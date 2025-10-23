Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5

Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase. Hurry up Price is limited to 1st 10 copies only, PRICE WILL BE INCREASE to $300 soon, buy now!!  

Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot- Next 5 copies available for $98, next price $300

Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in Comment Section- Must Use it on XAUUSD/Gold in M30 time.

The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 is a next-generation trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional order flow logic.
It identifies high-probability zones where institutional traders execute orders and trades with precision across Gold (XAUUSD), major indices, and volatile instruments.
Designed for the MT5 platform, this EA ensures consistent, risk-controlled, and prop firm–compatible performance.

🔍 Key Features

  • ✅ Built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional trading strategies

  • 💰 Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and compatible with NASDAQ, US30, DAX, FR40, UK40, and other major indices

  • ⚙️ Features Auto Lot Calculation, Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven System

  • 🧠 Advanced entry logic using liquidity zones, market structure breaks, and order block detection

  • 🚫 No Martingale, No Grid — 100% Prop Firm Compatible

  • 🔐 Operates with low drawdown and high entry precision

  • 📊 Fully automated “plug & play” EA with advanced risk management and user-friendly settings

💼 Prop Firm Compatibility

This EA strictly follows prop firm trading rules — including maximum daily drawdown, equity protection, and risk consistency.
Perfectly suited for FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, TopTier Trader, and other funded trading programs.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, NASDAQ, US30, DAX, FR40, UK40, and other indices

  • Timeframe: H1 (ideal balance between precision and performance)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Minimum Balance: $1000+

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Trade like the institutions.
The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 blends precision, risk control, and institutional logic — giving traders the edge to perform confidently on both personal and prop firm accounts.


Filtro:
Trader20252025
162
Trader20252025 2025.11.04 10:22 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Vyom Tekriwal
2452
Resposta do desenvolvedor Vyom Tekriwal 2025.11.07 09:39
Thanks for your review! I appreciate it bro!!
Responder ao comentário