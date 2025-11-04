MGNFY Gold
- Experts
- Benjamin Jr Dimalanta
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 4 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Stop guessing. Trade gold with a rules‑based engine that adapts to volatility, filters the trend, and locks profits automatically.
- Designed for XAUUSD (gold). Built to be adaptive, disciplined, and practical.
- ATR‑based risk (not fixed pips) + partial take‑profits and optional ATR trailing.
- Higher‑timeframe EMA filter keeps entries aligned with the dominant trend.
- New‑bar confirmations to reduce noise; spread, session, and margin protections.
- Clean Profit HUD with Running P/L, Total P/L, and Account Balance.
- Works from small to large accounts (optional small‑account profit capture included).
- Adaptive risk: SL/TP and trailing follow volatility (ATR), not arbitrary pip counts.
- Context filtering: Higher‑TF EMA (e.g., H4 EMA 200) avoids counter‑trend chop.
- Professional exits: scale‑out at 1R/2R/3R, move to breakeven, and optional ATR trail.
- Smart session control: skip thin/liquid hours and spread spikes.
- Real‑time HUD: see Running Profit (configurable scope), Total P/L, and Balance at a glance.
- Small‑account mode (optional): for tiny balances, capture early profit safely (partial close + BE).
- Traders who want a disciplined, rules‑based approach on gold without babysitting the chart.
- Users who value adaptive risk, trend alignment, and professional exit logic.
- Both demo explorers and live traders—risk starts small, scaling is optional.
- ATR Regime Breakouts & EMA Midline logic
- Higher‑timeframe EMA trend filter (+ optional slope)
- ATR‑based SL/TP (1R/2R/3R) + Breakeven + ATR trailing
- Partial exits at TP1/TP2, final at TP3
- Spread, margin, and session hour protections
- HUD: Running Profit (Today / From‑Attach / Rolling window), Total P/L (All History), Account Balance
- Optional small‑account profit capture (partial close + BE buffer)
- Clean visuals; “keep only last bar” to minimize clutter
- Full input control and presets for Conservative / Balanced / Active profiles
MGNFY GOLD is an EA that works with XAUUSD (GOLD). Fully automatic adviser.
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default setting
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$100/0.01 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$500/0.01 lot (For drawdown approximately 10%)
|Feature
|
- No Martingale, No Grid
- Easy to use with default setting
|