and Balance at a glance.
  • Small‑account mode (optional): for tiny balances, capture early profit safely (partial close + BE).
Who it’s for
  • Traders who want a disciplined, rules‑based approach on gold without babysitting the chart.
  • Users who value adaptive risk, trend alignment, and professional exit logic.
  • Both demo explorers and live traders—risk starts small, scaling is optional.
Key features 
  • ATR Regime Breakouts & EMA Midline logic
  • Higher‑timeframe EMA trend filter (+ optional slope)
  • ATR‑based SL/TP (1R/2R/3R) + Breakeven + ATR trailing
  • Partial exits at TP1/TP2, final at TP3
  • Spread, margin, and session hour protections
  • HUD: Running Profit (Today / From‑Attach / Rolling window), Total P/L (All History), Account Balance
  • Optional small‑account profit capture (partial close + BE buffer)
  • Clean visuals; “keep only last bar” to minimize clutter
  • Full input control and presets for Conservative / Balanced / Active profiles

MGNFY GOLD is an EA that works with XAUUSD (GOLD). Fully automatic adviser.

- EA SETUP:

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15
Test From 2003
Settings Default setting
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $100/0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot (For drawdown approximately 10%)
Feature

- No Martingale, No Grid

- The order is always protected by Stoploss

- Easy to use with default setting


Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.


